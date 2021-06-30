 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1934, Adolf Hitler purged members of his own party in the 'Night of the Long Knives' as he crushed the Sturmabteilung or 'Storm Troopers,' a move no doubt made easier due to their inability to hit anyone they shot at   (history.com) divider line
22
    More: Vintage, Adolf Hitler, Nazism, Nazi leader Adolf Hitler orders, Nazi Party, Paul von Hindenburg, President Paul, Nazi Germany, bloody purge of his own political party  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 6:37 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The GQP should remember that part of the playbook. Many of you are considered expendable by your higher ups to be dealt with when the time is right.

/ If you like paranoia and conspiracies look at the red hats and the people with Ivy League educations that talk like they got dropped on their heads.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where exactly is the cutoff point between long knives and short swords?
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hate to even put this into words but Hitler actually did '2' good things?
/I feel dirty.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Where exactly is the cutoff point between long knives and short swords?


criticsrant.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And once the dimocrat party, along with their RINO allies do away with the 2nd amendment, civilian
police, they will do the same...to the BLM/Antifa types.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Weren't the SA better known as brown shirts?
 
hammettman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First they came for the beer, which should have alarmed everyone.  But it's failure gave Hitler 10 years to get it right.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Man with the Red Eyes: Weren't the SA better known as brown shirts?


Yeah and there were tons of them, like 3 million while the Germany army was limited to 100,000. Hitler had to take them out or he would have lost power.
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hammettman: First they came for the beer, which should have alarmed everyone.  But it's failure gave Hitler 10 years to get it right.


BTW: That's not an apostrophe up there in "it's," that's a wayward stormtrooper bullet hole.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Sexy Jesus: Where exactly is the cutoff point between long knives and short swords?

[criticsrant.com image 282x327]


That's a letter opener.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Where exactly is the cutoff point between long knives and short swords?


There were laws. Hence the langmesser, or large knife, which was basically a sword but had enough blunt edge on the spine to be legally not a sword to circumvent medieval weapons laws against peasants having swords.

Personally, I'd say it's more the handle than the length. So a broken sword might be exceedingly short and a knife long enough to fence with, but i don't have like a checklist of features. you just feel it
 
neongoats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

p51d007: And once the dimocrat party, along with their RINO allies do away with the 2nd amendment, civilian
police, they will do the same...to the BLM/Antifa types.


So what you have to contribute to humanity is this farking fart noise? Get farked, fascist.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I hate to even put this into words but Hitler actually did '2' good things?
/I feel dirty.


I dunno about that.  Ernst Röhm was one of these dimwits that thought the Nazis really were trying to help the average German rather than a means to an end:  making Hitler the next Holy Roman Emperor.

He's basically Joe Walsh on Twitter.   A stupid stupid true believer -- not an actual horror show.
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Flailing with his light gun
Aiming as the shifty Jedis run
Hey, Sturmabteilung
(etc)
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I hate to even put this into words but Hitler actually did '2' good things?
/I feel dirty.


The best thing he did was being crazy and scary so that smarter people didn't call the shots.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Hitler had to take them out or he would have lost power.


...which would've been just a shame.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

p51d007: And once the dimocrat party, along with their RINO allies do away with the 2nd amendment, civilian
police, they will do the same...to the BLM/Antifa types.


Oh wow, aren't you precious
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: The GQP should remember that part of the playbook. Many of you are considered expendable by your higher ups to be dealt with when the time is right.


if the GOP purged the Q crew, that would be Night of the Short Bus.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hammettman: First they came for the beer, which should have alarmed everyone.  But it's failure gave Hitler 10 years to get it right.


So next, he goes to prison and begins to write...

Fark user image
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.