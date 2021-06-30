 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Man creates machine that turns beer into soft scoop ice cream. Homer Simpson "Woo-hoo" goes here   (metro.co.uk) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also from Colorado (and this stuff is as awesome as it sounds), alcohol infused ice cream:

https://liqcreme.com/
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Man, why did all the cool shiat happen with booze after I quit drinking? 😏
 
Nirbo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Made in the US, so you might as well be drinking frozen water.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
New invention? All the "Dole Whip" machines operators out there would like to have a word.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Snow Cone maker & Ice Beer Float machine - I see Kitchen Gadgets
Youtube LB7bN3cLLHA
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Challenge accepted

Fark user imageView Full Size
      
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I already get mine straight from Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

... just don't ask too many questions.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

