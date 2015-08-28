 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Turns out Cosby spoke freely about drugging and raping women after the first case was closed, and that testimony can't be used against him. Up next: O.J. Simpson's upcoming new book "I did it" expected to top US bestseller lists   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Lawyer, sexual assault conviction of Bill Cosby, Jury, Crime, Supreme Court of the United States, Prosecutor, State supreme court, Human sexual behavior  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has to be at least 85.

/Stick him in an old folks home
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Bruce Castor, the Montgomery district attorney at the time, declined to press charges against the comedian and actor, "thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action," according to the high court.

So, and I'm sure someone will explain exactly why I'm wrong, but can't you claim 5th amendment protections at any time you're compelled to testify? I was under the impression that Castor provided a non-prosecution agreement to acquire that testimony, not that he just declined to prosecute.
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Smooth move Ex-lax
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: He has to be at least 85.

/Stick him in an old folks home


No thanks, I don't want him drugging and raping my grandma.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But subby, OJ didn't do a deal with the prosecution pursuant to which he would not face criminal prosecution if testified in the civil case.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We now know what he is, and he'll be dead soon enough.   It's not justice but it is something
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey hey hey!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: He has to be at least 85.

/Stick him in an old folks home


No. He belongs in prison. He should die in prison
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele lamented Cosby's release and characterized the state high court's findings as a "procedural issue."

Your office did this you moron.  That light in the tunnel was the train you drove out of the station.

This is what footie fans call and "own goal."
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Spoke where, Subby?  TFA says nothing about that.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bootleg: But Bruce Castor, the Montgomery district attorney at the time, declined to press charges against the comedian and actor, "thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action," according to the high court.

So, and I'm sure someone will explain exactly why I'm wrong, but can't you claim 5th amendment protections at any time you're compelled to testify? I was under the impression that Castor provided a non-prosecution agreement to acquire that testimony, not that he just declined to prosecute.


This article might explain it better. (sorry, soft paywall)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/v​o​lokh-conspiracy/wp/2015/08/28/what-hap​pens-if-you-take-the-fifth-in-a-civil-​case/

"The Government insists, broadly, that the constitutional privilege against self-incrimination does not apply in any civil proceeding. The contrary must be accepted as settled. The privilege is not ordinarily dependent upon the nature of the proceeding in which the testimony is sought or is to be used. It applies alike to civil and criminal proceedings, wherever the answer might tend to subject to criminal responsibility him who gives it."
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Instead of dying in prison, he'll be nominated for a GOP legislative office.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: AlgaeRancher: He has to be at least 85.

/Stick him in an old folks home

No. He belongs in prison. He should die in prison


None of us here and on any other threads are disagreeing about this.

The issue was that he was given a verbal contract by the previous DA in exchange for his testimony during a civil lawsuit against him and that's what the PA Supreme court ruled on today.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's incredible how someone can go from being one of America's most revered celebrities to one of its most reviled shiat bags at the drop of a hat. But he deserves it, and we should all be glad that the television powers that be saw fit to remove all traces of Cosby's work from syndication. Punishing him by removing his source of income from royalties is something at least. We should all be glad that Cosby wasn't working with a younger crowd. After all, he did host "Kids Say The Darndest Things" some time ago. What happened was bad. But it could've been much worse.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bootleg: But Bruce Castor, the Montgomery district attorney at the time, declined to press charges against the comedian and actor, "thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action," according to the high court.

So, and I'm sure someone will explain exactly why I'm wrong, but can't you claim 5th amendment protections at any time you're compelled to testify? I was under the impression that Castor provided a non-prosecution agreement to acquire that testimony, not that he just declined to prosecute.



What I read in another article today was that the prosecutor (at that time) felt he had no case and was worried that Cosby would take the fifth in the civil trial. He worked out a deal with Cosby that if Cosby gave a deposition (he gave 4) in the civil case nothing he said could be used to prosecute him.

They did exactly that when they tried him. They relied a LOT on his depositions even though they only had them because of the deal. So not only was that conviction overturned but Cosby can't be tried (in PA I believe) again because of the prejudice that testimony created.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He could be Trump's next running mate.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cosby's wife better decline any drinks she's offered for the next few weeks
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder how his victims feel today.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Upcoming?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: But Bruce Castor, the Montgomery district attorney at the time, declined to press charges against the comedian and actor, "thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action," according to the high court.

So, and I'm sure someone will explain exactly why I'm wrong, but can't you claim 5th amendment protections at any time you're compelled to testify? I was under the impression that Castor provided a non-prosecution agreement to acquire that testimony, not that he just declined to prosecute.


An immunity guarantee throws it out the window.  5th Amendment only holds if you can put yourself in legal jeopardy.  If there can be no legal consequence, either by pardon or immunity or whatever, then you have no 5th Amendment protection.

Makes me wonder if he did it in any other states.  A state level offer of immunity wouldn't effect them.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Salmon: I wonder how his victims feel today.


The next one will be waking up groggily shortly.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't his ass already in jail till he's 100?

