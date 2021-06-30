 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Imagine the numbers of whisky on the rock you could make with that   (strangesounds.org) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a sin to add ice to whisky
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: It's a sin to add ice to whisky


I'm drinking whiskey; do you really think sinning is something I'm trying to avoid?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, am I the only one who thinks this may be another sign of the Apocalypse?

Heat waves in the Arctic, banks of hail stones in France, disappearing lakes in Antarctica.  I tells yah, this ain't normal weather. And it's not a Democratic Hoax because all Democrats combined don't have that much imagination or invention.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wademh: It's a sin to add ice to whisky


If you keep the bottle and the glass in the refrigerator, you don't have to add ice.

Since I drink very little and I mean on the door of the refrigerator, I think I am not out of line--most rooms in Scotland are colder than the 5 Celsius which prevails in my fridge. Also, red wines being served at room temperature means a room in Northern France, not a room in America or Canada.

The last glass of a good bottle is better than the first glass of a mediocre blend of Scotch. And the fridge prevents pre-mature evaporation or cooking of wines and spirits, not to mention beers unless you accidentally let them freeze.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Numbers?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wademh: It's a sin to add ice to whisky


It's none of your buisness how I like my whisky.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: wademh: It's a sin to add ice to whisky

It's none of your buisness how I like my whisky.


This, and about 10% of whisk(e)ys are improved with a little bit of water so ice isn't out of line even if you're drinking fairly good stuff, though I will say try it neat as well to see what it's like in its unmolested form at least once =)
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like sneauxcones to me...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wademh: It's a sin to add ice to whisky


No gods, no masters.  Your accusation of sin means nothing to me.  Mostly cause I'm hammered on whiskey
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wademh: It's a sin to add ice to whisky

Fark user imageView Full Size

call me a sinner
 
