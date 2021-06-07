 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Tigray forces hunt down retreating Ethiopian-Eritrean troops after sharp reversal in war, showing the danger of letting go once you've got the Tigray by the tail   (aljazeera.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup, Ethiopia, Ethiopian government, Tigray People's Liberation Front, Eritrean forces, United States, Ethiopian army, Getachew Reda, African Affairs  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 3:45 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size
See, this kind of thing is why you can't just drop cash on a premium Type-59 and expect to win every round in World of Tanks.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ixnay the oopstray, Tigray.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great. Am I going to have to forget about a new country?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Greg Meeks said if the disaster in Tigray is not abated, "we could witness one of our closest and most powerful allies in Africa march toward civil war and, eventually, a state collapse".

WTF is this nonsense?  They are currently fighting an active civil war.  How about we just mind our own farking business for a change?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.