(Guardian)   Marmot report Dickensian in nature. This is not word salad   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Boris say he didn't care about the bodycount provided the economy kept chugging along?
wel lif he didn't say it he acted like it at least.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 Oh Manchester / So much to answer for 🎶
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, gonna start seeing that in places.

Malthus was a crank, but he had the right concept.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't lack of a national health service supposed to be why the US had so much Covid mortality?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Wasn't lack of a national health service supposed to be why the US had so much Covid mortality?


The lack of government belief in a national health service is probably more accurate.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Wasn't lack of a national health service supposed to be why the US had so much Covid mortality?


The article states the U.K. has been cutting the funding for decades especially in poor areas.

It seems they have learned well from the U.S.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Oh no, not our face!"
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: jjorsett: Wasn't lack of a national health service supposed to be why the US had so much Covid mortality?

The article states the U.K. has been cutting the funding for decades especially in poor areas.

It seems they have learned well from the U.S.


True.  In fact at some point in the last decade a health trust would be asked to increase waiting times if performing operations 'too quickly' - and thus spending any specialism's budget 'too quickly'.  And fined for the overspending.  And fined again on the amount of the 'loan' from central government it needed to continue to function.

All perfectly logical isn't it.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: jjorsett: Wasn't lack of a national health service supposed to be why the US had so much Covid mortality?

The article states the U.K. has been cutting the funding for decades especially in poor areas.

It seems they have learned well from the U.S.


If the article says that, it's lying -- which seems likely given the Guardian's particular obsessions.

https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/projects​/​nhs-in-a-nutshell/nhs-budget
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yep, gonna start seeing that in places.

Malthus was a crank, but he had the right concept.


I had to look it up. Impressive. Thanks.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malthus​i​anism
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: sinner4ever: jjorsett: Wasn't lack of a national health service supposed to be why the US had so much Covid mortality?

The article states the U.K. has been cutting the funding for decades especially in poor areas.

It seems they have learned well from the U.S.

If the article says that, it's lying -- which seems likely given the Guardian's particular obsessions.

https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/projects/​nhs-in-a-nutshell/nhs-budget


Not lying, not necessarily. You might remember the push to move towards primary care - the likes of GPs, drop-in centres... and the more recent devolution of fiscal responsibility to regional authorities doling budgets out from a pot fixed by central government.

Scroll down this to the graph to see how well *that* first strategy went:

https://publications.parliament.uk/pa​/​cm201516/cmselect/cmhealth/408/40807.h​tm

Yes, it's a tiny bit dated.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
See ppl letting things run their course isn't free you farking idiot
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
