(ESPN)   12-year old from New Jersey becomes youngest grandmaster in chess history, still can't pump his own gas   (espn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, World Chess Championship, Chess, FIDE, Mikhail Botvinnik, Garry Kasparov, Emanuel Lasker, Anatoly Karpov, Max Euwe  
posted to Main » and Sports » on 30 Jun 2021 at 7:38 PM



Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline, Subby.  +1

/no one explain it to those that don't get it
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's entirely possible that, absent covid, he'd have done this 12 months ago to shatter the record.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 year-olds can drive in Jersey?

Actually, that explains a lot.
 
FF Goose
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Good headline, Subby.  +1

/no one explain it to those that don't get it


Deal.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Will this kid become Tiger Woods or Todd Marinovich?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Will this kid become Tiger Woods or Todd Marinovich?



Bo Jackson. He's going to blow out his knee during a championship match.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Impressive kid, good job
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can't say as I blame him

chessgossip.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Will this kid become Tiger Woods or Todd Marinovich?


The list of youngest GMs, excluding those who've just recently earned the title is a pretty high power list.

If he has the desire to keep playing, he's likely to be pretty successful.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Can't say as I blame him

[chessgossip.files.wordpress.com image 333x500]


Board is wrong. Bottom right corner should be white
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: johnny_vegas: Can't say as I blame him

[chessgossip.files.wordpress.com image 333x500]

Board is wrong. Bottom right corner should be white



What "board"?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: johnny_vegas: Can't say as I blame him

[chessgossip.files.wordpress.com image 333x500]

Board is wrong. Bottom right corner should be white


There's a board?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He only won because she wasn't in the tournament.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NYCNative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In a winning position, with a pawn up at the New Jersey Open, a 5.5-year-old Abhimanyu once found himself struggling to stay awake at the board past midnight. "His opponent obviously figured there's no way a kid that young can go on 'til so late so he just stalled and didn't play a move for a whole hour," Hemant says, looking back. "Abhimanyu kind of wanted the torment to end, so he offered a draw. His opponent turned it down and was like, 'No way, I'm winning this!"

What a dick move.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NYCNative: In a winning position, with a pawn up at the New Jersey Open, a 5.5-year-old Abhimanyu once found himself struggling to stay awake at the board past midnight. "His opponent obviously figured there's no way a kid that young can go on 'til so late so he just stalled and didn't play a move for a whole hour," Hemant says, looking back. "Abhimanyu kind of wanted the torment to end, so he offered a draw. His opponent turned it down and was like, 'No way, I'm winning this!"

What a dick move.


Chess players live for rating points

/at least the ones in tournaments do
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Can't say as I blame him

[chessgossip.files.wordpress.com image 333x500]


Check and mate
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Gubbo: johnny_vegas: Can't say as I blame him

[chessgossip.files.wordpress.com image 333x500]

Board is wrong. Bottom right corner should be white

There's a board?


All I see is a broad.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Didn't Death and that guy who played chess against Death play the same game over a couple days?

When I played chess, I always won.  But I had a sniper/bishop on my side.  Also artillery and earthquakes.
 
moike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought this kid was the youngest?

Russian Chess Kid Meme HQ (Misha vs Anatoly Karpov)
Youtube W331mnBMPUA
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, but you'll be forced to pump his gas for him in 5 moves.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is that a euphemism, subs
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FF Goose: Dr.Fey: Good headline, Subby.  +1

/no one explain it to those that don't get it

Deal.


The weird thing is, neither of his parents can either.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But can he take down a Ork War Boss?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sadly, he has suffered two major game related wrist injuries, and combined with his small size, is expected to go late in the draft.
 
calufrax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chess. God I adore chess. I could have been a chess champion. If I'd spent my whole life learning how to play chess better than anyone else in the world I could have been the chess champion.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

calufrax: Chess. God I adore chess. I could have been a chess champion. If I'd spent my whole life learning how to play chess better than anyone else in the world I could have been the chess champion.


It's one of those things that takes a lot of learning, memory, and a farkton of pattern recognition. You have to be able to know when you've seen a particular pattern before, or a similar pattern, and then know all the moves that came so that you don't have to work it out yourself on the fly.

It's scary to see top level players see a board and just be able to tell you the game, who played it and what the moves were
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He'll never be as badass as this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: He'll never be as badass as this.
[Fark user image image 600x673]


Board is right :)
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Good headline, Subby.  +1

/no one explain it to those that don't get it


That fact is so sad actually.

I was at a gas station down here a couple of years ago, and I parked on the other side of this older woman who was having a mental breakdown next to the gas pump.

I'm not one to ask or help, because I generally don't give a shiat about other people, but for whatever reason I asked her what the problem was.

She proceeds to tell me she just moved to FL and had never pumped her own gas. She had zero clue, like, didn't even observe the attendant in the mirror while he was doing it type of thing.

It was depressing enough that I helped her out and taught her how to pump her own gas.

New Jersey, are your residents that stupid that you don't trust them to fuel a vehicle?

My takeaway? How can anyone move down to South Florida and buy a million dollar+ home, without the smarts to run a farking gas pump?

That was the most insulting part to me. Like, I'm busting my ass working 10-12hr days and some dunce cant even attempt to fuel her vehicle.

