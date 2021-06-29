 Skip to content
(WHSV Harrisonburg)   Virginia Police ready for legal weed. "Lt. Chris Monahan said officers are trained from the start to identify impaired driving." What do you guys want? May I have a bite of your hot dog?
43
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this road test, which is up to the officer's sole discretion, will of course be administered evenhandedly across people of all classes and ethnic backgrounds.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: And this road test, which is up to the officer's sole discretion, will of course be administered evenhandedly across people of all classes and ethnic backgrounds.


Well if you can't trust the police to be fair and honest who can y.......   I can't even finish it.

But seriously.... I thought roadside sobriety tests had to be backed up with ACTUAL science like a breathalizer or blood test?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ready for it too!
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to identify MJ impaired drivers: They are doing the speed limit, using turn signals, and stopping completely at stop signs.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I have the feeling the training was just watching supertroopers 4 times.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard that in legal states with drug detecting dogs have had to retire their old dogs and get newly trained ones that don't indicate for marijuana. I don't know if that's true.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still don't know what unit of measure a "lid" is.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: How to identify MJ impaired drivers: They are doing the speed limit, using turn signals, and stopping completely at stop signs.


_slightly_ under the speed limit in case the speedo is off a little.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your eyes look a little glazed, officer.  You been eating donuts?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"you're the police? Can I please have a donut!?"
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: nmrsnr: And this road test, which is up to the officer's sole discretion, will of course be administered evenhandedly across people of all classes and ethnic backgrounds.

Well if you can't trust the police to be fair and honest who can y.......   I can't even finish it.

But seriously.... I thought roadside sobriety tests had to be backed up with ACTUAL science like a breathalizer or blood test?


It does not. Otherwise with it would be impossible to prosecute most dui cases. You would just have to refuse to take a breathalyzer and without an accident there probably isn't enough to justify the intrusion of a blood test without consent.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I still don't know what unit of measure a "lid" is.


A shoebox lid full.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whenever drugs and hot dogs are mentioned in the same sentence it always reminds me of this 
LSD turns Hot Dog into a Troll Doll! Funny Drug Education Film from 1969!
Youtube kWFFQ33kFdU

"There I was in the middle of Market Street stomping a hot to death"

/watched this in 5th grade
//couldn't wait to try LSD
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: SpectroBoy: nmrsnr: And this road test, which is up to the officer's sole discretion, will of course be administered evenhandedly across people of all classes and ethnic backgrounds.

Well if you can't trust the police to be fair and honest who can y.......   I can't even finish it.

But seriously.... I thought roadside sobriety tests had to be backed up with ACTUAL science like a breathalizer or blood test?

It does not. Otherwise with it would be impossible to prosecute most dui cases. You would just have to refuse to take a breathalyzer and without an accident there probably isn't enough to justify the intrusion of a blood test without consent.


In some places your best option is to do just that. Refuse all tests and then take your defense to court.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: And this road test, which is up to the officer's sole discretion, will of course be administered evenhandedly across people of all classes and ethnic backgrounds.


Don't worry, the police assure us that everything will be A-OK.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: I've heard that in legal states with drug detecting dogs have had to retire their old dogs and get newly trained ones that don't indicate for marijuana. I don't know if that's true.


They would only do that if they were using the dogs to actually indicate something. When they bring the dogs you're already guilty, the puppies are only for show.
 
Gonz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: Otherwise with it would be impossible to prosecute most dui cases. You would just have to refuse to take a breathalyzer and without an accident there probably isn't enough to justify the intrusion of a blood test without consent.


This is why you should always refuse the breathalyzer.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Officer: How high are you?
Driver: Fine, how are you?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: I've heard that in legal states with drug detecting dogs have had to retire their old dogs and get newly trained ones that don't indicate for marijuana. I don't know if that's true.


Yes it is. They just had to do that here in Salt Lake, as a matter of fact. Can't have them trigger on something that is legal.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are going to be many black, non-weed smokers going to jail for THC intoxicated driving.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the training was something like "if they're brown, beat 'em down."

So this is entirely an excuse to patrol low income areas or areas with a high minority population and arrest indiscriminately. Guarantee they will use piss tests for amyone who denies being high and any traceable amount lands the DUI.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"When you test somebody for impairment of alcohol, often it's a breath test that takes place at the jail, or sometimes it can be through a blood draw," Monahan said. "With marijuana, it's always going to be through a blood draw because there is no way to detect it through the breath test."

