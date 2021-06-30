 Skip to content
(CNN)   Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld permanently eludes The Hague   (cnn.com) divider line
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fascism -1
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good riddance, trash.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So this is the one that won, huh?
 
victrin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Into the great unknown unknown.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh no.

Anyway.
 
eagle5953
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bravo on the headline, subby
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope hes being spitroasted by Saddam and Hitler in hell for the next 5000 years at least.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stay dead motherfarker.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This one instead?  Oh, alright.

Say hi to the Jailer for me.  He should have your cell in Torghast ready.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well that's a damn shame.  Both the news and the headline.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jeez what a day for news stories!! Trump Org likely facing charges. Alison Mack getting 3 years in prison. Cosby being released.  And now Rumsfeld is dead. What will happen tonight I wonder?
 
Bf+
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rot in hell, war criminal.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It can't be a heart attack.  He had no heart.
 
bthom37
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He ain't no Kissinger, but I'll be sure to light off a couple fireworks in celebration just the same.

/live in an area that's been pissing down rain for days now, don''t worry
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are we sure we know this? Because there are known unknowns and unknown unknowns.
 
rfenster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I didn't know that Alexander Haig was looking for him.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wanted to go with Why is the Rum(sfeld) gone?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
neat
 
deanis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Donald is a terrible name.

Name ONE good Donald.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't we prosecute him anyways?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
good riddance to bad rubbish

/Kissinger when?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whelp, bye.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Time kills all bastards.
 
The Dynamite Monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn!  I submitted this with the headline "You don't go into the ground with the casket you want, you go into the ground with the casket you have".

Being over 50, I made a vow not to celebrate anyone's death.  And today is proof I have gotten very good at that.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll never forget the time he was laughing and carrying on about the war during a press conference, and that was right after a bunch of American soldiers died.
Scumbag laughed all the way to the bank.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: So this is the one that won, huh?


Saw it too late, most likely would have went with something regarding Fallujah that would have gone red.
 
Gonz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You go to the afterlife with the eternal soul you have, not the one you want.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope it really, really, really, really hurt.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
BEER TIME! WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

F*ck you asshole. I'm so glad you're dead.
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Jeez what a day for news stories!! Trump Org likely facing charges. Alison Mack getting 3 years in prison. Cosby being released.  And now Rumsfeld is dead. What will happen tonight I wonder?


Drew deletes the Politics tab.
 
cubicjr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Remember when he was the worst of the worst?  Ahhh, days of my youth.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

victrin: Into the great unknown unknown.


Naw, we're pretty sure the only unknown is if there's an afterlife.  If there is, for sure we know where he's going.
 
pacified
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
how much treason can one guy commit?
 
EyeballKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rest in piss
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

deanis: Donald is a terrible name.

Name ONE good Donald.


Sutherland?
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Apparently Bill Cosby seeing freedom again was too much to handle for old Rummy.
 
wage0048
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's hope he stays a known dead and doesn't become an unknown undead.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He can give Satan a few pointers on "enhanced penance".
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am unable to attend the funeral, but I'll send a note expressing my approval
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The world just got a little bit better today.
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You go to Hell with the soul you have.
 
Billlbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

deanis: Donald is a terrible name.

Name ONE good Donald.


Duck

/Best Uncle Ever
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: kdawg7736: So this is the one that won, huh?

Saw it too late, most likely would have went with something regarding Fallujah that would have gone red.


I would have gone with the simple "Donald has died".
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this to balance out Cosby? Because I don't like it, but I'll take it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Known Idiot Donald Rumsfeld Endorses "Known Unknown" Donald Trump


f you.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: Rest in piss


Oh, good point. Anyone know where he'll be buried?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

deanis: Donald is a terrible name.

Name ONE good Donald.


Are Dons separate from Donalds in this scenario?  Because I'd happily throw Don Cheadle's name into the mix.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah, yes. The war criminal that caused hundreds of thousands Iraqi and Afghani civilians death for absolutely no reason...
/rot in hell
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this a known known or a known unknown? Maybe an unknown known? Definitely not an unknown unknown,
 
