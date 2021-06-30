 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(California News Times)   Not news: Workers quit because pay is too low. News: Firefighters quit because pay is too low. Fark: Firefighters quit because they can make more at Amazon packing boxes   (californianewstimes.com) divider line
42
    More: Murica, Minimum wage, elite firefighters, Lani Brown, Living wage, Federal Fire Department, Wage, federal firefighters, Mr Brown  
•       •       •

584 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 30 Jun 2021 at 6:14 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fire sale?
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you you keep wages for firefighters low, you guarantee that you get people who really like fighting fires, not people just in it for the money.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.


Federal public safety jobs generally pay less than local jobs across the board
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The fact this shocks people is telling.

My EMT could make more at Burger King than helping save lives. I'm paid less as a critical care, degreed  and advanced credentialed paramedic than a manager at a Walmart.

The only saving grace for me is my wife is working on a PhD and I make double time on extra shifts because they're so desperate,
 
0z79
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, our priorities are WAY screwed up.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

0z79: Man, our priorities are WAY screwed up.


I mean, we could pay them more, but that means people's taxes will go up and those taxpayers already can't afford food.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bhcompy: ArkAngel: Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.

Federal public safety jobs generally pay less than local jobs across the board


federal public safety jobs for fire and rescue responders usually pay commensurate with their civilian counterparts and come with a Cush retirement plan.

These guys are right to quit if they're not being offered what others are
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Federal...you firefighters get a local job and your results will improve.

If you rush in when I am rushing out crying screaming and wetting myself...you need to get paid a lot more. Further I am happy to chip in tax wise to make that happen.

/Heroes. all of them
//Daddy was a fireman
///Miss you dad
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This goes to the "baseball players vs cancer researchers" non-debate.   You are paid what the market is willing to pay, accounting for skill scarcity and number of positions that need filled.   I'm not an Ayn Rander by any stretch, but that is how it is.   I am personally way overpaid for the actual work I do and try my best to keep my position a secret.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: bhcompy: ArkAngel: Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.

Federal public safety jobs generally pay less than local jobs across the board

federal public safety jobs for fire and rescue responders usually pay commensurate with their civilian counterparts and come with a Cush retirement plan.

These guys are right to quit if they're not being offered what others are


I do a lot of work with federal law enforcement and corrections, and they're generally underpaid compared to their local counterparts.  And certain states have much better retirement systems, though things have changed a lot with that with recent bargaining agreements
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This goes to the "baseball players vs cancer researchers" non-debate.   You are paid what the market is willing to pay, accounting for skill scarcity and number of positions that need filled.   I'm not an Ayn Rander by any stretch, but that is how it is.   I am personally way overpaid for the actual work I do and try my best to keep my position a secret.


Username kind of gives it away, man.
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why are people who are running into burning buildings on a regular basis getting paid less than cops which, in most areas, might be in actual danger once every few years? We need to fix that.
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's no mention of Amazon in the article
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

trerro: Why are people who are running into burning buildings on a regular basis getting paid less than cops which, in most areas, might be in actual danger once every few years? We need to fix that.


Excuse me, but you fail to understand the tremendous danger that cops must face every single day.

Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian
Youtube K5CCUdu7xFI
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This goes to the "baseball players vs cancer researchers" non-debate.   You are paid what the market is willing to pay, accounting for skill scarcity and number of positions that need filled.   I'm not an Ayn Rander by any stretch, but that is how it is.   I am personally way overpaid for the actual work I do and try my best to keep my position a secret.


Username checks out.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hissatsu: If you you keep wages for firefighters low, you guarantee that you get people who really like fighting fires, not people just in it for the money.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x480]


Our fire department is all volunteer and there's a waiting list to join. In small towns it's actually a big deal which is kind of adorable. They do still get paid when they are called out though but I don't know how much.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I always figured that you traded high pay for job security, better retirement, and benefits at the Federal level.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: hissatsu: If you you keep wages for firefighters low, you guarantee that you get people who really like fighting fires, not people just in it for the money.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x480]

Our fire department is all volunteer and there's a waiting list to join. In small towns it's actually a big deal which is kind of adorable. They do still get paid when they are called out though but I don't know how much.


Your VFD is staffed with barely qualified (if that) glory hounds
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: 0z79: Man, our priorities are WAY screwed up.

I mean, we could pay them more, but that means people's taxes will go up and those taxpayers already can't afford food.


I wonder if there were some way of placing a higher tax burden on the wealthy, and lowering the tax burden on the poor. That might be a solution. Seems like the trend has steadily gone the other way since I've been alive. Gosh, isn't that odd. We let rich people buy/become politicians, and we get a system that benefits them.
(yes, I know that in reality the money would just get siphoned away to pet projects, pork barrel stuff, etc. But that's a completely different problem that also needs addressing).
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baka-san: RTOGUY: Our fire department is all volunteer and there's a waiting list to join. In small towns it's actually a big deal which is kind of adorable. They do still get paid when they are called out though but I don't know how much.

Your VFD is staffed with barely qualified (if that) glory poon hounds


FTFY.  I guess it's not that different.
 
kindms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
risk my life dying in a fire for 14$ ya fark that

we piss money to the pentagon and cant pay federal firefighters more than min wage ?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: My EMT could make more at Burger King than helping save lives. I'm paid less as a critical care, degreed  and advanced credentialed paramedic than a manager at a Walmart.


That is a problem with EMS, not the other way around.

