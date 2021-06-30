 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC11 North Carolina)   Residents in Raleigh have had it with this motherfarking zebra cobra in their motherfarking neighborhood   (abc11.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, Snake, North Carolina, venomous exotic snake remains, NC State Professor of Aquatic, Police, Raleigh Police Department, Zoological Medicine Greg Lewbart, time police  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 10:50 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who the hell keeps a pet cobra!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Who the hell keeps a pet cobra!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!


Idiots.
 
elkboy [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am Area Man... Was wondering how long it would take for this to show up here
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At this time police have not said whether the snake's owner broke any laws in this instance.

We have to determine their race, income, and general social status first.
It might be a cop or the nephew of a Senator or something.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hope the idiot has good insurance. Anyone who gets bit by that thiing is going to sue him into the poor house.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheraTx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
get a mongoose or mongeese...mongooses???
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gabethegoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheraTx: get a mongoose or mongeese...mongooses???


Fark user imageView Full Size

OK, now what?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stuffy: Hope the idiot has good insurance. Anyone who gets bit by that thiing is going to sue him into the poor house.


If this guy is like the people I know who own reptiles, you can't sue him into the poor house, he is already there.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Who the hell keeps a pet cobra!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!


Suicidal dumbasses, that's who.

https://www.statesman.com/news/201608​2​8/autopsy-teen-used-cobra-to-commit-su​icide
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think I may have found the original owner. No thanks!
ZEBRA COBRA FEEDING
Youtube WPaaHOeyh8I

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Good morning! What's for breakfast? I will find you Indiana Jones
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheraTx: get a mongoose or mongeese...mongooses???


is a baby mongoose called a mongosling?
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: I think I may have found the original owner. No thanks!
[YouTube video: ZEBRA COBRA FEEDING]
Also:
[Fark user image image 225x225] Good morning! What's for breakfast? I will find you Indiana Jones


ok hold the fark on one second.  WHAT THE fark IS WITH THOSE FINGERNAILS
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People who are into reptiles are known as "herpers" -herpetology is the study of reptiles.

Herpers are derpers,
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: stuffy: Hope the idiot has good insurance. Anyone who gets bit by that thiing is going to sue him into the poor house.

If this guy is like the people I know who own reptiles, you can't sue him into the poor house, he is already there.


Agreed. Every adult I have known to have pet reptiles has been a strange man who lives in a gross apt/house. One enclosure for the snake, one for the mice, one for the lizard, one for the crickets, etc.

I've known a few teens who have had an iguana or bearded dragon for the cool, exotic look, but they grew out of it or tired of the responsibility.

YMMV
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority the owner is about to get criminally farked.   The law is very clear in NC, they must be secured and is they escape, it must be reported immediately.   This snake escaped in NOVEMEBER!!!!   They are currently removing 70 venous sneks from his home, 40 of them deadly.  The police presence around Lynn Rd. In North Raleigh is real.  I just drove through.

They also think they have it cornered in a mole hole.   But then again, those things have multiple entrances and exits.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Who the hell keeps a pet cobra!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!


NC has extremely weak exotic pet laws.  Because it's more important to our General Assembly who's using which bathroom.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kaufmania: I have it on good authority the owner is about to get criminally farked.   The law is very clear in NC, they must be secured and is they escape, it must be reported immediately.   This snake escaped in NOVEMEBER!!!!   They are currently removing 70 venous sneks from his home, 40 of them deadly.  The police presence around Lynn Rd. In North Raleigh is real.  I just drove through.

They also think they have it cornered in a mole hole.   But then again, those things have multiple entrances and exits.


Maybe little gophers made from C4 will flush it out.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CFitzsimmons: Eightballjacket: stuffy: Hope the idiot has good insurance. Anyone who gets bit by that thiing is going to sue him into the poor house.

If this guy is like the people I know who own reptiles, you can't sue him into the poor house, he is already there.

Agreed. Every adult I have known to have pet reptiles has been a strange man who lives in a gross apt/house. One enclosure for the snake, one for the mice, one for the lizard, one for the crickets, etc.

I've known a few teens who have had an iguana or bearded dragon for the cool, exotic look, but they grew out of it or tired of the responsibility.

YMMV


Noted guitar expert and reseller George Gruhn is rumored to have an enormous exotic reptile display in the room that encompasses his office and display space for his most treasured and valuable Martin guitars. He also farted in front of me backstage at the Opry.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.