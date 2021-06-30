 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Something out of West Taiwan is fake? No way   (insider.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Fishing, Tourism, local government, New York Times, Local government, Xiapu County, rural China, The New York Times  
•       •       •

994 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 1:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait... it's 2021. You're in a country that's widely advanced to first world manufacturing, wealth and technology in many places.  And you're complaining that the people who appear to be living like modernity never happened are faking it for tourist photos?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you say "Potemkin" in Mandarin?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle class doofs, nostalgic for a idealized rural past, visit a tarted up village that scams the rubes. Like colonial Williamsburg or renfairs anywhere.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next you'll tell me that cable news in America is fake too.
I wonder which ones.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I went to this place in Orange County, CA that claimed to have princesses, princes, superheros, and Jedi and they were all fake!! Just actors in costumes with fake props, in fake shows, and rides that were just cars on tracks! I couldn't believe that we as a country would let people trick others into paying money to see fake stuff! What a travesty!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tourism is a mortal sin.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sithon: Middle class doofs, nostalgic for a idealized rural past, visit a tarted up village that scams the rubes. Like colonial Williamsburg or renfairs anywhere.


Renfairs are fun and manage to be mostly non-scammy. They do a much better job than modern fairs. Plus, everyone there is aware that it's just a fun theme park.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I went to an inland village in a southern peninsula of the USA, and it was full of fake people!  Some even moved but turns out they were robots.  The whole time they were pretending to sing these messages of unification and communism:
"it's a small world after all"
I'll never get the lyrics out of my head now, I've been brainwashed!

sounds like a theme park, what's the issue here?
 
bthom37
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*Colonial Williamsburg chuckles in Renaissance Faire*
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: So I went to this place in Orange County, CA that claimed to have princesses, princes, superheros, and Jedi and they were all fake!! Just actors in costumes with fake props, in fake shows, and rides that were just cars on tracks! I couldn't believe that we as a country would let people trick others into paying money to see fake stuff! What a travesty!


dammit, beat me to it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I went to Vegas to see King Arthur, but found only LIES. I doubt he or any of his men were really British, and Merlin's "magic" was fake!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's funny. And totally capitalist of the villagers. I hope it gets them enough to migrate to a country that has more oppportunity.
 
Zontos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts is pretty much the same thing. They even have 'fake' oxen walking around doing nothing.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't have the energy to muster any outrage.  Who is emotionally invested in some people making a buck?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zontos: 'fake' oxen


I'm picturing a couple of dudes in an ox suit.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Totally explains why Taiwan refuses to acknowledge its western province.  Integrity, those Western Tawainese should really read up on it.
 
focusthis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: So I went to this place in Orange County, CA that claimed to have princesses, princes, superheros, and Jedi and they were all fake!! Just actors in costumes with fake props, in fake shows, and rides that were just cars on tracks! I couldn't believe that we as a country would let people trick others into paying money to see fake stuff! What a travesty!


CSB time.  I use to work in the horticulture department there.  We would work through the middle of the night and it was fun to roam the place with no "guests".  One of my favorite things was when me and my buddy would work in the "Storybook" ride.  It's this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd be at one end and he'd be at the other.  Then one of use would throw our arms in the air and go "RRAAAAWWWW!!!!" and then the other guy would throw his arms and the air and go "RRRAAAAWWWW!!!" and we would stomp stiff-legged through the villages, pretending to be giants like 30-something year old children.  Sometimes I miss that job.

P.S. Disney gets a lot of hate but it can be a really fun place to work and they treated me really well when I worked there.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.