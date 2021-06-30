 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Couple buy home, find out it's a real dump   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[Looks at house. Sympathy for well-heeled couple drops to zero.]
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When we bought our house, we loved the backyard.  Thought about doing some improvements to the area.

Then we talked to our neighbor.  Apparently, there was a runoff basin in the back area put in by the original developer years ago at the request of the town.  The previous homeowner complained to the town so much they agreed to fill it in, so they used it as a trash site for all the road construction materials.  Once the hole was filled in with garbage and random slabs of concrete, they dumped dirt over top and added some grass seed.

The lawn looks nice, and it's not causing any problems, and nothing dumped was toxic, so we just left everything be and changed our improvement plans to leave that area alone.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and also waived having a home inspection done.

See how much money they saved by not getting a home inspection?

Song said after they moved in they found it had water and septic problems that could cost them $130,000 dollars to repair.

OOPSIE!!

We sold a house to people that didn't ask for a home inspection, we went to closing and suddenly they wanted one.  Too late...the house was literally being held up by the drywall, that was why we were selling...sucked to be them.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This would violate disclosure laws in California and you could likely seek compensation from the original owners for misrepresenting the property
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If a real estate agent tries to convince you to waive an inspection as a condition of sale, assume there's a good reason they don't want an inspection done.  Because there always is.  If you went to buy a used car and the owner or salesman said, "Nahh, you don't need a test drive, and there's no need to look underneath, just look at it, don't you want to buy this car right now?"  You'd run from that deal as fast as you could.  Homes are not different -- worse, even, since a lot more can be wrong with the house that you can't reasonably check yourself.

Yeah, home inspections are expensive, and if they find a load of crap wrong and you don't buy the house you're out the inspection fee -- but look what happens when you forego it. Build the cost of the inspection into your budget for a home -- build a couple of inspections in for this very reason -- and you won't end up with a brick shiathouse.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The real estate agent is supposed to be working for them and should be kicked in the box/nuts and shoved for telling them to waive the inspections.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ManifestDestiny: The real estate agent is supposed to be working for them and should be kicked in the box/nuts and shoved for telling them to waive the inspections.


I thought about getting my real estate license but it seemed too unethical a profession. Anyways, breaks over, back to running ransom ware scams on the elderly.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Psychopusher: If a real estate agent tries to convince you to waive an inspection as a condition of sale, assume there's a good reason they don't want an inspection done.  Because there always is.  If you went to buy a used car and the owner or salesman said, "Nahh, you don't need a test drive, and there's no need to look underneath, just look at it, don't you want to buy this car right now?"  You'd run from that deal as fast as you could.  Homes are not different -- worse, even, since a lot more can be wrong with the house that you can't reasonably check yourself.

Yeah, home inspections are expensive, and if they find a load of crap wrong and you don't buy the house you're out the inspection fee -- but look what happens when you forego it. Build the cost of the inspection into your budget for a home -- build a couple of inspections in for this very reason -- and you won't end up with a brick shiathouse.


If you think home inspections are expensive, you should strongly consider renting for the rest of your life because you have no concept of what "expensive" means in relation to owning a house.
 
