It's National Social Media Day. Welcome to Fark, your anti-hero
20
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The splendor, the grandeur....the farking pageantry!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought I smelled shiat.....
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know who else dug National Social Media Day?

OK, he didn't or couldn't but he and the Gestapo would have loved social media, don't you think? Especially nextdour, I imagine.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mating Call Gone Wrong
Youtube 0sZ2lLzMwpg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who farted y'all?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media has become a way to instantly connect, often with friends and family, but also with complete strangers.

Or connect with their throats, at least.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had enough trouble with the National Socialists the last time they went worldwide thanks.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a/s/l?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media is the worst invention in history. It gives a voice to people whose opinions only deserve to be ignored.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six Degrees... wow, when was the last time I heard of that site???

Oh, wow, it's still there.

I still don't have an invite code.

So anyway, back to Fark's home page...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If social media has taught me anything (and it hasn't) everyone is a terrible person (Yes, including, well actually,  especially me)


... I know,, if you meet an asshole, you met an asshole, if everyone you meet is an asshole, maybe you're the asshole. To which I ask: Have you been to politics tab?
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
AKA The Great Mistake Day
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Changing my Login to:  Der_Sturmer
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kudayta: [Mating Call Gone Wrong]


What in the HELL did I just watch?! Pete Davidson needs help
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Social Media Bullshiat at its finest.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Social media is the worst invention in history. It gives a voice to people whose opinions only deserve to be ignored.


And in the worst cases, makes national policy out of those opinions.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does it know it's an ad?
 
