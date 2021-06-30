 Skip to content
 
(Kansas City)   Old and Busted: Meth lab blows up house. New and Improved: Homemade fireworks lab blows up house   (kansascity.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew sparklers were dangerous. Should've stuck to snakes
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😂
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

creckert: I knew sparklers were dangerous. Should've stuck to snakes


tvinsider.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

creckert: I knew sparklers were dangerous. Should've stuck to snakes


Snakes and Sparklers - Joe Dirt (3/8) Movie CLIP (2001) HD
Youtube suvJai5IC6c
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in HS a buddy ordered up some DIY fireworks stuff from SoF magazine.  They included little tubes for M-80 size stuff.  We started using empty toilet paper rolls instead.  They would really go BOOM.  Good times.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon: homemade meth fireworks

"They'll explode your teeth with flavor!"

I assume that meth is eaten like so:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old enough to remember when the basics were available at the local pharmacy.

/ 2 Salt Peter:2 Sulphur: 1 Charcoal
// Add metals for color
/// Powdered magnesium for lava
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"New hotness" would have been quite appropriate here, subby.

/Get off my Fark lawn
 
munko
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
yes.  back in HS I used TP rolls as steamrollers.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When you're was a kid, one of the older kids stole his father's black powder supply and made a "firecracker" using a tennis ball can, capping the top with plaster. He lit the fuse and at the second, he got scared (smart?) and kicked it down a storm drain. The resulting explosion could be heard for blocks and caused enough damage that the city had to dig up and replace the vault. He never did get caught by the cops, but his father figured it out and at that point he would have been off if the cops had him.
Good time times.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why do I suspect he was working with straight up gunpowder from shotgun shells rather than the slower reacting mixture used in fireworks?
 
RainDawg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I miss the days when BHO blew up the house.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Anthony W. Kirby, head of Kirby & Co., 62 Wall Street, who was among those apprehended, declared he was in no way interested in the manufacturer of fireworks, but refused to state why he was on the premises at the time of the raid.   Mr. Kirby is a member of the Union Club, the Racquet Club, the Harvard Club, and the National Geographic Society."  My, he certainly is a jointer!

All them rich men are Elks or something.
 
dave0821
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sometimes I just feel like I'm missing out on life by not making illegal fireworks in my garage.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's one way you know Independence Day is near.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are the fireworks warehouse stores near the Iowa border closed or something? They had everything and it was cheap.

/ a quick search found quite a few Missouri fireworks warehouse stores.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

creckert: I knew sparklers were dangerous. Should've stuck to snakes


Geez, snakes! Why does it always have to be snakes?!
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxis_mydog: When you're was a kid, one of the older kids stole his father's black powder supply and made a "firecracker" using a tennis ball can, capping the top with plaster. He lit the fuse and at the second, he got scared (smart?) and kicked it down a storm drain. The resulting explosion could be heard for blocks and caused enough damage that the city had to dig up and replace the vault. He never did get caught by the cops, but his father figured it out and at that point he would have been off if the cops had him.
Good time times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
