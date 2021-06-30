 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Indy100)   "No need to record it & put it in TikTok bro"   (indy100.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Old age, Middle age, Gerontology, elderly man, Question, Elderly care, TikTok user @angelcorado2, old man  
•       •       •

475 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 6:53 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's the vigilante justice the world needs!  STOOD UP to that thief!  Yeah!!!  Down with the man!  Embarrassed him too, and got a lot of likes!  Yeah!!  This is the New America... we're not farking around!!!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should have added sound effects like America's Funniest Home Videos.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In another episode of

'Imagine the consequences if the criminal had been black'

Criminals don't turn angels when their hair turns grey. fark this old guy. I can't stand elderly dickholes that con better ppl by playing to their emotions.

Need money? Grab a chair, a cardboard sign, and do what the rest of the desperate do.

Or better yet, go ask your elected representatives why social security can't make ends meet.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How does everyone know he isn't just lying
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

downstairs: Now that's the vigilante justice the world needs!  STOOD UP to that thief!  Yeah!!!  Down with the man!  Embarrassed him too, and got a lot of likes!  Yeah!!  This is the New America... we're not farking around!!!


The guy has done it more than once. Talking to him doesnt seem to have worked. Maybe humiliation will.

Maybe they should just call the police so they can come execute an elderly man over $10?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm an old man, I'm confused!
Youtube 8UP3xmfpe1M
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This seems like an incident that should've been handled through the store's loss prevention/management, not the kangaroo court of the internet where every dipshiat and dumbass has an opinion and blurts it out unprompted.

TikTok is just a tool for going viral at any cost. Any cost. There is no footage too reprehensible or disgusting for Tiktok. That's not what this is. But it's still nothing good. Viewer discretion is just for television, not the wild west of the internet, and certainly not for TikTok.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't going into somebody's pocket theft?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ten whole dollars?   And the TikToker allowed the guy to just walk away, alive?

Well, I guess it does make sense, since the guy was clearly too light skinned to be guilty of anything really serious.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm of a mind that a greater power would compel me were it allowed to cut the hand from this thief and throw it to the fire.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: This seems like an incident that should've been handled through the store's loss prevention/management, not the kangaroo court of the internet where every dipshiat and dumbass has an opinion and blurts it out unprompted.

TikTok is just a tool for going viral at any cost. Any cost. There is no footage too reprehensible or disgusting for Tiktok. That's not what this is. But it's still nothing good. Viewer discretion is just for television, not the wild west of the internet, and certainly not for TikTok.


/sigh/  ok, I'll bite.  What's your handle on Tik-Tok?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MurphyMurphy: In another episode of

'Imagine the consequences if the criminal had been black'

Criminals don't turn angels when their hair turns grey. fark this old guy. I can't stand elderly dickholes that con better ppl by playing to their emotions.

Need money? Grab a chair, a cardboard sign, and do what the rest of the desperate do.

Or better yet, go ask your elected representatives why social security can't make ends meet.


Nobody needs to ask because we already know the answer. The US Government would rather spend the money on airplanes that don't fly, and other dubious military technology so they can satisfy their perpetual masturbatory "Ivan Vs. G.I. Joe" fantasy that they've been using to justify the military spending budget since the Soviet Union tumbled into the toilet. "fark you if you're poor. We want more planes!"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.