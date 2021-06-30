 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Raleigh escaped Cobra owner previously was sent to the E.R after doing the Mamba Mambo   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, Snake, Mamba, green mamba snake, Facebook page, Raleigh police, Christopher Gifford, extensive collection of venomous snakes, 21-year-old owner of an escaped cobra  
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all honesty," he wrote, "I shouldn't have lived and I thank God that I'm here today."

So now because he didn't die, there is a cobra loose in Raleigh. (not getting a kick out of this since that is where I live)

But you knows ometimes Darwin really lets the rest of us down.  I recognize that even the best can have an 0 for 4 night at the plate, drop a pass, or be James Hardin in the playoffs...but really Darwin, this one was already in the back of the net.
 
gabethegoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well if he dies in Raleigh at least he will die free?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Asshole.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know it's wrong but I am always a little happy when some asshole gets bitten by their pet venomous snake.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
the snake will be dead in a few days.
 
Resin33
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: well if he dies in Raleigh at least he will die free?


Raleigh is in North Carolina, not New Hampshire.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chris Giffords: "Gotta love having a cobra. It's sick. I mean, how often can you say that I get to play with my cobra? Every day."
You have much to learn ape child
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resin33: gabethegoat: well if he dies in Raleigh at least he will die free?

Raleigh is in North Carolina, not New Hampshire.


Oof. Missed it by thaaat much 🤣
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: well if he dies in Raleigh at least he will die free?


This line doesn't pack the same punch without a dozen drunk State undergrads trying poorly to sing along.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
antivenom

"antivenin"

And now you know.
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we add a button to laugh react an article? Cause... yeah
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jesus christ man just get a boa or king..
 
gabethegoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resin33: gabethegoat: well if he dies in Raleigh at least he will die free?

Raleigh is in North Carolina, not New Hampshire.


nope, in NH you livefree, or you die.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone needs his pets taken away for the good of the community.
 
gabethegoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: gabethegoat: well if he dies in Raleigh at least he will die free?

This line doesn't pack the same punch without a dozen drunk State undergrads trying poorly to sing along.


what's the difference between culture and agriculture?

about 25 miles!

/carolina alum
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am sure it will return once it has laid its eggs
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey Little Cobra
?
 
