The latest thing that millennials are killing? Periods at the end of sentences in text messages -- because the tone is aggressive.
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My kid bothers me about this all the time. She says periods are used among her friends to indicate irritation and it sounds aggressive.

I say it's because I often put more than one sentence in a message, but she says each sentence should be a separate message.

/hard to do multiple messages when you type with one finger while driving.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to start putting a STOP at the end of each message.

The kids will never get it.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: .


Now you're just being an a-hole
There is no place for such acts of microaggression here on Fark
Consider yourself reported for wage this campaign of intimidation
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get rid of paragraphs 2 and what about pants dont u hate pants
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't put periods in, they are automatic when I put two spaces between sentences.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: .

Now you're just being an a-hole
There is no place for such acts of microaggression here on Fark
Consider yourself reported for wage this campaign of intimidation


!
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. No they aren't.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what if I end a sentence with an ellipses? Is that a death threat?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GFY, NYT.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll just switch back to earlier style messaging  -END OF LINE-
 
ColSanders
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: GFY, NYT


FTFY
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MrBallou: My kid bothers me about this all the time. She says periods are used among her friends to indicate irritation and it sounds aggressive.

I say it's because I often put more than one sentence in a message, but she says each sentence should be a separate message.

/hard to do multiple messages when you type with one finger while driving.


Stear with your knee for two finger texting while driving.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Back when I was communicating with my parents via text messages, they would never send completed sentences, and they even got upset when I used a full range of vocabulary in my messages.  I don't think improper grammar and lack of punctuation are solely in the domain of Millennials.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know if this is just millennials. My wife suggested I stop this texting habit, and she's forty-one.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Skimming back through some recent texts...

...I punctuate multi-sentence messages with periods.  Single sentence messages get question marks but not periods...

...If 'kids today' are using punctuation as a code for emotional state that's fine, but they also need to figure out how to code-switch when talking to other age groups.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So basically, continuing their streak of being lazy first and then retroactively deciding the rationale.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
GFY.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Fine, I'll just switch back to earlier style messaging  -END OF LINE-


Or, if text messages are modern telegrams, end each sentence with STOP
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So what if I end a sentence with an ellipses? Is that a death threat?


No, but if you do so multiple times within a single post, you may receive death threats, and you'll deserve them, too.

Ellipse abuse is invariably a sign of a terribly disordered mind.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where do I get an Oxford Period shirt?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am a millennial, and I didn't know this was a thing.  Period.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
His text seemed angry.  Must be on his period.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't there a character limit or something like that?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So what if I end a sentence with an ellipses? Is that a death threat?


It's a stutter.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's why I end my text messages with over and out.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Joe USer: Fine, I'll just switch back to earlier style messaging  -END OF LINE-

Or, if text messages are modern telegrams, end each sentence with STOP


The MCP frowns upon your shenanigans
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: So basically, continuing their streak of being lazy first and then retroactively deciding the rationale.


I'm forty-three, but I can perceive the potential for final or terse overtones.

Still gonna do it, though.
 
The Negro Community
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People who type one clause per message should be beaten with a sock full of quarters until they learn how to act right. The other day I got this in response to "How have you been?":


Lmaoooo
I am finally feeling better
I actually went out
The other night like a human
I just played video games
Lmao
But still
I kicked (boyfriend's) ass in
The following
(List of like 6 games)
Lmao

Like 10 notifications just to tell me that short ass story?
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I'm going to start putting a STOP at the end of each message.

The kids will never get it.


They'll think you opted out of them letting you know what they're up to.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Joe USer: NM Volunteer: Joe USer: Fine, I'll just switch back to earlier style messaging  -END OF LINE-

Or, if text messages are modern telegrams, end each sentence with STOP

The MCP frowns upon your shenanigans


The Malayam Communist Party?  They don't read my text messages.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I write emails and text in complete sentences with proper punctuation and minimal acronyms or abbreviations for 2 reasons. First is clarity of meaning - I want to be well understood. Second is consideration - I want the recipient to be able to read my message easily without having to do the mental work of deciphering or figuring out anything.

I know this makes me weird these days, but eh - I'm in my 40's and I'll communicate how I wish.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Pocket Ninja: So what if I end a sentence with an ellipses? Is that a death threat?

No, but if you do so multiple times within a single post, you may receive death threats, and you'll deserve them, too.

Ellipse abuse is invariably a sign of a terribly disordered mind.


Or passive-agression.

/passive-aggressivness
//passive-agressivnocity
///agressive passivity....
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.