I notice that they neglect to mention that there is only a test to determine the presence of weed, not the impairment level as a result of the weed. Since pot can stay in your system for 30 days, you are risking a DUI for something that you might have done 3 weeks ago. Driving impaired is a serious issue, but getting the kind of penalties you get for a DUI when you aren't actually impaired is an issue as well.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: It does not. Otherwise with it would be impossible to prosecute most dui cases. You would just have to refuse to take a breathalyzer and without an accident there probably isn't enough to justify the intrusion of a blood test without consent.


Right, it really depends on the state.

I'm in Illinois.  You can refuse any testing, including field sobriety.  But part of having an IL drivers license is that you agree when you get your license to any testing for drugs/alcohol when on a public road.  So if you refuse the breathalyzer/testing, you lose your license for a year automatically on the first offense.  Most states work this way, although the details of how long your license is suspended varies.

But, its much harder to get you for the criminal DUI since they don't have the evidence they'd normally have from testing.  So you can probably dodge the DUI unless they can convict you without any testing evidence, but you're losing your license anyway.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gonz: This is why you should always refuse the breathalyzer.


If you're drunk or think you might be drunk, you should absolutely refuse.

If you're not, probably just take it.  You can make a stand against the cops...but you're going to lose your license for a good amount of time in pretty much any state if you go this route.  You don't even get a trial.
 
northgrave
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: FreeLawyer: SpectroBoy: nmrsnr: And this road test, which is up to the officer's sole discretion, will of course be administered evenhandedly across people of all classes and ethnic backgrounds.

Well if you can't trust the police to be fair and honest who can y.......   I can't even finish it.

But seriously.... I thought roadside sobriety tests had to be backed up with ACTUAL science like a breathalizer or blood test?

It does not. Otherwise with it would be impossible to prosecute most dui cases. You would just have to refuse to take a breathalyzer and without an accident there probably isn't enough to justify the intrusion of a blood test without consent.

In some places your best option is to do just that. Refuse all tests and then take your defense to court.


Driving is a licensed activity. A jurisdiction can make refusal to take test a criminal offence with penalties just as  strong as an actual DUI (https://www.alberta.ca/criminal-​level-​impaired-driving.aspx / https://www.oykhmancriminaldefence.co​m​/practice-areas/impaired-driving/refus​e-fail-provide-breath-sample/ )
(*** IANAL / Applicability may vary by jurisdiction)
 
JesseL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: SpectroBoy: nmrsnr: And this road test, which is up to the officer's sole discretion, will of course be administered evenhandedly across people of all classes and ethnic backgrounds.

Well if you can't trust the police to be fair and honest who can y.......   I can't even finish it.

But seriously.... I thought roadside sobriety tests had to be backed up with ACTUAL science like a breathalizer or blood test?

It does not. Otherwise with it would be impossible to prosecute most dui cases. You would just have to refuse to take a breathalyzer and without an accident there probably isn't enough to justify the intrusion of a blood test without consent.


Refusal to take a breathalyzer or blood test is grounds to revoke your driver's license.

If there's not enough probable cause for the officer to get a warrant to force you to submit to a test, you might not get a DUI but you still won't be driving for a while.

https://dui.drivinglaws.org/resources​/​dui-refusal-blood-breath-urine-test.ht​m
 
mrlewish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You see, this is the thing. The point of making it legal is to remove the police and law enforcement from the equation.

DUI laws already cover this so no changes should have to be made.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The way the po-po stated this sounded like an act of desperation....
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: SpectroBoy: nmrsnr: And this road test, which is up to the officer's sole discretion, will of course be administered evenhandedly across people of all classes and ethnic backgrounds.

Well if you can't trust the police to be fair and honest who can y.......   I can't even finish it.

But seriously.... I thought roadside sobriety tests had to be backed up with ACTUAL science like a breathalizer or blood test?

It does not. Otherwise with it would be impossible to prosecute most dui cases. You would just have to refuse to take a breathalyzer and without an accident there probably isn't enough to justify the intrusion of a blood test without consent.


Here in CT you can refuse a breathalyzer, but that gets an automatic 1 year suspension.

https://www.ctcriminallawattorney.com​/​dui/refusal/


From:  https://ladydui.com/pre-arrest​/implied​-consent/can-i-refuse-a-breathalyzer-t​est/

Most states in America use implied consent laws in some way or another. Implied consent laws mean that because you have chosen to drive a vehicle, you have automatically consented to any urine, blood, or breath tests asked of you. As soon as you sign for your driver's license, you become subject to the implied consent laws. This means that in states that follow the implied consent laws, refusing a breath test or any other test will result in an automatic suspension of your license, whether you are guilty of driving under the influence or not.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: FreeLawyer: SpectroBoy: nmrsnr: And this road test, which is up to the officer's sole discretion, will of course be administered evenhandedly across people of all classes and ethnic backgrounds.

