(Forbes)   Good news: Pabst Blue Ribbon launches Independence Day-themed 1776-pack that holds 74 cases of beer. Bad news: It's 74 cases of PBR   (forbes.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing gets me bloated like PBR.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Previously

RyansPrivates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Remember when PBR got the resurgence in sales because of irony?

Never understood that.

/Hamm's deserved it instead.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why not 76 cans? Fail!
/USA USA
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Why not 76 cans? Fail!
/USA USA


Oh cases. 😳
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Midnight Madness (1980's style) - Pabst Blue Ribbon.mp4
Youtube GwD7P7Yg_qg
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
148 beers would be 1776 fl oz.  That's so much easier to fit in your trunk.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As long as it is ice cold, I don't mind the old red, white and blue.

It's piss when warm.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I won a Halloween contest at a local bar in Houston (John Candy's character from Spaceballs -- Barf. Yes, I sound fat). I made a deal with the owner to stock 100 cans of dollar PBR one night I was likely to be there, and to make these available for free to anyone asking at the bar. I pre-tipped the bartenders so this would actually be free. I spent a lot on Jim Beam that night, and had too many of the iced down PBRs. Not a bad beer, just a beer. Can't say it is on my list as an occasional drinker today. The memory is giving me spins, now. But 1776 PBR beers? That's a bad idea masquerading as a party.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I actually think PBR is the best of the old cheep beers.  I'll take it over Bud or Coors.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: As long as it is ice cold, I don't mind the old red, white and blue.

It's piss when warm.


at 50 to 75 cents a can its pretty much my summer go to on hot days
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Remember when PBR got the resurgence in sales because of irony?

Never understood that.

/Hamm's deserved it instead.


No. It doesn't. Terrible beer. Worse than Oly Gold. Worse than Pearl. Maybe better than Old Style. Far inferior to Lone Star. Why yes, I did drink cheap beers when I drank regularly.
 
tasteme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ten years ago I would have tried to drink my way through that

Even though I was graduating from college at the time I was not known for making wise choices
 
iamaprofessor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GwD7P7Yg​_qg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Well done. I just bought this movie from Disney Movie Club as it was a favorite of mine when I was a kid.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man that stuff is nasty, I'll stick with budweiser
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's popular with hipsters.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xythero: I actually think PBR is the best of the old cheep beers.  I'll take it over Bud or Coors.


The last time I bought some beer, it was a 16-oz Pabst. There's nothing wrong with it. It's better than those foul-tasting IPAs or fruit-flavored imitation Belgian beer.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I prefer this theme better.


I prefer this theme better.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lothar IB
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That was a staple in my family when I was growing up.That case would not last my grandparents a month. They didn't drink to party or just to get drunk but they had a beer with almost every meal.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey, don't beer shame me subby!

/do not drink any more
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a farking lame promotion. Should have just put tickets to win that giant case in special 12 packs.
.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: As long as it is ice cold, I don't mind the old red, white and blue.

It's piss when warm.


Red white and Blue is terrible.  PBR is almost as bad
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Remember when PBR got the resurgence in sales because of irony?

Never understood that.

/Hamm's deserved it instead.


Irony is tricky. It's sarcasm for smart people.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tasteme: [i.pinimg.com image 236x236]


*looks at picture, looks at username*
What is this, Trailer Alice in Wonderland?!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mybluemake: a bad idea masquerading as a party.


Thanks.  That's going into my dating profile.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Remember when PBR got the resurgence in sales because of irony?

Never understood that.

/Hamm's deserved it instead.


Drinking a Hamm's at this moment, so I'm getting a hic...
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pabst Blue Ribbon was the cheap beer of choice at all of the bars that catered to college students on basketball game days and the weekend. The bars sold a lot of PBR on Thursday nights, mainly to the graduate and law school students. Plus the kegs were great for beer pong, based upon the parties I attended.
 
