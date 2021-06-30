 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   🇨🇦   (thestar.com) divider line
15
    More: Silly, Non-commercial, Non-commercial educational, large animal, area of Shadybrook Park, Whites Road North, Green Line, safe distance, Durham  
•       •       •

781 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 3:29 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People should be careful. I hear møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Get the buckets of slime ready.
 
Juc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Of course you should keep your distance. it's a moose.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is that the møøse that bit sømeøne's sister?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Juc: Of course you should keep your distance. it's a moose.


But it's so cute! Just like Bullwinkle! I want a selfie with the moosey!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did you check out front?
 
special20
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Stay well clear or you'll be pulled in by its gravity.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Pickering? Watch out America, our nuclear mooses are nearing operational status.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Uranus: Is that the møøse that bit sømeøne's sister?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Get the buckets of slime ready.


She was a buddy of mine's girlfriend for a while when we were in high scool.

She was a bit of a wild one, only two speeds when driving, full on and full off.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: People should be careful. I hear møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti


I apologize for fault in this comment. Those who were responsible have been sacked.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd go after him, but I already got six in the fridge

target.scene7.comView Full Size
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIekZ​v​hyrsk
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mollari: BumpInTheNight: Get the buckets of slime ready.

She was a buddy of mine's girlfriend for a while when we were in high scool.

She was a bit of a wild one, only two speeds when driving, full on and full off.


Nice, the only member of the cast I ever knowingly met was the guy that played Barf came to my school once for career day.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seeing the headline I thought it would be something about California.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.