(Daily Star)   Warning: This forest is for naked women only (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Strange, Indonesia, BBC, Fine, Tide, villager Adriana Meraudje, sacred space, documentary makers, great new Hot Topics newsletter  
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
None of those elderly women in that article are in danger of getting peeped on.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: None of those elderly women in that article are in danger of getting peeped on.


I missed the "p" in that last word and though I learned a little too much about your kinks.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"collect clams"

... Interesting
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We find more plastic than clams nowadays. We are so sad.

That's what happens when you let Kardashians into your little private club.
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Collecting clams" is what cool old Indonesian lesbians call it.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when are clams collected from forests?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rembrant_Q_Einstein: "Collecting clams" is what cool old Indonesian lesbians call it.


It's also my Indigo Girls tribute band.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

Yeah, you know what? I'm cool with that. Not interested in entering that forest. Nope. Not even a little. No thank you.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or else what, you'll turn me into a deer?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is the annual pass?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Since when are clams collected from forests?


Try to find out and you'll be facing a 50 pound fine.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Since when are clams collected from forests?


When you want your clam to have a fresh pine scent.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would Indonesia give fines in pound sterling?
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to own a forest and do this while advertising the no men allowed with fines for any men found in it, looking at all the naked women in it. I will make a bundle.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ho... *Clicks link* ... Oh sweet mother of Jesus, NO
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
men will be punished for peaking at naked women

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]
Yeah, you know what? I'm cool with that. Not interested in entering that forest. Nope. Not even a little. No thank you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I quit reading at "punished for peaking at naked women"

Peaking????
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The forest located in Papua, Indonesia, has been a special place for generations of women to come together to share stories and collect clams

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just use your imagination
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me after reading headline: "I suddenly have an interest in getting back to nature."
Me after clicking headline: "We should replace all woods, forests and jungles with parking lots, it's the only way to be sure."
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My interest is purely medical.  I'm like a Boob Scientist so I'll need to see them all.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: "collect clams"

... Interesting


Why do you think the men go there?
Same reason.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Since when are clams collected from forests?


There are many different species.
Those are known as the Low Hanging Bearded Clam
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There was a horror movie about some travelling students breaking down in a forest where there were some kind of naked women animalistic predators living. Supernatural ones at that, like maenads.

End credits had the naked girls frolicking like foxes together shot on night vision.

I'd rather try to remember the name of that movie than click that link. Thank you prior Farkers!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Her cunning plan is working.  Here's a counterpoint as to what Indonesian women look like:
blackwo.menView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DISAPPROVES OF YOUR SHENANIGANS

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bennett the Mad: I quit reading at "punished for peaking at naked women"

Peaking????


Yea.  No.  I will not be peaking there either.

Nope.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bennett the Mad: I quit reading at "punished for peaking at naked women"

Peaking????


What, you don't peak around naked women?
There's a pill for that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaytkay: men will be punished for peaking at naked women

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Is there an octopus in your pants
 