/I know you know that but too many people get it twisted
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Biden administration just announced improved pay for federal firefighters.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: hissatsu: If you you keep wages for firefighters low, you guarantee that you get people who really like fighting fires, not people just in it for the money.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x480]

Our fire department is all volunteer and there's a waiting list to join. In small towns it's actually a big deal which is kind of adorable. They do still get paid when they are called out though but I don't know how much.


ketchup dicks, ketchup dicks all around
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.


Federal salaries are always crap for laborers and starting-level workers.  But salaries typically suck out West anyway for public sector.  City-level firefighters outside of Albuquerque and Santa Fe can expect $23,000 as a starting salary.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bhcompy: hardinparamedic: bhcompy: ArkAngel: Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.

Federal public safety jobs generally pay less than local jobs across the board

federal public safety jobs for fire and rescue responders usually pay commensurate with their civilian counterparts and come with a Cush retirement plan.

These guys are right to quit if they're not being offered what others are

I do a lot of work with federal law enforcement and corrections, and they're generally underpaid compared to their local counterparts.  And certain states have much better retirement systems, though things have changed a lot with that with recent bargaining agreements


starting at ORNL for a firefighter I is three times what the starting pay for our local fire department is. And it's a cush  job.
 
valenumr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bhcompy: ArkAngel: Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.

Federal public safety jobs generally pay less than local jobs across the board


And you've never seen the manipulation of over time or the amazing benefits. It's not a horrible place to end up.
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

trerro: Why are people who are running into burning buildings on a regular basis getting paid less than cops which, in most areas, might be in actual danger once every few years? We need to fix that.


FDNY

Starting salary for a Firefighter is $45,196. But with overtime and holiday pay, which is often required, you can get additional compensation. After five years, a Firefighter can make more than $100,000, including overtime and holiday pay.

if you can fight a fire in the woods i would imagine you could join a real department
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: ArkAngel: Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.

Federal salaries are always crap for laborers and starting-level workers.  But salaries typically suck out West anyway for public sector.  City-level firefighters outside of Albuquerque and Santa Fe can expect $23,000 as a starting salary.


That might be more of a NM thing.  Cop and firefighters do very well everywhere in CA, most places in OR, AZ and WA.  Firefighters and cops in the Boise area start around 60k and go up quickly (used to be a good wage until housing prices went through the roof here).
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hissatsu: If you you keep wages for firefighters low, you guarantee that you get people who really like fighting starting fires so they can later be seen putting them out, not people just in it for the money.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kindms: trerro: Why are people who are running into burning buildings on a regular basis getting paid less than cops which, in most areas, might be in actual danger once every few years? We need to fix that.

FDNY

Starting salary for a Firefighter is $45,196. But with overtime and holiday pay, which is often required, you can get additional compensation. After five years, a Firefighter can make more than $100,000, including overtime and holiday pay.

if you can fight a fire in the woods i would imagine you could join a real department


Wildland FFs are doing 5x the work of most city guys (FDNY excluded, lots of fires there and too many stairs). Vast majority of the calls at any city department are medical.  City firefighting is a cush gig, wildland is not.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Downside: comparatively few women have a uniform-chasing fetish for Amazon delivery drivers.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: bhcompy: ArkAngel: Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.

Federal public safety jobs generally pay less than local jobs across the board

federal public safety jobs for fire and rescue responders usually pay commensurate with their civilian counterparts and come with a Cush retirement plan.

These guys are right to quit if they're not being offered what others are


My father was a federal firefighter, and never made what he could have working for some other department.  Reagan also farked up that cushy retirement plan.   It isn't quite so cushy now.
 
adamatari
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This goes to the "baseball players vs cancer researchers" non-debate.   You are paid what the market is willing to pay, accounting for skill scarcity and number of positions that need filled.   I'm not an Ayn Rander by any stretch, but that is how it is.   I am personally way overpaid for the actual work I do and try my best to keep my position a secret.


Well, if the "market" doesn't pay then they're gonna all quit and work at Amazon. And then when fires need fighting shiat is gonna burn.

These are not "market" jobs, firefighters are infrastructure and public service. The "market" in this case is not competing employers but the federal and state governments, which are elected by and funded by US, the people of the USA. We are choosing to not pay for critical infrastructure jobs and in return we will lose businesses and houses.

I think you need to really think through how people get paid and what the "market" really is.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

valenumr: bhcompy: ArkAngel: Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.

Federal public safety jobs generally pay less than local jobs across the board

And you've never seen the manipulation of over time or the amazing benefits. It's not a horrible place to end up.


CBPOs have an overtime cap because congresscritters don't like blue collar workers making as much as they do.  People working in Brownsville TX don't approach it, but that CPBO working at SFO is certainly constrained by it given the cost of living and availability of OT.  On the bright side, that means that by the end of the fiscal year you're not getting mandated for OT since you're ineligible, which is nice I guess
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Biden raised their pay to $15.00/hr today. Since their job is hazardous, they should make more.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: They do still get paid when they are called out though but I don't know how much.


sounds like a way for an arsonist to get paid.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just send out more prisoners out to fight those fires. It'll give them experience they can't use when they get out cause the fire department won't hire felons.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: This has led to a shortage of staff and death from overwork...

I would have thought a shortage of death would be a good thing.

/phrasing
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Starting salary for a regular firefighter here in Milwaukee, WI is $44,490 a year. Don't know how these guys make less.


Some of the city firefighters I've worked with had second jobs. They would work 2x24 hour shifts per week (often getting plenty of sleep) and then were mechanics, plumbers, or whatnot on the side. Worked well as the city job gave them good health insurance and benefits and they pretty much did their second job on the down low, not paying taxes etc.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.