Correct punctuation shows intelligence, not aggression.

Stop being pussies.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I prefer to end my sentences with an exclamation mark!  It shows people who excited I am to communicate with them!  They appreciate the enthusiasm!
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To younger people, putting a period at the end of a casually written thought could mean that you're raring for a fight.

It could, but it most likely doesn't. Assuming it does says more about you than the sender.
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just like body language and tone when speaking, there's meaning outside of just which words you write. I can't make myself do it but even throwing a strategic u can make you seem more approachable

It's part of why shiat like seinfeld2000 is funny
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrBallou: My kid bothers me about this all the time. She says periods are used among her friends to indicate irritation and it sounds aggressive.


Just because her friends decided something doesn't mean it's factual.

Tell her to pay better attention in elementary school English class, and that punctuation already has specified meanings, and that they don't get to choose what those meanings are.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I don't think improper grammar and lack of punctuation are solely in the domain of Millennials.


But what will people use to dunk on Millennials for the next like 15-20 minutes?

I remember hearing on the radio a 'list of things Millennials can't do' and the DJ just tore into the writer of the list when he got to #1: putting up wallpaper. "This is your dunk on Millennials!? Like really, dude!? Does anyone listening, Gen X or Boomer or whatever, put up wallpaper on the regular and it isn't your job? I didn't think so - speaking as Gen X, whoever put this thing together, you're a tool."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fehk: Just like body language and tone when speaking, there's meaning outside of just which words you write. I can't make myself do it but even throwing a strategic u can make you seem more approachable

It's part of why shiat like seinfeld2000 is funny


No, it doesn't.  It just makes you appear illiterate.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Pocket Ninja: So what if I end a sentence with an ellipses? Is that a death threat?

No, but if you do so multiple times within a single post, you may receive death threats, and you'll deserve them, too.

Ellipse abuse is invariably a sign of a terribly disordered mind.


Well, don't run yourself around in ovals over it!  Give him credit for using the word ellipsis instead of writing "dot dot dot" even if he did spell it wrong.
 
bisi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark off.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Can we get rid of paragraphs 2 and what about pants dont u hate pants


I really hate to tell you, but a lot of writing was done just like that.  It was not uncommon in most Greek, Roman, and early Medieval writing to just fill the page with an uninterrupted string of words - even spaces between words were often omitted.*  Sometimes they omitted letters and/or entire words.  The ~ over Spanish ñ was put there originally to indicate another n.  And before it was restricted to ñ, it often appeared over other letters whenever the writer wanted to save a little space by avoiding writing n. & is from a slurring of et ("and") - hell, that one used to be considered its own complete letter in English it was used so often.  The sort of regularized, hyper-codified style you are used to didn't even start to appear until the invention of the printing press, and wasn't really finalized until WWII-ish.  Biatching about someone modifying it for their own convenience considering the technology of the present day is like biatching about someone having an electric car instead of the '76 Chevy Nova that was handed down from upon high by God His Own Damned Self to Adam on the eighth day.

* Write like this is you are a millennial desecrator of all that is Holy Writ:

Ireallyhatetotellyoubutalotofwritingwa​sdonejustlikethatItwasnotuncommoninmos​tGreekRoman&earlyMedieval writingtojustfillthepagewithanuninterr​uptedstringofwordsevenspacesbetweenwor​dswereoftenomittedSometimestheyomitted​letters&orentirewordsThe~overSpanishñw​asputthereoriginallytoindicateanothern​&beforeitwasrestrictedtoñitoftenappear​edoverotherletterswheneverthewriterwan​tedtosavealittlespacebyavoidingwriting​n&isfromaslurringofet&"hellthatoneused​tobeconsidereditsowncompleteletterinEn​glishiatwasusedsooftenThesortofregular​izedhypercodifiedstyleyouareusedtodidn​tevenstarttoappearuntiltheinventionoft​heprintingpress&wasntreallyfinalizedun​tilWWIIishBiatchingaboutsomeonemodifyi​ngitfortheirownconvenienceconsideringt​hetechnologyofthepresentdayislikebiatc​hingaboutsomeonehavinganelectriccarins​teadofthe76ChevyNovathatwashandeddownf​romuponhighbyGodHisOwnDamnedSelftoAdam​onthe8thday
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I'm going to start putting a STOP at the end of each message.

The kids will never get it.


What a great idea.

FULL STOP
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
just do it in the old teletype style

HOW ARE YOU STOP ARE YOU COMING HOME SUNDAY FOR DINNER STOP YOUR MOM SAYS HI END
 
