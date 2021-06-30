 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   John Bolton wanted a book title more appropriate for BDSM fanfiction. "Sit On My Mustache" was also rejected   (msn.com) divider line
43
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was even considering "Mustache Rides, 50¢" but there was concern that potential buyers would become upset when it was explained that the book didn't actually cost just half a dollar.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They know Chuck Tingle exists, right?
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm thinking he normally writes under his alias Chuck Tingle.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"A Hard Pounding"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bolton: Never Play Nuclear Football with an Asshole, and other stories.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Republicans don't know what phrases mean to mainstream Americans. This is not the first time they've done this.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hell yea! Burgers Dogs and salsa music!
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unironically A Hard Pounding is a title I considered for this Bolton parody I made awhile back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To be followed up with Balls Deep: A Golfing Memoir
 
quatchi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should have split the difference and just called it "the room where the hard pounding happened".

/And this is why no one asks for my input on book titles.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That Bolton didn't realize this is but another bit of evidence proving he is vastly disconnected from society.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Chuck Tingle thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: To be followed up with Balls Deep: A Golfing Memoir


Fisting for Dollars: A Guide for Prize Fighting.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bolton knew the BDSM connotation of the title -- he wanted to use it to sell his book because who the hell wants to read about the mustache?  How are sales?
 
Ishkur
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Having read the book, I can tell you that it is extremely tedious and dull. There are one or two interesting moments and quotes, but otherwise it is 600 pages of pompous details of what his job entailed and why he was smarter than everyone else.

A more sizzling title would do nothing to improve the book's excessive pedantry.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


That no-talent ass-clown?
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A Hard Pounding: John Bottom Pounded in the Butt by a Yeti Mushroom

- by Chuck Tingle
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How about "I'm not Wilbur Ross" for Bolton's book title.    Then, at the bottom of the book jacket, an ad for Lyft, with a 50 cents off coupon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x578]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
LOL ... literally right now.

"Free Mustache Rides," while also amusing, probably wouldn't have been appropriate as a title for a book.
 
MLWS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
<CTRL-F> 'Tingle'

Well glad to see that's covered.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: To be followed up with Balls Deep: A Golfing Memoir

Fisting for Dollars: A Guide for Prize Fighting.


Come Gutter: Flirting with Poverty
 
flypusher713
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Having read the book, I can tell you that it is extremely tedious and dull. There are one or two interesting moments and quotes, but otherwise it is 600 pages of pompous details of what his job entailed and why he was smarter than everyone else.

A more sizzling title would do nothing to improve the book's excessive pedantry.


You read it because homework assignment?  Job related research?  No way I would touch that thing otherwise.
 
Flincher
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Republicans: Accidentally outing themselves since 1854.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Room Where IT Happenedis kind of evocative anyways. It could be anything from Koala bear orgies to blank legal notepad sacrifice chamber
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LaBlueSkuld: Chuck Tingle thread?

[Fark user image 425x679]


Pounded in the Butt by John Bolton's Book A Hard Pounding
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: OkieDookie: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: To be followed up with Balls Deep: A Golfing Memoir

Fisting for Dollars: A Guide for Prize Fighting.

Come Gutter: Flirting with Poverty


Chode Lode: How to Play D&D as a Rich Dwarven Miner.  A Practical Guide.
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fitting, since you'd have to be some kind of masochist to sit down and rea--

Ishkur: Having read the book, I can tell you that it is extremely tedious and dull. There are one or two interesting moments and quotes, but otherwise it is 600 pages of pompous details of what his job entailed and why he was smarter than everyone else.

A more sizzling title would do nothing to improve the book's excessive pedantry.


Ah. Hm. Well, if the gimp suit fits...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: OkieDookie: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: To be followed up with Balls Deep: A Golfing Memoir

Fisting for Dollars: A Guide for Prize Fighting.

Come Gutter: Flirting with Poverty

Chode Lode: How to Play D&D as a Rich Dwarven Miner.  A Practical Guide.


Camel Toe : Nation-building in the Middle East
 
Ishkur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flypusher713: You read it because homework assignment? Job related research? No way I would touch that thing otherwise.


Interested in what he had to say about Trump. He really doesn't like the guy.

Bolton may be a duplicitous Neocon warhawk piece of shiat, but he's no traitor.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jebus. Between Pompeo's pipe hitting grinders and Bolton's desire for a hard pounding, the GOP's sexual repression is really showing. Now we just need Lindsey Graham to to publish a memoir called A Senator and a Lady, and trifecta will be complete.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Now we just need Lindsey Graham to to publish a memoir called A Senator and a Lady, and trifecta will be complete.


No. No, we really don't need anything like that at all.

I'm not normally superstitious but go knock on some wood and throw salt over your shoulder for saying something so foolish.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ladybug: An Evening With Senator Graham

/goddammit look what you made me do
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bolton: Time, Love, and Mustache Rides feat. Lindsey Graham.
 
ippolit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ladybug: An Evening With Senator Graham

/goddammit look what you made me do


Followed by the sequel: My Ladybugs are Leaking
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Boy Toy: A History of G.I. Joe
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Our Foreign Handlers F*ck Our Wives: The Baby Booming Republican Handbook.

I know it sounds terrible, but they've led otherwise blameless lives.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Found the title on PornHub and went with it.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The Irrelevant Gamer: Now we just need Lindsey Graham to to publish a memoir called A Senator and a Lady, and trifecta will be complete.

No. No, we really don't need anything like that at all.

I'm not normally superstitious but go knock on some wood and throw salt over your shoulder for saying something so foolish.


MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ladybug: An Evening With Senator Graham

/goddammit look what you made me do


I do feel a little bad, but your title is funnier than mine.
 
