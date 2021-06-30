 Skip to content
(CNN)   Quivers in my bathroom. I got the shakes down my hallway. The tremors in my bedroom. Shakin' all over   (cnn.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Guess Who - Shakin' All Over ~ Skeleton Dance
Youtube f2lCDQ8j9bE


all-time great riff
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the Condo lawyers have gotten to work making sure we know about this obviously huge problem next door.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Surfside 6" TV Intro
Youtube LwM-C8wfJMU
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Sounds like the Condo lawyers have gotten to work making sure we know about this obviously huge problem next door.


Of course, you could also argue that the abnormal amount of movement due to nearby construction were warning signs that the condos weren't as strong as they should've been, and the property managers ignored them

Or at least that'd be the approach I would take

/not a lawyer
//not a structural engineer
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We moved into a swamp, and now we're suddenly concerned about the structural integrity of foundations."
 
Poster1212
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I find it weird they still can't find anyone alive or dead using ground penetrating radar by now yet the BC First Nation can find remains of 182+ children near former residentail schools yet they haven't show a single body or dug up grave yet to visually confirm that.

Does ground penetrating radar even exist?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just knew Eddie Money was behind all of these deficient construction standards
Eddie Money - Shakin'
Youtube 2tcD_dVcXE4
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That luxury tower and everything directly across is now pretty much worthless for a while. Who is gonna risk buying until there's proof the one next door didn't collapse do to the ground sinking underneath?

Plus, demolishing the rest of the collapsed building is probably gonna be some noisy, annoying work that's gonna take a long ass time. And when that's done, noisy annoying construction for a new one.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Sounds like the Condo lawyers have gotten to work making sure we know about this obviously huge problem next door.


So no chance some kind of wind thing was being caused by that other building?
/
Sure, it could have been shaking cuz I was going to fall soon.
Soon being a relative term.
//
But seriously that building next door couldn't have been creating some kind of wind thing that was constantly hitting that side of the building that collapsed?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The new tower was designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano -- and billed as the starchitect's "first residential project in the Western Hemisphere."

No.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: edmo: Sounds like the Condo lawyers have gotten to work making sure we know about this obviously huge problem next door.

So no chance some kind of wind thing was being caused by that other building?
/
Sure, it could have been shaking cuz I was going to fall soon.
Soon being a relative term.
//
But seriously that building next door couldn't have been creating some kind of wind thing that was constantly hitting that side of the building that collapsed?


Wind doesn't usually topple things starting from the ground up.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Poster1212: I find it weird they still can't find anyone alive or dead using ground penetrating radar by now yet the BC First Nation can find remains of 182+ children near former residentail schools yet they haven't show a single body or dug up grave yet to visually confirm that.

Does ground penetrating radar even exist?


It does, but it wouldn't be useful for looking at piles of debris.  It functions by returning echoes off of the differences between layers of the ground (like, say, a body versus clay) but if the ground is layers and layers of different types of rubble, you wouldn't be able to see anything through all the noise.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Poster1212: I find it weird they still can't find anyone alive or dead using ground penetrating radar by now yet the BC First Nation can find remains of 182+ children near former residentail schools yet they haven't show a single body or dug up grave yet to visually confirm that.

Does ground penetrating radar even exist?


It's amazing how a specific technology can be used for one thing but not a superficially similar but fundamentally different thing.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "We moved into a swamp, and now we're suddenly concerned about the structural integrity of foundations."


So we built another one. And it sank into the swamp too.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Poster1212: I find it weird they still can't find anyone alive or dead using ground penetrating radar by now yet the BC First Nation can find remains of 182+ children near former residentail schools yet they haven't show a single body or dug up grave yet to visually confirm that.

Does ground penetrating radar even exist?


Ground penetrating radar needs a nice flat, even surface to work properly on, and it's really only good for detecting differences in density of the ground immediately underneath the unit as you pull it across the ground. They had nice flattish ground and a hundred years of packed earth in Canada.  Here, we have tons of concrete rubble chunks in all sizes pancaked and piled randomly into the foundations.  GPR wouldn't be very effective here.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: waxbeans: edmo: Sounds like the Condo lawyers have gotten to work making sure we know about this obviously huge problem next door.

So no chance some kind of wind thing was being caused by that other building?
/
Sure, it could have been shaking cuz I was going to fall soon.
Soon being a relative term.
//
But seriously that building next door couldn't have been creating some kind of wind thing that was constantly hitting that side of the building that collapsed?

Wind doesn't usually topple things starting from the ground up.


Mafia concrete does.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone awarded permits to build next door.  I guess someone even researched the engineering report from 2018 and was assured it was not important.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Too close? The building looks to be about 80-100 feet away. You can drive piles pretty close to a building. you can also blast rock next to a building if you have a good contractor. Sounds like the new building being built wasn't the problem at all.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The new tower was designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano -- and billed as the starchitect's "first residential project in the Western Hemisphere." No.


It was all downhill when Celebrity Chef became an accepted term somehow. What I want are Sewer Fatberg Degreaser Rockstars
 
