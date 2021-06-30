 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   What to do if you have an argument with your neighbor? Let's ask J.J. Walker   (klkntv.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, House, Explosive material, Real estate, Lincoln apartment building, Lincoln police, English-language films, Crime, Lincoln, Nebraska  
•       •       •

1317 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 5:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we ask Rand Paul?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x439]


I had to do some googling after reading the headline and article. Making explosive jokes in airports has not been funny for a long time.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a hell of a disturbance that an explosion is needed to get your point in.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's doing these horrible commercials now for Medicare supplemental coverage or something.  I saw one during a People's Court episode yesterday.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a positive note poly-glycidyl-azides were never introduced to the Evans' household. Good Times indeed
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apartment living sucks.

One time, back when I lived in apartments, I was almost scalded by burning oil when my upstairs neighbor had a grease fire in the pan when cooking, and decided the best way to deal with it would be to run to their balcony and dump it out... On to my patio, where I was sitting. They missed me by a few inches.

That asshole had a fire in their kitchen at least three times in the year they lived there.

The ones before them were a bunch of 20-somethings who would start partying at 2 AM. Loudly. They'd have sing-alongs (one of them played guitar) and they'd all stomp their feet simultaneously and sing (horribly) at the top of their lungs.

I had an upstairs neighbor who would have an absolute fit every time we flushed the toilet. She'd start stomping on the floor and screaming at us to shut up. Just from flushing the toilet; Nothing out of the ordinary. Conversely, she'd vacuum her floors for three hours every two days.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 1/2 stick of TNT? Okay, baby boomer
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's hangin' in a chow line.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x439]


That's his answer to everything.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We now go to JJ Walker for some live updates! <bang> We now go to touching memorial of JJ Walker's Live Updates..."
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Remember when our neighbor Willona rescued that cute little girl from an abusive home?  Good times.
 
RocketRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My seventh grader memory still remembers this issue from Scholastic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.