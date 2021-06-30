 Skip to content
 
(Kent Online)   11-year-old girl comes up with an idea to fit wind turbines to electric cars, charging the cars' batteries as they're driven along, turning each car into a perpetual motion machine. You may scoff, but someone wants to give her an award. Not Newton however   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
My son had this same idea, however I took it as a teaching opportunity about the laws of thermodynamics, friction, wind resistance, electrical resistance, etc...  he now understands why it won't work and no award needed.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

Jr. is a Simposons fan, so you KNOW I busted out that line ;)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
11 y/o girl is then introduced to the concept of aerodynamics and drag.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Speed Holes
Youtube whnms4CLJys
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Not at all worried about the 11yo. Mostly concerned that the journalists are out of their depth.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Risking My Life To Settle A Physics Debate
Youtube jyQwgBAaBag
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Sounds like a real drag on the cars mpg.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Driving through a state park last week near my house and I saw a smaller RV that had a small wind mill and a small solar panel on the roof.
I stopped and asked.
They put up the wind mill when they stop. It's just used to power batteries to run the fridge, coffee machine etc. when they camp and don't have an electrical hookup.

I thought it was genius.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
So, will this work better on the flying cars?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Making the EV free of the grid, no. But having a turbine generate electricity at highway speeds, where EVs blow through charge? Maybe not as crazy as it sounds. Of course, the turbine would have to generate more juice than it consumed by introducing parasitic drag.

Regenerative breaking for stop-and-go, turbine for highway speeds. You still need to plug in at night though. As others have mentioned, thermodynamics is a cruel mistress. But if done properly, it could extend EV range.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Old news in the marine world.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

agreed.
But was something new in the RV world.
At least to me.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Instead of using a wind turbine, why not just hook a generator right up to the car's wheels, there would be zero loss. You could have 4 generators, one on each wheel, maximizing the amount of energy generated, that's 4 times more generation than a single wind turbine.

Each car could end up powering a small city this way.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Don't step on the girl's dreams subby. One day her or someone like her may save us all.

It sure as hell won't be Flash Gordon.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  

Fan Cart - Blowing into your own Sail (updated)- part 2 // Homemade Science with Bruce Yeany
Youtube n9cdfUYkrLY
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  

If we do that, though, the cars will be unable to stop and will continue accelerating until they reach the speed of light, after which they will break through to the Negative Zone.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

Bucky Fuller had suggested in the 70s putting windmills on all the large power poles in the country since since they were already tall and connected to the grid.  Given some of the new vertical wind turbine designs its probably worth another look. One could envision a smart grid overhaul that turned most the distraubution structures into generation and storage.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
I've always liked the idea of keeping a portable solar array in the trunk of an EV. Not for normal recharging, of course - you could take up an extra parking spot all day and have barely more than when you started at the end of the day. However, in a post-apocalyptic situation you can park your car for a week and get enough juice to move on and loot the next town.

I mean, it's an impractical idea, but still more practical than adding turbines to all EVs to generate electricity while they drive. (I don't blame the 11-year-old, I blame the people who didn't gently explain things to her before letting her take the idea public.)

/ Now, if you happened to park your can in a wind tunnel for like a month....
 
Marcos P
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Cab Guy
30 minutes ago  

Totally cool! And totally NOT any violation of the law of thermodynamics!
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
29 minutes ago  

But wouldn't you have to use an extremely lightweight metal that's extremely strong?
Which would mean cost prohibitive
 
Kaufmania
29 minutes ago  
Thats not how it works
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
29 minutes ago  
I had the same idea when I was a kid playing with legos. There was a lego motor, and a lego generator that you could use to power the motor... so I made a car that used the motor on the front wheels, and the generator was powered by the back wheels.

Spoiler alert, it didn't run. But, as others have pointed out, it was a good introduction into thermodynamics.
 
sniderman
29 minutes ago  
Isn't this kinda what an alternator does?

/not a car guy
 
The Cab Guy
28 minutes ago  

And this is bad BECAUSE?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  
I think everyone's kid has had this idea. I was told everyone would get a trophy.
 
waxbeans
27 minutes ago  

I've always wondered why that wouldn't work?

/
Along the same lines,
Why don't we use the car engine to power the car's battery that way you lose no energy from idling.

//
I don't know how the engine turning off and on all the time isn't bad for the engine.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  
About 8 yrs ago I said this as a joke and even photoshopped turbines on to an old rusted out pickup.  Called it the Tulsa Roadster EV.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
26 minutes ago  
https://www.notechmagazine.com/2009/0​7​/guido-vigevanos-wind-car-1335.html
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  

Put the wind turbines next to the highway to power the lights. You're already spending the energy to move the cars to create the wind, so you might as well capture some of it back.

https://www.altenergymag.com/article/​2​019/05/top-article-from-2019-traffic-p​owered-wind-turbines/31030

altenergymag.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Cab Guy
25 minutes ago  
Lowered Expectations
Youtube 3flv5nWZgII
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
25 minutes ago  
If she was in the US, she'd have scholarships to all the ivy leagues lined up.
 
waxbeans
25 minutes ago  

What an idiot he should have at least gotten a transparent umbrella
 
waxbeans
24 minutes ago  

Kaufmania: Thats not how it works


Please explain
 
MythDragon
23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Satanic panic in the attic
23 minutes ago  
If only Carnot Cycle was physically achievable.......
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
23 minutes ago  

That's nice, but why not put *two* generators on each wheel? Then you could power two cities.

Oh right, need long enough wires to connect to both cities.
 
Gin Buddy
23 minutes ago  
Does she have any thoughts on how Santa is able to bring gifts to every child in the world in one night?

I mean, if she does, we should probably hear her out. This kid seems kinda smart.
 
EbolaNYC
22 minutes ago  
A grown ass woman in her 30s a couple years ago told me about some brilliant guy she met who showed her how we can generate hydrogen for power... By plugging an electrode into the wall and putting it in water to separate the hydrogen.

I told her it wouldn't work without it being powered by something other than a wall socket. I got the deer in the headlights look.
 
One Size Fits Some
22 minutes ago  

In a similar vein, I recall reading several articles in Popular Science over the last 2 decades about the feasibility of piezoelectric roadways and walkways that could power their own lights and such but nothing ever seems to come of it.
 
waxbeans
22 minutes ago  

Wait why don't we put  wind turbines under every underpass?
 
mungo
22 minutes ago  
When I was 11 (in 1981 - jeez), I wrote to the minister of transport to suggest having compressible speed bumps that blew air like bellows into a turbine/dynamo. He wrote back to say thank you but that the energy lost to the car would be greater than the energy gained by the turbine. Thermodynamics is a biatch.

That said, regenerative braking is a thing, so it's useful sometimes...
 
flondrix
21 minutes ago  

Many years ago I saw a news release from the Pentagon saying that outposts in Iraq were being equipped with wind turbines and solar panels because they had concluded that by using alternative sources of energy, they would not have to dedicate as many soldiers to protecting their fuel supply lines.  I thought, "If only they had thought of that before we invaded Iraq!"
 
waxbeans
21 minutes ago  

The Cab Guy: [YouTube video: Lowered Expectations]


I have to call bullshiat don't know woman want to be no one's lowered expectation they some picky farks
 
FLMountainMan
21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: 11 y/o girl is then introduced to the concept of aerodynamics and drag.


HOW DARE YOU!
 
Fano
21 minutes ago  
No what you have to do is tie a magnet to a fishing pole and hang it over the front of the car and it will pull it forward
 
