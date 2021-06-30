 Skip to content
(Insider)   For sale: 'Haunted' village in Scotland, complete with private beach and ruins of 17th-century village   (insider.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All of Scotland is haunted. By the Scottish.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Relevant:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stamb​o​vsky_v._Ackley

"As a matter of law the house is haunted."
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn good article about the Lady of Lawers. Chilling.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I want it. I will need to carry my cross in case the ghosts try to possess me.
 
buntz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I saw High Spirits! Can't scare me!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And it looks like Insider can go fark itself.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It has that look you very rarely find: the haunted Highland kind
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does it only appear every 100 years?
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Perthshire is one of the most desirable, if not the most desirable, county of Scotland," he said. "Loch Tay is a stunning part of the world, and if you're lucky enough to capture a bit of good weather, it's truly world class."

So why is there an article about it being on sale? You're telling me no one has bought it yet? Why not?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Holy crap, I was justthinking about that movie yesterday and had forgot the title! What a coincidence!

I should watch it again, I remember it being pretty funny.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Grade B listed ruins. No planning permission, probably never will be granted. Conservation orders on the land and trees.  Meaning you have to maintain it to their specifications, be lucky if permission was granted for a mobile home. Bet the ghost has sharp knees.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Loch, stalk, and three smoking beryls
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

If you click through to the estate agent's listing, it mentions a Grass paddock with potential planning opportunity.

/But yeah, you're probably going to want to research that in a bit more detail before putting an offer in.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

One of the ghosts plays bagpipes whenever it's cloudy
 
chawco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

This is your greatest and most true post ever
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I thought it was a bit racist, TBH.

/My tongue is planted firmly in my cheek right now.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That's a historic loch monster too so watch what you catch using those fishing rights.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Loch Tay is a stunning part of the world, and if you're lucky enough to capture a bit of good weather, it's truly world class."

.
So what are we talking? Two, maybe three nice days a year?
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fingers crossed that it is Danny Boy!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It supposedly being haunted is the only feature they could come up with on this parcel you can't build an outhouse on.  The kayaks pictured probably represent a dozen planning violations, or oughttynoughttys or whatever they call it over there. The farking Vogons would route around this.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Awa' ye glaikit wee nyaff!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

That's Irish.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not a bad price for a few acres of waterfront property.  Assuming it's not some sort of historical preservation site that can't be developed.
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I don't usually laugh out loud at myself being wrong but this was certainly an exception haha
 
englaja
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fine. Jocky Boy?
 