There's rapists out there who aren't convicted but already caught. Priorities.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
W.I.T.F.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
saying you are innocent for the fact that you see nothng wrorg in what you did does not make you innocent !!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Bootleg: But Bruce Castor, the Montgomery district attorney at the time, declined to press charges against the comedian and actor, "thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action," according to the high court.

So, and I'm sure someone will explain exactly why I'm wrong, but can't you claim 5th amendment protections at any time you're compelled to testify? I was under the impression that Castor provided a non-prosecution agreement to acquire that testimony, not that he just declined to prosecute.

An immunity guarantee throws it out the window.  5th Amendment only holds if you can put yourself in legal jeopardy.  If there can be no legal consequence, either by pardon or immunity or whatever, then you have no 5th Amendment protection.

Makes me wonder if he did it in any other states.  A state level offer of immunity wouldn't effect them.


Statute of limitations does, though.
The reason the PA case was pursued was because it was one of the few allegations that still fell within the statute of limitations.
Rape cases are difficult enough to prove, but when an allegation is 30-plus years old, the difficulty multiplies exponentially.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bootleg: But Bruce Castor, the Montgomery district attorney at the time, declined to press charges against the comedian and actor, "thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action," according to the high court.

So, and I'm sure someone will explain exactly why I'm wrong, but can't you claim 5th amendment protections at any time you're compelled to testify? I was under the impression that Castor provided a non-prosecution agreement to acquire that testimony, not that he just declined to prosecute.


That's why they gave him immunity.  If you're immune from prosecution, you can't invoke the fif because you can't incriminate yourself because you can't be prosecuted.

Although I don't know if you can be compelled to accept the immunity offer.  I know you don't have to accept a pardon.  A pardon has been used in an attempt to compel testimony but it failed because the person wasn't required to accept the pardon.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: He has to be at least 85.

/Stick him in an old folks home


Nah. I bet the networks are already coming to him for a new show to torment Humanity with. They even tried to make Charles Manson into a rock star in the 60's, fer fuxsakes!

This is further proof that God is dead and Satan rules the Earth.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: I wonder how his victims feel today.


Pretty damn angry at the PA AG's office I would imagine.
 
Callous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ukexpat: But subby, OJ didn't do a deal with the prosecution pursuant to which he would not face criminal prosecution if testified in the civil case.


Plus he was acquitted.  If absolute proof of him killing Ron and Nicole was found and he personally confirmed that it was 100% legit there's not a damn thing that can be done about it.  If he went on CNN and in front of a live studio audience admitted to Anderson Cooper that he did it there's not a damn thing that can be done about it.

Double jeopardy. They only get one shot.  Once the jury acquits it's over forever.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Isn't his ass already in jail till he's 100?

There's rapists out there who aren't convicted but already caught. Priorities.


Follow up: looking like he's out of prison.

be careful what you're drink
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Back in the 70s, every guy was talking about putting Spanish Fly in lady's drinks to make them horny. I only knew other children back then, but I'm certain the kids heard it from adult men. Not to condone the behavior, but it's hypocritical to bring somebody up on charges forty years later for something no one was prosecuted for back then.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mouser: Spoke where, Subby?  TFA says nothing about that.


Here:
"Unable to invoke any right not to testify in the civil proceedings, Cosby relied upon the district attorney's declination and proceeded to provide four sworn depositions. During those depositions, Cosby made several incriminating statements," Justice Wecht wrote in a 79-page opinion, joined by Justices Debra Todd, Christine Donohue and Sallie Updyke Mundy.

Not the most well written article out there, I'll grant you that.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: AlgaeRancher: He has to be at least 85.

/Stick him in an old folks home

No. He belongs in prison. He should die in prison


Prison is like an old folks home.

I say seize all his assets and make him live like an homeless guy for the rest of his days. Make him sleep on the streets. Not take a shower in 3 months. Eat scraps of food.

The mofo should never get to drive again. Or wear clean clothes. Or eat at a restaurant again.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Back in the 70s, every guy was talking about putting Spanish Fly in lady's drinks to make them horny. I only knew other children back then, but I'm certain the kids heard it from adult men. Not to condone the behavior, but it's hypocritical to bring somebody up on charges forty years later for something no one was prosecuted for back then.


Are you serious?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Bootleg: But Bruce Castor, the Montgomery district attorney at the time, declined to press charges against the comedian and actor, "thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action," according to the high court.

So, and I'm sure someone will explain exactly why I'm wrong, but can't you claim 5th amendment protections at any time you're compelled to testify? I was under the impression that Castor provided a non-prosecution agreement to acquire that testimony, not that he just declined to prosecute.

An immunity guarantee throws it out the window.  5th Amendment only holds if you can put yourself in legal jeopardy.  If there can be no legal consequence, either by pardon or immunity or whatever, then you have no 5th Amendment protection.

Makes me wonder if he did it in any other states.  A state level offer of immunity wouldn't effect them.


So what happens, civil suit or not,  if a person just keeps repeating "I don't recall"?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Back in the 70s, every guy was talking about putting Spanish Fly in lady's drinks to make them horny. I only knew other children back then, but I'm certain the kids heard it from adult men. Not to condone the behavior, but it's hypocritical to bring somebody up on charges forty years later for something no one was prosecuted for back then.


