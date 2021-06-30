 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent) NewsFlash No, no - we said free BRITNEY   (independent.co.uk) divider line
270
    More: NewsFlash, Jury, Impeachment in the United States, Lawyer, United States Congress, Bill Clinton, United States, United States Constitution, Criminal law  
•       •       •

4850 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 30 Jun 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

270 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
You're Not Special
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that asshole.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.fbsbx.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby you magnificent bastard...
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The decision to void it was legally sound, too bad it didn't happen to one of the many innocent non rapists in prison.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark?
Was not expecting this to be a thing that happened.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh....this makes sense now. I've been noticing that they are showing the Cosby show again on one of those mediocre cable channels. I thought all networks pulled it off their schedules due to his conviction.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Cosby loses his mind on ESPN 2, 5, and 6
Youtube 5cnk63tzbfc
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buying stock in pudding and quaaludes. Brb.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, he can attend rallies with Trump now.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean they're bringing back pudding pops?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: The decision to void it was legally sound, too bad it didn't happen to one of the many innocent non rapists in prison.


The decision to void is sound.  I think the decision to bar future prosecution is not sound.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey hey hey
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 And apparently the decision can't be appealed.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primus - Pudding Time
Youtube wkS11FsA2cs
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, I guess that makes sense.  Damn.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is rather off-pudding.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live footage of his reaction to the news:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can nail him for another of his many rapes.  Or at least he deteriorates and dies a sad, broken shell of a man.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean we can find his comedy funny again?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's...not great.

Interesting that the grounds for it came down to "you excessively proved his raping tendencies".
 
HenryFnord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vacated - all I ever wanted. Vacated - having to get away." - Bill Cosby
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard he's switching ad campaigns from Jello Pudding Pops to Tylenol PM.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to farkin' god! Any network that gives this POS a new show should be burned to the ground!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew this would happen. Immunity means immunity.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, there's hope for The Proud Boys?  And Trump?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The court ruling on Wednesday resulted from an agreement Mr Cosby struck with a district attorney, Bruce Castor, in 2005 wherein Mr Castor declined to prosecute Mr Cosby in exchange for the latter's testimony during a civil trial.

So they don't dispute the results, they're just mad the DA went back on the deal to let him get away with it.

Man, fark that guy.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're Not Special: Fark that asshole.


That behavior is precisely what ended him in hot water to begin with.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he can help OJ look for the real killer.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: The fark?
Was not expecting this to be a thing that happened.


Not a surprise to anyone that followed the original case.

All you really need to read is section IV of the decision.

He was charged civilly, meaning there were no 5a protections, under the understanding that his statements wouldn't be used to charge him criminally.

Then the new prosecutor used the civil statements as evidence in the criminal case.

If the conviction stood, all prosecutors would have to do to get a confession/conviction out of anyone moving forward would be to file civil charges before criminal charges.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cosby Show | Family Guy
Youtube QOu_MsjKp6s
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone need a more perfect example of monye is all that really matters?

How many people carry on stuck in jail as they await their  case to go to court at all, let alone get an appeal seen to?


I have no position or knowledge to claim informed judgment of guilt or innocence on him.
But the fook we can all easily see what a difference monye makes in someone getting their judgments seen to in a timely manor or not.

How many other appeals cases were already long in the waiting to take a back seat to his?

Guilt or not, this is lame ass classicist bullshiat that simply proves, I have no county worthy of my loyalty to claim allegiance to, when money moves on and poverty gets their rightful turn skipped for it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: I think the decision to bar future prosecution is not sound.


Immunity means immunity.

Once you've given criminal immunity to induce testimony in depositions for a civil case, you can't take it back.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole thing was just another case of he said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said/ she said...
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: lilplatinum: The decision to void it was legally sound, too bad it didn't happen to one of the many innocent non rapists in prison.

The decision to void is sound.  I think the decision to bar future prosecution is not sound.


Without his statements from the civil trial, there's no evidence for future prosecution.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I swear to farkin' god! Any network that gives this POS a new show should be burned to the ground!


play-lh.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if another state wanted to prosecute.....
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 597x503]

Well, I guess that makes sense.  Damn.


So he did it.
 
keytronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the second happiest person to hear about this decision....Ghislaine Maxwell.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I swear to farkin' god! Any network that gives this POS a new show should be burned to the ground!


He's not physically able to do a show (Mostly due to blindness).

I wonder if California or New York will reactivate their cases?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love it if there were a way to prove that he's actually innocent so i could go back to loving Bill Cosby again.  Just don't see that happening, regardless of a rich person getting let out of prison.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JAIL-O decide he was bad for the brand?
 
Displayed 50 of 270 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.