Well if you can't trust the police to be fair and honest who can y.......   I can't even finish it.

But seriously.... I thought roadside sobriety tests had to be backed up with ACTUAL science like a breathalizer or blood test?

It does not. Otherwise with it would be impossible to prosecute most dui cases. You would just have to refuse to take a breathalyzer and without an accident there probably isn't enough to justify the intrusion of a blood test without consent.

In some places your best option is to do just that. Refuse all tests and then take your defense to court.


Most states have implied consent laws. In many of them refusal to take the test is harsher than a first offense DUI

YMMV
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrlewish: You see, this is the thing. The point of making it legal is to remove the police and law enforcement from the equation.

DUI laws already cover this so no changes should have to be made.


Driving Under the Influence is tied to a measurable amount of alcohol in your blood stream.
In the case of weed, an officer could 'say' you were slurring your words or acting paranoid/nervous, and then check you for weed. We have no way of telling how much THC is in you at the moment, we can only tell if you used within the last month or so.
So a legal user who hasn't smoked in weeks could be arrested for DUI just because the officer was in a bad mood.

Point is, it's too subjective, and leaving it to the officers Will result in uneven policing, prosecution, and punishment - all along predictable racial lines.
 
JesseL
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cops complain about legalization as if it was making their jobs harder.

They seem to have a real hard time with the idea of you're supposed to leave these people alone now, not find more creative ways to hassle them.

Which really says a lot about the state of policing in America.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: PreMortem: How to identify MJ impaired drivers: They are doing the speed limit, using turn signals, and stopping completely at stop signs.

_slightly_ under the speed limit in case the speedo is off a little.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
northgrave
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
More generally about the legalization issue, while I'm not sure if the community as a whole is experiencing more accidents or other harms, my personal experience in my small Canadian city is that nothing has changed. It has been a big bag of meh.

I mean, it's not like if Timmies ran out of coffee:
Airplane II (1982) "We're out of Coffee"
Youtube fZoytppYJr4
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: If you're drunk or think you might be drunk, you should absolutely refuse


If you're drunk or think you might be drunk, why are you driving?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: I've heard that in legal states with drug detecting dogs have had to retire their old dogs and get newly trained ones that don't indicate for marijuana. I don't know if that's true.


and the new fangled 420 vape pens...is that smell detected by dogs? What about gummys?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: It does not. Otherwise with it would be impossible to prosecute most dui cases. You would just have to refuse to take a breathalyzer and without an accident there probably isn't enough to justify the intrusion of a blood test without consent.


That wasn't my experience in 14 years of DUI enforcement. The refusal cases were some of the easiest convictions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: /watched this in 5th grade
//couldn't wait to try LSD


My first day of 7th grade in middle school.....over the PA theirs an announcement in homeroom...

"kids, please do not, put any stickers on your tongue. These are not normal stickers. They will either have a Mickey Mouse in a wizard outfit or a bear on a beach ball. These stickers contain LSD and should not be touched or eaten."

Of course, I couldn't wait to find some....
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: And this road test, which is up to the officer's sole discretion, will of course be administered evenhandedly across people of all classes and ethnic backgrounds.


It's designed to fail you. They purposely give contradicting instructions so that you fark up either way.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: I've heard that in legal states with drug detecting dogs have had to retire their old dogs and get newly trained ones that don't indicate for marijuana. I don't know if that's true.


My state (Illinois) had police threatening to kill dogs. They said if weed was decriminalized they would have to euthanize the dogs.

That was police officer's Hail Mary threat: "If weed is legal WE WILL KILL THIS DOG."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Krazikarl: But part of having an IL drivers license is that you agree when you get your license to any testing for drugs/alcohol when on a public road. So if you refuse the breathalyzer/testing, you lose your license for a year automatically on the first offense.


False. If the judge at the probable cause hearing dismissed the case because there is no PC, the DL suspension is voided. In fact, the automatic suspension is scheduled for 14 days after any arrest because the PC hearing must come first to decide if the suspension is valid.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why do I get the feeling nobody got Subby's totally obscure reference?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