"Defends rape", thanks for the farkie
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: He has to be at least 85.

/Stick him in an old folks home


A really shiatty one.

/I mean, if they are going to continue to exist, might as well be full of shiatty residents.
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: I wonder how his victims feel today.


Saggier than they were when he pilled them up.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: AlgaeRancher: He has to be at least 85.

/Stick him in an old folks home

Nah. I bet the networks are already coming to him for a new show to torment Humanity with. They even tried to make Charles Manson into a rock star in the 60's, fer fuxsakes!

This is further proof that God is dead and Satan rules the Earth.


No, Charles Manson tried to make himself a rock star in the 60s. Nobody took him seriously, with the exception of Brian Wilson.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Mouser: Spoke where, Subby?  TFA says nothing about that.

Here:
"Unable to invoke any right not to testify in the civil proceedings, Cosby relied upon the district attorney's declination and proceeded to provide four sworn depositions. During those depositions, Cosby made several incriminating statements," Justice Wecht wrote in a 79-page opinion, joined by Justices Debra Todd, Christine Donohue and Sallie Updyke Mundy.

Not the most well written article out there, I'll grant you that.


I can't find any good examples of what I would call "incriminating" though. He admitted to giving them drugs but claims they were into that; specifically Quaaludes which actually were popular at the time. He admits to the sex but claims it was consensual.

He said some creepy shiat but I don't see where he ever admitted to anything illegal. Why would he have? I'm sure he didn't want to pay out that $3.5 million any more than he wanted to go to jail.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: LrdPhoenix: Bootleg: But Bruce Castor, the Montgomery district attorney at the time, declined to press charges against the comedian and actor, "thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action," according to the high court.

So, and I'm sure someone will explain exactly why I'm wrong, but can't you claim 5th amendment protections at any time you're compelled to testify? I was under the impression that Castor provided a non-prosecution agreement to acquire that testimony, not that he just declined to prosecute.

An immunity guarantee throws it out the window.  5th Amendment only holds if you can put yourself in legal jeopardy.  If there can be no legal consequence, either by pardon or immunity or whatever, then you have no 5th Amendment protection.

Makes me wonder if he did it in any other states.  A state level offer of immunity wouldn't effect them.

So what happens, civil suit or not,  if a person just keeps repeating "I don't recall"?


Absolutely nothing, unless you have evidence to the contrary, and then, perjury.  And if you don't have 5th Amendment protections then refusing to answer is contempt of court.
 
Headso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Upcoming?

[Fark user image image 720x1080]


If you subscribe to audible you can listen to that for free as part of their plus catalog
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Callous: ukexpat: But subby, OJ didn't do a deal with the prosecution pursuant to which he would not face criminal prosecution if testified in the civil case.

Plus he was acquitted.  If absolute proof of him killing Ron and Nicole was found and he personally confirmed that it was 100% legit there's not a damn thing that can be done about it.  If he went on CNN and in front of a live studio audience admitted to Anderson Cooper that he did it there's not a damn thing that can be done about it.

Double jeopardy. They only get one shot.  Once the jury acquits it's over forever.


The police who beat Rodney King were also acquitted in their (state)  trial. The feds then stepped in and tried them for "deprivation of civil rights." They were found guilty and went to prison.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Snort: Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele lamented Cosby's release and characterized the state high court's findings as a "procedural issue."

Your office did this you moron.  That light in the tunnel was the train you drove out of the station.

This is what footie fans call and "own goal."


Admittedly, there was a change in prosecutors in between.  This is like blaming Biden for something Trump did.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Callous: ukexpat: But subby, OJ didn't do a deal with the prosecution pursuant to which he would not face criminal prosecution if testified in the civil case.

Plus he was acquitted.  If absolute proof of him killing Ron and Nicole was found and he personally confirmed that it was 100% legit there's not a damn thing that can be done about it.  If he went on CNN and in front of a live studio audience admitted to Anderson Cooper that he did it there's not a damn thing that can be done about it.

Double jeopardy. They only get one shot.  Once the jury acquits it's over forever.

The police who beat Rodney King were also acquitted in their (state)  trial. The feds then stepped in and tried them for "deprivation of civil rights." They were found guilty and went to prison.


In between the two trials large parts of the city burned to the ground.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Callous: ukexpat: But subby, OJ didn't do a deal with the prosecution pursuant to which he would not face criminal prosecution if testified in the civil case.

Plus he was acquitted.  If absolute proof of him killing Ron and Nicole was found and he personally confirmed that it was 100% legit there's not a damn thing that can be done about it.  If he went on CNN and in front of a live studio audience admitted to Anderson Cooper that he did it there's not a damn thing that can be done about it.

Double jeopardy. They only get one shot.  Once the jury acquits it's over forever.

The police who beat Rodney King were also acquitted in their (state)  trial. The feds then stepped in and tried them for "deprivation of civil rights." They were found guilty and went to prison.


Because that was a different charge by a different agency...
 
