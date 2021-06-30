 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   It was so hot in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that a man baked chocolate chip cookies in his car   (local21news.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's such a clever thing to do that's never been done before, ever. Maybe some even more enterprising fellow will try to fry eggs on the hood of his car or, I don't know, cook bacon or something. I hope so, those would be amazing videos to see.

Also, I was thinking that, you know, because gas prices are going up now? You've noticed that, right? Anyway, I was thinking it would be super hilariously funny if gas stations started replacing the actual gas prices on their signs with things like "ARM" for regular gas and "LEG" for super. And maybe they could put something like "FIRSTBORN" for diesel. Wouldn't that be funny? I can't even imagine what it would be like to pull into a gas station on a hot summer day and see that. I'd probably die laughing. Hope it catches on.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bet the milk's tasty.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Four hours later the cookies were ready and enjoyed by his coworkers at Lehigh Valley Health Network and Wellness Center in Hazleton!'

Yeah, this is absolutely a feel good story.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have seen pics on the Internet before for this kind of thing, but you wouldn't think Pennsylvania will make the news for this.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Low temperature cooking just takes a little longer. That's why I left a raw chicken on my counter. Sunday night dinner is going to be so easy!
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was so hot Tuesday that you could . . . . .
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So what? I got baked and ate chocolate chips in my car. Where's my blog?
 
TNel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People ate them?! JFC you can't leave food out for that farking long.  Hopefully some of his coworkers get sick and sue him so he can stop being an AW.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When will it be hot enough for the U.S. Congress to actually do something about it
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: When will it be hot enough for the U.S. Congress to actually do something about it


What would you propose that they do?
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: moothemagiccow: When will it be hot enough for the U.S. Congress to actually do something about it

What would you propose that they do?


Approve funding for a giant sunshade.
 
Nullav
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Low temperature cooking just takes a little longer. That's why I left a raw chicken on my counter. Sunday night dinner is going to be so easy!


Just make sure to give it a slap before you cut into it, to pasteurize it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Substitute brownies for cookies, and people in Phoenix and Tucson have been doing this for years.
 
TNel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: moothemagiccow: When will it be hot enough for the U.S. Congress to actually do something about it

What would you propose that they do?


pffft easy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blodyholy: TheGreatGazoo: moothemagiccow: When will it be hot enough for the U.S. Congress to actually do something about it

What would you propose that they do?

Approve funding for a giant sunshade.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: moothemagiccow: When will it be hot enough for the U.S. Congress to actually do something about it

What would you propose that they do?


Pass a comprehensive carbon tax? Negotiate a global carbon tax treaty with other world economies? I mean those should have been done 30 years ago, but I'll take them. shiat, they could put a gas and diesel tax increase into the infrastructure bill to help pay for it and also start to shift transportation off of fossils as a minimum step.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: When will it be hot enough for the U.S. Congress to actually do something about it


Once climate change is deemed to be racist, it can subsequently be cancelled.
 
Nytfall
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Used to do this in SoCal with my microwave lunch.....15 years ago
 
TNel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nullav: Just make sure to give it a slap before you cut into it, to pasteurize it.


Made me think of this video

I Cooked a Chicken by Slapping It
Youtube LHFhnnTWMgI
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: moothemagiccow: When will it be hot enough for the U.S. Congress to actually do something about it

Once climate change is deemed to be racist, it can subsequently be cancelled.


Not directly but via the cancellation of capitalism.
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All other thoughts aside, that car probably smells amazing inside.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Baking cookies in abandoned cars is a useful skill once the world goes to hell in the apocalypse. Even Strong likes cookies.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Finally the strangely spelled Luzerne County has a third claim to fame.

First they couldn't go with German name for the Swiss Canton, Luzern, or the French name Lucerne, neither name captures the slag heap atmosphere of the town.

Second, they got the racist Lou Barletta elected to the US House after he skillfully cut and pasted the Fugitive Slave Act into a local rental law, threatening a landlord with jail, execution, and taking of all property.

Third, the two judges who were selling children to the for profit prison down the road.

Fourth, finally a "cooking feat" that required going down the road to an apocalypse.

Finally the strangely spelled Luzerne County has a third fourth claim to fame.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Finally the strangely spelled Luzerne County has a third claim to fame.

First they couldn't go with German name for the Swiss Canton, Luzern, or the French name Lucerne, neither name captures the slag heap atmosphere of the town.

Second, they got the racist Lou Barletta elected to the US House after he skillfully cut and pasted the Fugitive Slave Act into a local rental law, threatening a landlord with jail, execution, and taking of all property.

Third, the two judges who were selling children to the for profit prison down the road.

Fourth, finally a "cooking feat" that required going down the road to an apocalypse.

Finally the strangely spelled Luzerne County has a third fourth claim to fame.


No reason to argue the majority of your post: slag heap, human garbage Lou Barletta (who this farking state is most likely going to vote in as governor) et cetera but the county is named after a person and so used that spelling.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TNel: People ate them?! JFC you can't leave food out for that farking long.  Hopefully some of his coworkers get sick and sue him so he can stop being an AW.


It's store bought factory dough, that shiat is treated with preservatives/pasteurized. Assuming you don't have a car full of insects you'll be fine.
 
TNel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: It's store bought factory dough, that shiat is treated with preservatives/pasteurized. Assuming you don't have a car full of insects you'll be fine.


Bacteria thrive in sub 140 degree temperatures.  If it has to be refrigerated so it doesn't go bad, leaving it out for 4 hours to cook in barely warm enough temperature is a breading ground.
 
TNel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TNel: justanotherfarkinfarker: It's store bought factory dough, that shiat is treated with preservatives/pasteurized. Assuming you don't have a car full of insects you'll be fine.

Bacteria thrive in sub 140 degree temperatures.  If it has to be refrigerated so it doesn't go bad, leaving it out for 4 hours to cook in barely warm enough temperature is a breading ground.


I mean it could be breading but breeding is probably a better choice.
 
id10ts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The cookies are ready when the children stop screaming. "
 
