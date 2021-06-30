 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Live coverage of capture attempt about to happen for the spitting snek cobra of Raleigh. Subby is right around the corner and they have shut this place down   (wral.com) divider line
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
THERE HE IS !

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some background music:
-Yakety Sax- Music
Youtube ZnHmskwqCCQ
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have you seen the spitting cobra? Go tell the nearest officer its right here and point at your pants.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, as much as I like snakes, I wouldn't want to get too close to this one
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To bad it wasn't Kansas. Because then it would be....

Snakes on a Plain!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw that on an episode of Emergency!

You have to use a glass ashtray as a shield.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well this is boring as hell.
 
Speef
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why don't they have a guy with a Plexiglas riot shield and another guy with a net?  It seems like that would be a lil better than 300 cop cars and armored vehicles and so forth.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They need to pass the costs of catching the snake on to the little asshole that lost it.
 
Vespers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Speef: Why don't they have a guy with a Plexiglas riot shield and another guy with a net?  It seems like that would be a lil better than 300 cop cars and armored vehicles and so forth.


Because they're bored and easily amused. A simple solution means that not everyone gets bragging rights about being there when the snake goes down.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x478]
Yeah, as much as I like snakes, I wouldn't want to get too close to this one


They really aren't too bad.

My brother and I used to tip abandoned anthills to catch a similar species (rinkhals).
That said, a full-sized one weighs a bit, and you need a big bag, and a decent catching rig.

/yes, we both should by rights be dead. We were 7 and 12 years old.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why are there so many police standing around jerking each other off?  Do they also work for the DoT?  Is the snake black?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They better not shoot it, because it's unarmed.

Unarmed.
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: I saw that on an episode of Emergency!

You have to use a glass ashtray as a shield.


Don't forget the episode where Johnny got bitten by a snake and they had to drive him to the hospital using the engine.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thewolfweb.comView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are 8 people right now standing in a group talking..... must be a slow day.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: There are 8 people right now standing in a group talking..... must be a slow day.


until the f*cking snake appears.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: They better not shoot it, because it's unarmed.

Unarmed.


Unlegged too......
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just let them screw up the timeline on their own. Then the Time Police will clean it up

Rick and Morty || Snake time travel ft time travel police
Youtube HuyWg7Iiu4s
 
