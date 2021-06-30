 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Yup, Florida   (ocala-news.com) divider line
28
    More: Florida, Termination of employment, city of Ocala, New York City, Ocala Fire Chief, Councillor, Injunction, Shane Alexander, Local government in the United States  
•       •       •

1724 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 1:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
she seems fun, though the oddly shaped "blackout" strip makes me think she's pixelated
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Naked woman trashes Outback Steak House, she must be out of her blooming onion!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kindred was arrested after destroying thousands of dollars in merchandise at the Outback in east Ocala

All those smashed booze bottles are now Kindred spirits.  Doesn't that count for something?
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the-hollywood-gossip-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I get the feeling I would see 'Q' pamphlets all over their house?
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outback? Looks more like 'bareback'!!!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flint Largechest: Why do I get the feeling I would see 'Q' pamphlets all over their house?


Because you let politics run your life.

/you're probably right, though
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reports stated the female was topless and banging on tables and windows.

That's not naked.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha. Jokes on you subby. Pennsylvania is the laughing stock of America now.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Flint Largechest: Why do I get the feeling I would see 'Q' pamphlets all over their house?

Because you let politics run your life.

/you're probably right, though


I live in Ocala and he is a die hard Trumper and known asshole.  She is good looking though.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: The reports stated the female was topless and banging on tables and windows.

That's not naked.


She was topless at one place and tried to run over the manager and then got completely naked and broke into the Outback and got completely naked.
 
special20
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

theflatline: Nadie_AZ: The reports stated the female was topless and banging on tables and windows.

That's not naked.

She was topless at one place and tried to run over the manager and then got completely naked and broke into the Outback and got completely naked.


...so... twice as naked.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

special20: theflatline: Nadie_AZ: The reports stated the female was topless and banging on tables and windows.

That's not naked.

She was topless at one place and tried to run over the manager and then got completely naked and broke into the Outback and got completely naked.

...so... twice as naked.


He likes naked
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: special20: theflatline: Nadie_AZ: The reports stated the female was topless and banging on tables and windows.

That's not naked.

She was topless at one place and tried to run over the manager and then got completely naked and broke into the Outback and got completely naked.

...so... twice as naked.

He likes naked


So say we all
 
think_balance [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sadly, I live near Ocala in order to care for my elderly parents.

I took a job doing contract IT work, upgrading servers at different bank branches around the area.

First night on the job, all my other team members quit because the work was too hard. Time intensive? Yes. Hard? No.

The recruiter called me and asked if I knew anyone who had the skills to do the job. I told her that Ocala is one of the least educated places in the U.S., so finding someone with the required technical skills would be challenging.

It took her a month to find me a new team member. The guy was missing four of his lower front teeth, was couch surfing, and I caught him looking at porn in the server room on his first day.

Ocala is a shiat hole town in a shiat hole state. Why my parents ever moved here is beyond me.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't this a follow-up?  I'm pretty sure we had a story about naked outback lady when it originally happened.  It was pretty good for 50.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The officer on scene opened the front doors of the business and saw glass and liquid all over the bar. Kindred was found naked with bottles in her hands. When she noticed the officer, she drew back her arm with a bottle of liquor in her hands. Kindred then threw the bottle at the officer...

If you're going to mess up your life, you might as well make the most of it. How often do you get that kind of opportunity?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

think_balance: The guy was missing four of his lower front teeth.....and I caught him looking at porn in the server room on his first day.


I think I saw that story on PornHub
 
Resin33
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


53 years old? Niiiiice.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

theflatline: FLMountainMan: Flint Largechest: Why do I get the feeling I would see 'Q' pamphlets all over their house?

Because you let politics run your life.

/you're probably right, though

I live in Ocala and he is a die hard Trumper and known asshole.  She is good looking though.


Having lived in Ocala for a couple years, I find that entire believable. I grew up in the north, it was shocking to me the amount of racism I encountered down there. Farking everywhere. I can't tell you how many people would think I was racist too, just because I have pale skin. Like the boss who in a private moment confided in me that she wished there weren't all those laws that forced her to hire n-words. Or the KKK rally in the town square. Or the swastika tattoos. Or getting a really dark tan and suddenly start getting pulled over by the cops because they thought I was hispanic.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh god, I've eaten at that Outback countless times.
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Oh god, I've eaten at that Outback countless times.


Did you notice any snail trails?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

special20: baronbloodbath: Oh god, I've eaten at that Outback countless times.

Did you notice any snail trails?


I haven't lived in Florida for nearly 20 years, but I'll keep an eye out if I go back down to visit!
 
See My Az Go
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As someone who lives not too far from Ocala, how did I not hear about this until now??
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Only aborigines are allowed to be naked in the outback
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: [the-hollywood-gossip-res.cloudinary.​c​om image 850x1206]


I know it's probably a mugshot and all, but that's going to haunt my dreams tonight.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: theflatline: FLMountainMan: Flint Largechest: Why do I get the feeling I would see 'Q' pamphlets all over their house?

Because you let politics run your life.

/you're probably right, though

I live in Ocala and he is a die hard Trumper and known asshole.  She is good looking though.

Having lived in Ocala for a couple years, I find that entire believable. I grew up in the north, it was shocking to me the amount of racism I encountered down there. Farking everywhere. I can't tell you how many people would think I was racist too, just because I have pale skin. Like the boss who in a private moment confided in me that she wished there weren't all those laws that forced her to hire n-words. Or the KKK rally in the town square. Or the swastika tattoos. Or getting a really dark tan and suddenly start getting pulled over by the cops because they thought I was hispanic.


I drove an ivory white Cadillac with tinted windows and a sub in the trunk when I moved to Mississippi. I got pulled over about 4 times a week. Once I rolled down the window, I was free to go. They were "just checking a lead".
 
scruffythecat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nadie_AZ: The reports stated the female was topless and banging on tables and windows.

That's not naked.


I can understand banging on tables but how do you bang on a window?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.