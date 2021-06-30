 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   100 fire experts explain patiently to Americans that 4th of July fireworks and historic drought with heatwave are not a good combination for celebrations   (theconversation.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what would be appropriate? If the folks who sent their National Guard to guard the border had to recall them because of forest fires set off by fireworks. Not funny, not desirable by any metric, but it would be entirely appropriate to hoist them on their own distractionary petard.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use your Covid-19 stockpile of soap to blow bubbles.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh so now science is saying sparks cause fire?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The West will burn this weekend, and "patriots" (i.e. whiny, entitled pseudoadults) will be to blame.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof.  I looked at the comments.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But muh freedumbs.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Seattle and after that heatwave fully expecting to be choking on giant smoke clouds soon enough. Burn it all down and let's be legends, I say.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: The West will burn this weekend, and "patriots" (i.e. whiny, entitled pseudoadults) will be to blame.


"Why didn't anybody warn us?!?!?"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing there's a fireworks shortage.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People around here whine every year about fire restrictions, but this year they've taken all the bullshiat they learned through the pandemic and applied it to explaining why their freedom as Americans entitles them to burning down millions of acres of forests and maybe my house.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GIS "fire scientist"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, OK.  Fire "experts".  My cousin, Three-Finger Jimmy, once made a huge M-80 by cutting open about 20 M-80s and dumping the powder inside into a Big Gulp cup which he used to blow up a stump.  Jimmy says it's nothing to worry about.  When was the last time you saw one of these "experts" use a cigarette to light a pack of ladyfingers and then throw them out of the window of a moving Monte Carlo while driving?  Three-Finger Jimmy does that shiat all the time.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Murica!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/PA here, but I expect this will be the reaction of 30% of the people out there.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: People around here whine every year about fire restrictions, but this year they've taken all the bullshiat they learned through the pandemic and applied it to explaining why their freedom as Americans entitles them to burning down millions of acres of forests and maybe my house.


Clicked add comment too soon.

"Fire is natural!"
"I will not live my life in fear"
Etc...
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Good thing there's a fireworks shortage.


Maybe for those weak ass people who only buy their fireworks.
Real 'merican makes em in the garage
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People around me go damn nuts with the fireworks on any given holiday not even the 4th. It's a miracle there hasn't been a serious accident or blaze. I save all my Black Snakes for the holiest of holy,  Arbor Day
4578 Black Snake Fireworks - The Devastator!
Youtube afOo1J0GOf0
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody know the rough percentage of fireworks launched on the 4th of July?  I'm guessing that such a graph would closely resemble the graph in TFA, presumably dropping lower between Labor Day and Memorial Day (with a spike around New Years).

Then again, plenty of the fires could be caused by drunk people smoking while simply watching the fireworks (although drunk guys smoking while lighting the things is more fark worthy).
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to do the huge fireworks show...I'm even licensed to handle the commerical stuff (6 inch mortars are pretty badass, roman candles as big as a baseball and 6 feet long) even did Friday Night Fireworks for the Cincinnati Reds for a few seasons.

These days though, I'm tired of that stuff. I'll let others do it and sit back to watch the show.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: Oof.  I looked at the comments.


???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the graph look like a big, F-You I do what I want! middle finger.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, These so-called experts have said nothing about the benefits of raking the forest.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Baloo Uriza: Oof.  I looked at the comments.

???
[Fark user image image 425x417]


it mentioned the environment and global warming in the same comment!!!
We can't let craziness like that stand
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snakes and sparklers are the only ones I like.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always blow something up on July 4!

And no, it's not just a plastic doll!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Baloo Uriza: Oof.  I looked at the comments.

???
[Fark user image 425x417]


I do wish that big fireworks shows were eliminated. I know everyone wastes money on things. But, to me, fireworks are the biggest waste of money of all time. Of All Time!!!
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: [i.redd.it image 744x647]


Interestingly, the folks in the Enola Gay and Bockscars said that they saw brilliant blue in the fireball.
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fireworks lost something when they were legalized here. There was something about having to cross state lines buy a bunch and smuggle them back in. I think the thing that was lost was a healthy markup and profit.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Snakes and sparklers are the only ones I like.


Well that might be your problem, it's not what you like, it's the consumer.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meat0918: The West will burn this weekend, and "patriots" (i.e. whiny, entitled pseudoadults) will be to blame.



"Exaggerated patriotism,is the most insincere form of self-conceit. Patriotism is the virtue of the vicious."

- Oscar Wilde.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Opiate of the Lasses: [Fark user image 598x230]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why would I listen to a bunch of fired scientists?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Detroit...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Screw it, FIRE IN THE HOLE!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's all CRT propaganda! Blow off your hand and burn your city down for Fredum!!
 
dave0821
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Why would I listen to a bunch of fired scientists?


It's the trend now
Only former whatever's are speaking out because they don't have to toe the party line anymore
 
Gough
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A group of cult members
and RWWs around here is quietly trying to put together a massive fireworks show for 500+ people in the rural, mostly wooded,  part of this county.  We're not talking sparklers and snakes, we're talking 5" mortars.  Our county commissioners are holding an emergency meeting to consider a fireworks ban in the county in light of the recent high temperatures and long-term drought.

Based on previous behavior, this seems tonanother example of the cultists looking for a chance to play the oppressed victim card.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
fireworks are a form of speech, you can't stop my 1st amendments
 
SMB2811
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Baloo Uriza: Oof.  I looked at the comments.

???
[Fark user image 425x417]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh well, I guess my box of fireworks will sit in the garage, unused, for another year.  The last time I went to buy fireworks was Memorial Day 2016, which was also the day I found out my wife was pregnant.
 
inner ted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good
People are redacted with fireworks
No, you don't need a mortar (or 50 in my culdesac)  for the neighborhood fireworks show

Use all that money you save and buy some decent booze
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Living in the mountains its not smart to play with fireworks right about now, too many people looking out for idiots with fireworks. I save mine til the first real snowfall of the winter...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Good thing there's a fireworks shortage.


I hope it's an actual shortage and not just sold out
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And once again, so-called "experts" attempt to take away Americans' freedom in the name of "public safety."
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: I always blow something up on July 4!

And no, it's not just a plastic doll!


Nobody wants the nude pics of your toilet.
 
