 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   Scientist checking lake for invasive plants finds invasive 1991 Pontiac Safari   (twincities.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange, Station wagon, Chevrolet, Chevrolet Nomad, Woodbury's Colby Lake, invasive-weed specialist, Automobile, station wagon, east side of the lake  
•       •       •

918 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Check the trunk
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one of those, (grey, not red) you could get a lot of stuff in those. And it had a great flip-up rumble seat in the back for Drive-in's.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it's that much of a mystery.
Check the Vin see if it was stolen.
Call the owner and tell them to come get their car.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody drove it in there. Mystery solved.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather drive that than the Pontiac G6 I had years ago.  Holy hell that was an awful car.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Why would someone ditch a Poontiac?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: I'd rather drive that than the Pontiac G6 I had years ago.  Holy hell that was an awful car.


Surely doesn't live up to the hip hop legends sung about it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't remind me 1990 was 30 years ago
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen for a joyride and dumped decades ago.  Most bodies of waters near roads or population centers that aren't cleared out on a regular basis have a wide variety of cars in the bottom of them.  Not unusual at all.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Please don't remind me 1990 was 30 years ago


I wouldn't.... It was 31 years ago
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Stolen for a joyride and dumped decades ago.  Most bodies of waters near roads or population centers that aren't cleared out on a regular basis have a wide variety of cars in the bottom of them.  Not unusual at all.


Didn't you read the article??
It SAID it was a mystery.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch the movie Ghost Story.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dude in my high school had a Pontiac Safari.  He tried to take off from a rural gas station without paying for gas and the owner chased him down in a tow truck and ran him off the road.  I'd check with that guy.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Wanted for questioning, I tell you what
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not a lake you would kayak on; you don't swim in this lake," he said. "It's only 11 feet deep."

"Only" 11 feet. You can go kayaking in 1 foot of water. Besides, the car was found by a rowboater, so wtf are you even talking about.
 
catmander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a leash tied to the bumper?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: waxbeans: Please don't remind me 1990 was 30 years ago

I wouldn't.... It was 31 years ago


Well I was going to say 1990s was 30 years ago but that's kind of incorrect also
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice shait site there subby.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A mystery? Really? Clearly a team of engineering students disassembled it then put on scuba gear and reassembled it at the bottom of the lake.  It was a prank.  Idiots.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Please don't remind me 1990 was 30 years ago


31 years ago.

/Just trying to help
//No really
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Opacity: waxbeans: Please don't remind me 1990 was 30 years ago

I wouldn't.... It was 31 years ago


Doh
 
freakay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pontiacs.  God I hate Pontiacs.

Parents had a couple in the late 80s/early 90s.  Common thread?  The alternator would go out.  But the problem wasn't just the alternator.  It was that some genius decided to put the alternator under the engine or some stupid thing, so they had to spend a ridiculous amount of time getting to it just to replace it.  Mechanic told me "if they are stupid enough to put the alternator there, it makes you wonder what else they did that was stupid..."

Knock on wood, when I got real jobs, I only bought Honda and Toyota.  Funny enough, in 15 years, i have never had to replace the alternator.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bet he flooded the engine...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pontiac Safari?
That's catch and release.
Bottom dweller.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What an idiotic name for that car. Nobody in history ever considered bringing a Pontiac on a Safari.

RolfBlitzer: Damn. Why would someone ditch a Poontiac?


Because they were and are disposable GM garbage.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

freakay: Pontiacs.  God I hate Pontiacs.

Parents had a couple in the late 80s/early 90s.  Common thread?  The alternator would go out.  But the problem wasn't just the alternator.  It was that some genius decided to put the alternator under the engine or some stupid thing, so they had to spend a ridiculous amount of time getting to it just to replace it.  Mechanic told me "if they are stupid enough to put the alternator there, it makes you wonder what else they did that was stupid..."

Knock on wood, when I got real jobs, I only bought Honda and Toyota.  Funny enough, in 15 years, i have never had to replace the alternator.


The Pontiac 6000 Safari was a very unreliable car.  The Chevy Celebrity however, was a far better, very reliable car.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Stolen for a joyride and dumped decades ago.  Most bodies of waters near roads or population centers that aren't cleared out on a regular basis have a wide variety of cars in the bottom of them.  Not unusual at all.


Decided to put your assertion to the test.
Found near me:
42.27567916859072, -71.05590828309478

I definitely can see a rectangle. Now I'm dying to know what it is.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It seems to be in pretty good shape. Probably in better shape than it would be if not submerged in a lake.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dave0821: Geotpf: Stolen for a joyride and dumped decades ago.  Most bodies of waters near roads or population centers that aren't cleared out on a regular basis have a wide variety of cars in the bottom of them.  Not unusual at all.

Didn't you read the article??
It SAID it was a mystery.


A mystery machine, if you will.
 
alltim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Being a 1991 model doesn't mean it's been down there 30 years. Did someone drive it straight from the dealership to the bottom of a lake?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.