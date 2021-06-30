 Skip to content
 
(The US Sun)   And you thought you were having a bad day
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is always shark week somewhere.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aqaba? Did he try approaching it from the land? The shark would have least expected it.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candygram.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
remote controlled shark,,,,operated by the Jews.
 
padraig
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But imagine the stories you'll get to tell your grandkids : " and I got this sheet when a shark bit me while I was paragliding "
 
padraig
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This scar, dammit!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
AAAAAAAAY!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: AAAAAAAAY!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
tfw2005.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, free paraglider.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
To be fair, he must have looked like bait to that shark.

Piece of meat hanging from a line? Yep, that's bait.
 
