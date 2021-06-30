 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1520, the Spanish army under Cortez retreated from the Aztec Capitol of Tenochtitlan, bringing about the death of King Montezuma II, who can probably be forgiven for not expecting the Spanish Evacuation   (history.com) divider line
22
    More: Vintage, Mexico, Hernn Corts, Aztec, Spanish conquistador Hernn Corts, Mexico City, Aztec revolt, Montezuma II, captain general of a new Spanish expedition  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Montezuma got his revenge with his own style of evacuation.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montezuma's Revenge (Complete) | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube KT1kNbOhf94
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This book is really good:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Histo​r​ia_verdadera_de_la_conquista_de_la_Nue​va_España

First-person propaganda of the conquest. But if you read it with skepticism it's fascinating.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Cortez the Killer ( live 1991 ) HD
Youtube x-XnPXL_HMA
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die Spaniard scum
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Die Spaniard scum


Spoilers: The didn't
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AOC suspiciously silent on the matter.
 
Mouser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The conquered peoples resented the Aztec demands for tribute and victims for the religious sacrifices, but the Aztec military kept rebellion at bay.

So, your choices are "crazy Spaniard who'll probably enslave you" and "Aztec whack-job who wants you to hand over your relatives so his priests can rip their hearts out."

There are times when colonialism really is a good idea, or at least, better than the status quo.  This was one of them.
 
Intone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImOscar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/x-XnPXL_​HMA]


leaving satisfied
 
DVD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mouser: The conquered peoples resented the Aztec demands for tribute and victims for the religious sacrifices, but the Aztec military kept rebellion at bay.

So, your choices are "crazy Spaniard who'll probably enslave you" and "Aztec whack-job who wants you to hand over your relatives so his priests can rip their hearts out."

There are times when colonialism really is a good idea, or at least, better than the status quo.  This was one of them.


______________________________________​_______

But as long as it's brown people slaughtering brown people, then certain liberals can find it forgivable to look the other way.

Certain conservatives choose to enjoy the spectacle instead.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mouser: The conquered peoples resented the Aztec demands for tribute and victims for the religious sacrifices, but the Aztec military kept rebellion at bay.

So, your choices are "crazy Spaniard who'll probably enslave you" and "Aztec whack-job who wants you to hand over your relatives so his priests can rip their hearts out."

There are times when colonialism really is a good idea, or at least, better than the status quo.  This was one of them.


🙄
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've  always wondered why there is a carve out for folks of Hispanic origin. Africans, yes. It was against their will. But Spaniards, they brought everything that the English/French did, but some how they are discriminated against in the USA.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: AOC suspiciously silent on the matter.


She has Puerto Rican ancestry.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I've  always wondered why there is a carve out for folks of Hispanic origin. Africans, yes. It was against their will. But Spaniards, they brought everything that the English/French did, but some how they are discriminated against in the USA.


One other question.
Why are folks from the iberian peninsula considered BIPOC, when people from the Italian peninsula are considered "white"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is another example of Mel Gibson's playing fast and loose with history. The Mayan cities had been long abandoned by the time the Spanish showed up. It was the Aztecs that had to deal with Spanish explorers and conquistadors. And the Aztecs still did that human sacrifice stuff.

Good flick, though. Apocalyptico.
 
LesterB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This is another example of Mel Gibson's playing fast and loose with history. The Mayan cities had been long abandoned by the time the Spanish showed up. It was the Aztecs that had to deal with Spanish explorers and conquistadors. And the Aztecs still did that human sacrifice stuff.

Good flick, though. Apocalyptico.


I believe that there were a few Mayan cities left.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spani​s​h_conquest_of_the_Maya
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

comrade: Jake Havechek: This is another example of Mel Gibson's playing fast and loose with history. The Mayan cities had been long abandoned by the time the Spanish showed up. It was the Aztecs that had to deal with Spanish explorers and conquistadors. And the Aztecs still did that human sacrifice stuff.

Good flick, though. Apocalyptico.

I believe that there were a few Mayan cities left.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanis​h_conquest_of_the_Maya


They were spread out and not as populated as the Mayan cities during the height of their civilization were. They were going downhill.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
La noche triesta.

Proof that if only smallpox hadn't been around, the Mexica would have beaten the Spanish into tiny meatballs and America would not be the pasty white it is today.

I am a big fan of the Aztecs. They were the Mesoamerican equivalent of Rome or the Mongols and I wish they'd gotten their chance at history.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Porous Horace: AOC suspiciously silent on the matter.

She has Puerto Rican ancestry.


Spanish ancestry is predominant in a majority of the population of Puerto Rico.
 
