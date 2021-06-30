 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WNEP Scranton)   "Sorry I groped and squeezed you, I will now offer you free dental services for life from me"   (wnep.com) divider line
27
    More: Creepy, Automobile, dental procedure, car, May, downtown Scranton, office  
•       •       •

961 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More information here:

https://www.local21news.com/news/loca​l​/lackawanna-county-dentist-allegedly-g​ropes-patient-offers-free-dental-servi​ces-for-life

FTFA: Hazzouri stated that he didn't realize that he did it and that he knew it was a mistake until after it was over.

Um, it's too late now, pal.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Hazzouri stated that he didn't realize that he did it and that he knew it was a mistake until after it was over.


What? Who's editing copy over there at Local21?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the old "Sorry we gave you bad service, here's a coupon for some more" approach.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They kept talking about Barry Bonds."

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Key and Peele - dentist
Youtube WSHeMSCvMnM
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd take this deal from my dentist, but she's a Venezuelan MILF so...hey it could happen. Probably never.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detectives asked the woman to do a recorded phone call with Hazzouri, during which he allegedly apologized and offered her free dental care.


Maybe I've watched too many police procedurals, but perhaps they should look into his records to see if any of his patients have gone missing over the years
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And will do it again while giving them oral
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sorry for groping you, please allow me to seat you in this chair then put you under heavy sedation.'
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move over Scranton Strangler, here comes the Scranton Squeezer
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a very wealthy dentist with a booming practice. "Was" being the key word.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a new cap for a molar that I broke, I'd take that groping right now.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
PreciousHamburgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm...why does that name sound so familiar?

Oh, right!

https://www.propublica.org/article/tr​u​mp-mar-a-lago-buddy-wrote-policy-pitch​-the-president-sent-it-to-va-chief
 
blodyholy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/can grope me she wants
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thing 500 that won't happen to me. What a privilege. Woot?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Thing 500 that won't happen to me. What a privilege. Woot?


Maybe if you drug them more?
 
lectos
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

khatores: I'd take this deal from my dentist, but she's a Venezuelan MILF so...hey it could happen. Probably never.


Yeah, that's why I never had a problem with the dentist as a kid.  Too bad she retired.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh man I remember that episode :0

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My old dentist retired and sold his practice to this hot young Veitnamese girl.
If I woke up with her hand down my pants, I'd definitely pretend to still be knocked out.
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is where I get confused. Is it even days that it's okay for women to sexually assault men? Or days that end with y?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Detectives asked the woman to do a recorded phone call with Hazzouri, during which he allegedly apologized and offered her free dental care.

"I'll fill all your cavities for free."
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

powhound: This is where I get confused. Is it even days that it's okay for women to sexually assault men? Or days that end with y?


Check out the thread about the Florida teacher and you'll see that a man cannot be raped unless it is by another man.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

powhound: This is where I get confused. Is it even days that it's okay for women to sexually assault men? Or days that end with y?


It depends on who the assaulter is. I get grabbed a lot in my job by old ladies. 99% of the time it's just harmless play. I'm in my 50s, but to them I'm still young and strong so when I'm doing a bath or something it can get silly. It's part of the job, and I roll with it. About two weeks ago I had a woman in her 40s start masturbating while I was giving her a bath. I walked out on her and refused to go back in.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.