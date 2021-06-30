 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Visage, The Farm, World Party, and Pseudo Echo. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #229. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
17
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whar Disco? Whar?

Oh, 4 AM - never mind.

'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Whar Disco? Whar?

Oh, 4 AM - never mind.

'Standing' by...


that crappy disco show got moved to another day.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Whar Disco? Whar?

Oh, 4 AM - never mind.

'Standing' by...

that crappy disco show got moved to another day.


I'm listening to the big fan in my living room. It's making the normal fan hum, but there's a low whine that keeps repeating, and it's like listening to an ambient piece. I like it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ello ello ello.
Looking forward to the additional helping of Gloriousness
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
woo hoo, first day of bonus PartForward!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rational Youth - City of Night (1982)
Youtube SwXyQ8XOzGk
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mi-Sex - Computer Games
Youtube gsHYSs_qgmU
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Time to piss away another afternoon at the data center by hanging out with my Fark Buddies, good thing I was productive this morning. Now 3 days a week....

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ras-Algethi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm hip. This was my jive back in the day. My lawn: y'all best be getting off it real soon like.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ras-Algethi: I'm hip. This was my jive back in the day.


crap. it always worries me when they say that. this is not your typical 80's rewind. but welcome aboard regardless :)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Ras-Algethi: I'm hip. This was my jive back in the day.

crap. it always worries me when they say that. this is not your typical 80's rewind. but welcome aboard regardless :)


I was hoping for some of that rock & roll devil music that when you play it backwards tells you to bring 13 items through the 12 Items or Fewer checkout line.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Debuwendnesday?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
so apparently the public affairs (talk) slot right before my show is open. i should start a talk show ranting about kids on my lawn and junk.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh great, devotional music on the pregame show - just what an adult misfit youth needs for salvation
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

west.la.lawyer: Debuwendnesday?


more like an allbetsareoffwednesday.

seriously, i was gonna come up with a theme, but it's just too much. so more of your 80's deep dive with new stuff sprinkled in.
 