I checked-out of life at that point. Just watch it burn.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Gubbo: johnny_vegas: Can't say as I blame him

[chessgossip.files.wordpress.com image 333x500]

Board is wrong. Bottom right corner should be white

There's a board?


It's just below the pink box.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: Dr.Fey: Good headline, Subby.  +1

/no one explain it to those that don't get it

That fact is so sad actually.

I was at a gas station down here a couple of years ago, and I parked on the other side of this older woman who was having a mental breakdown next to the gas pump.

I'm not one to ask or help, because I generally don't give a shiat about other people, but for whatever reason I asked her what the problem was.

She proceeds to tell me she just moved to FL and had never pumped her own gas. She had zero clue, like, didn't even observe the attendant in the mirror while he was doing it type of thing.

It was depressing enough that I helped her out and taught her how to pump her own gas.

New Jersey, are your residents that stupid that you don't trust them to fuel a vehicle?

My takeaway? How can anyone move down to South Florida and buy a million dollar+ home, without the smarts to run a farking gas pump?

That was the most insulting part to me. Like, I'm busting my ass working 10-12hr days and some dunce cant even attempt to fuel her vehicle.

I checked-out of life at that point. Just watch it burn.


Question. Do you want someone who doesn't know what they're doing pumping gas and just spilling it everywhere and presumably starting a fire or some shiat?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Sadly, he has suffered two major game related wrist injuries, and combined with his small size, is expected to go late in the draft.


He's a 12 year old boy. At least one of his wrists will be fine.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: fatalvenom: Dr.Fey: Good headline, Subby.  +1

/no one explain it to those that don't get it

That fact is so sad actually.

I was at a gas station down here a couple of years ago, and I parked on the other side of this older woman who was having a mental breakdown next to the gas pump.

I'm not one to ask or help, because I generally don't give a shiat about other people, but for whatever reason I asked her what the problem was.

She proceeds to tell me she just moved to FL and had never pumped her own gas. She had zero clue, like, didn't even observe the attendant in the mirror while he was doing it type of thing.

It was depressing enough that I helped her out and taught her how to pump her own gas.

New Jersey, are your residents that stupid that you don't trust them to fuel a vehicle?

My takeaway? How can anyone move down to South Florida and buy a million dollar+ home, without the smarts to run a farking gas pump?

That was the most insulting part to me. Like, I'm busting my ass working 10-12hr days and some dunce cant even attempt to fuel her vehicle.

I checked-out of life at that point. Just watch it burn.

Question. Do you want someone who doesn't know what they're doing pumping gas and just spilling it everywhere and presumably starting a fire or some shiat?


As long as they burn? Why the hell not.

Darwin.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: Gubbo: fatalvenom: Dr.Fey: Good headline, Subby.  +1

/no one explain it to those that don't get it

That fact is so sad actually.

I was at a gas station down here a couple of years ago, and I parked on the other side of this older woman who was having a mental breakdown next to the gas pump.

I'm not one to ask or help, because I generally don't give a shiat about other people, but for whatever reason I asked her what the problem was.

She proceeds to tell me she just moved to FL and had never pumped her own gas. She had zero clue, like, didn't even observe the attendant in the mirror while he was doing it type of thing.

It was depressing enough that I helped her out and taught her how to pump her own gas.

New Jersey, are your residents that stupid that you don't trust them to fuel a vehicle?

My takeaway? How can anyone move down to South Florida and buy a million dollar+ home, without the smarts to run a farking gas pump?

That was the most insulting part to me. Like, I'm busting my ass working 10-12hr days and some dunce cant even attempt to fuel her vehicle.

I checked-out of life at that point. Just watch it burn.

Question. Do you want someone who doesn't know what they're doing pumping gas and just spilling it everywhere and presumably starting a fire or some shiat?

As long as they burn? Why the hell not.

Darwin.


And here I thought I lacked compassion
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: fatalvenom: Gubbo: fatalvenom: Dr.Fey: Good headline, Subby.  +1

/no one explain it to those that don't get it

That fact is so sad actually.

I was at a gas station down here a couple of years ago, and I parked on the other side of this older woman who was having a mental breakdown next to the gas pump.

I'm not one to ask or help, because I generally don't give a shiat about other people, but for whatever reason I asked her what the problem was.

She proceeds to tell me she just moved to FL and had never pumped her own gas. She had zero clue, like, didn't even observe the attendant in the mirror while he was doing it type of thing.

It was depressing enough that I helped her out and taught her how to pump her own gas.

New Jersey, are your residents that stupid that you don't trust them to fuel a vehicle?

My takeaway? How can anyone move down to South Florida and buy a million dollar+ home, without the smarts to run a farking gas pump?

That was the most insulting part to me. Like, I'm busting my ass working 10-12hr days and some dunce cant even attempt to fuel her vehicle.

I checked-out of life at that point. Just watch it burn.

Question. Do you want someone who doesn't know what they're doing pumping gas and just spilling it everywhere and presumably starting a fire or some shiat?

As long as they burn? Why the hell not.

Darwin.

And here I thought I lacked compassion


Shiat bro...what's compassion?

/I did help the old broad though
//it wasn't just the "sticking the nozzle in the hole" part.
///it was literally the credit card, zip-code etc etc part as well. Absolutely disgusting
 
