12
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I dunno, looks pretty perishable with all that meats.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And fruit flies like a banana.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Married for 75 years and two of his children are still alive.  Someone needs to contact the Howard Foundation.

/obscure?  I honestly don't know.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Math seems funny.
The PR guy is 112 years, 326 days  old on June 30, 2021
The last "oldest man" died on June 27, 2020 (362 days ago) at the age of 111 years and 229 days old

Wouldn't that mean that the  PR guy was 111 years and 329 days old on June 27, 2020 (362 days ago), and therefore always the oldest?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Huh, I just played that earlier today (the whole Waiting for Columbus album).
 
kindms
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
old folks boogie
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
his days are numbered.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Married for 75 years and two of his children are still alive.  Someone needs to contact the Howard Foundation.

/obscure?  I honestly don't know.


Life is short.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought William S Burroughs already died.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kindms: old folks boogie


Down at the Spanish Moon?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Enigmamf: pehvbot: Married for 75 years and two of his children are still alive.  Someone needs to contact the Howard Foundation.

/obscure?  I honestly don't know.

Life is short.


No response, so maybe I'm being too obscure now.

https://scifi.stackexchange.com/quest​i​ons/11866/what-is-the-recognition-code​-for-the-howard-families
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.