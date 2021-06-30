 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Nooooooooooo   (thehill.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, United States, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Jay Inslee, Mount Shasta, Fire Protection, Siskiyou County, California, Volcano, Emergency evacuation  
•       •       •

1449 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 6:29 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Situation going to pot?
 
Binklord
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe that will weed out some competition...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No wonder the firefighters are all leaving to go work in fast food or whatever.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Could you get a bunch of stoners to surround the fire and suck the oxygen away
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For some reason their immediate neighbors all seem pretty mellow about it?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We were warned about the dangers of marijuana, now look what we have to deal with.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sources say expert firetroops are expected to contain the fire. Wait, you can't CONTAIN fire, mannn. Anyway, Frito Lay stock is up 8000% for unrelated reasons...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Could you get a bunch of stoners to surround the fire and suck the oxygen away


You're really going to need the cokeheads for that. At the very least, there's usually a considerable volume of gas exiting the mouth...
 
ImOscar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: No wonder the firefighters are all leaving to go work in fast food or whatever.


California usually uses slave labor from their prisons to fight their fires but the state released many of those prisoners due to Covid.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Properly cultivated pot would be thoroughly raked. I've been assured that will make it perfectly safe. Have no fears
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What do you mean "Nooooo"? Are you high?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pot House burns, Fireman inhales smoke
Youtube 6VyIDIAsCTI
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This wouldn't be happening if CA hadn't legalized cannabis.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I'm ever endangered by something called the Lava Fire, I don't plan to stick around & see how it plays out.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The firefighters are gonna have a really good time though, man. Like really cool, you know?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll bring the soda and pizza if someone else brings cups and paper plates
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I'll bring the soda and pizza if someone else brings cups and paper plates


Don't forget the Kottonmouth Kings vinyl.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.