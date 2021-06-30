 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for June 30 is 'hale' as in: "Whenever we kids would get into trouble, old Uncle Joe would just look at us and say, 'Aw, hale.'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Misc, England, English language, Middle English halen, Old English, Inflection, uncommon verb, Middle English, History of the English language  
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When moisture condenses around a dust particle and is frozen over and over, then falls to earth as a solid spherical shape of ice as opposed to the crystalline shape of snow, you get hale.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hale to the chief, cause he's chief and he needs haling!
 
krusher
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What the hale are ya going on about?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Skipper!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That very special level of hale would be worth it
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hale hydra?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image image 500x736]


Came for Lzzy Hale.
/ then I checked this thread.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since Lzzy was taken
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

Have some Jennifer
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the gangs all here.
 
