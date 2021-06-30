 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Los Angeles is no longer the worst traffic hellhole in the US   (usatoday.com) divider line
56
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surprising.  Here is a map of all the states with a smaller population than Los Angeles County:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that I've spent a lot of time sitting in traffic on the BQE.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's just a different kind of hellhole, then.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: So, it's just a different kind of hellhole, then.


It just means that while you are sitting in traffic in LA, you can take comfort in the fact that there is one place in the country that just has it slightly worse than you. So you've got that going for you.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one drives in LA or NYC. Too much traffic.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have lived in a number of big metro areas and driven in others.  The DFW area is by far the worst I have been in, NYC, DC and LA were easy to get around DFW is a clusterfark.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they have invested in public transportation. That maybe the reason.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats why we need flying cars.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Monday the Conshohocken Curve on the Schuylkill Expressway was shut down because a truck carrying deli meats caught fire.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuburbanCowboy: xanadian: So, it's just a different kind of hellhole, then.

It just means that while you are sitting in traffic in LA, you can take comfort in the fact that there is one place in the country that just has it slightly worse than you. So you've got that going for you.


Which is nice.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article says it's a temporary thing due to Covid with LA normally having nearly triple the traffic hours it had, doubling NY/Newarks current record.
 
Tyrone Biggums
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xtalman: Have lived in a number of big metro areas and driven in others.  The DFW area is by far the worst I have been in, NYC, DC and LA were easy to get around DFW is a clusterfark.


Houston is pretty shiatty too.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if there's more of it or not, but I can at least say NY is more white-knuckle for sure. In Manhattan it's all about gridlock and trying to inch your way past double-parked delivery trucks. Even on the highways there's just so much jockeying for position, you can't let your guard down for a second. Very bad for the blood pressure. In LA you idle on the freeway and move ahead when you can. This says something about the cities' respective personalities, for sure.

I also detest Chicago and Seattle traffic.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Thats why we need flying cars.


We were supposed to have the Tyrell corporation by now.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So New York beat out Los Angeles this year in terms of worst traffic?

I wonder what happened in the last year that would make people from the most populated and dense city in America suddenly want to take cars instead of the public transit that they are so accustomed to?

I wonder...hmm...such a mystery.

/Angelino
//I eat NY transplants for brunch.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Number one has got to be Atlanta...

* Clicks link *

Damn it.  Not even top 5.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Surprising.  Here is a map of all the states with a smaller population than Los Angeles County:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x536]


It's a bit weird that California is highighted on that map - LA County is maybe 1/4 of its population.

Beyond that, pretty interesting.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xtalman: Have lived in a number of big metro areas and driven in others.  The DFW area is by far the worst I have been in, NYC, DC and LA were easy to get around DFW is a clusterfark.


ATL: one reasonable path to get anywhere, so if something happens there is no going around it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: lolmao500: Thats why we need flying cars.

We were supposed to have the Tyrell corporation by now.


media.wired.comView Full Size

They got banned by the FIA
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Article says it's a temporary thing due to Covid with LA normally having nearly triple the traffic hours it had, doubling NY/Newarks current record.


Basically, those who drove normally would take rapid transit/commuter transit (PATH/NJ Transit/Metro-North, et. al.) but, due to COVID they wanted to drive.

As the article said, it's only temporary: transit is getting back to pre-covid shutdown levels with both service and passengers.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they don't use the vast farming income to repair their roads, I'm good. These little "big cities" can up their own taxes to fix their roads.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ng2810: So New York beat out Los Angeles this year in terms of worst traffic?

I wonder what happened in the last year that would make people from the most populated and dense city in America suddenly want to take cars instead of the public transit that they are so accustomed to?

I wonder...hmm...such a mystery.

/Angelino
//I eat NY transplants for brunch.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr.Fey: Surprising.  Here is a map of all the states with a smaller population than Los Angeles County:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x536]

https://xkcd.com/1138/
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Duck of Death: Number one has got to be Atlanta...

* Clicks link *

Damn it.  Not even top 5.


I was also shocked not to see DC on there.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart And Smunny: Dr.Fey: Surprising.  Here is a map of all the states with a smaller population than Los Angeles County:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x536]

It's a bit weird that California is highighted on that map - LA County is maybe 1/4 of its population.

Beyond that, pretty interesting.


I believe you are misreading the map.  California, like Texas, Florida, and NY, are not highlighted.  The blue states are the ones with the smaller populations.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Fart And Smunny: Dr.Fey: Surprising.  Here is a map of all the states with a smaller population than Los Angeles County:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x536]

It's a bit weird that California is highighted on that map - LA County is maybe 1/4 of its population.

Beyond that, pretty interesting.

I believe you are misreading the map.  California, like Texas, Florida, and NY, are not highlighted.  The blue states are the ones with the smaller populations.


... you know, I should have realized that.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xtalman: Have lived in a number of big metro areas and driven in others.  The DFW area is by far the worst I have been in, NYC, DC and LA were easy to get around DFW is a clusterfark.


I managed a small delivery company in Irving for 2 years. Because we were small, I also delivered every day...all over the Metroplex. Our footprint was from Weatherford to Terrell and from Denison down to Hillsboro. I delivered in the sweltering summer heat & humidity and I delivered in the ice during the winter coontil it got so bad everything shut down.)

That job was a motherfarker.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Megalopolis.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xtalman: Have lived in a number of big metro areas and driven in others.  The DFW area is by far the worst I have been in, NYC, DC and LA were easy to get around DFW is a clusterfark.


Agreed. I have *visited* LA a lot. Yes, they have a huge amount of traffic if you go by counting the number of cars on the roads, or the visual statement made by looking at 405. But the truth is, LA seems to be pretty easy to get around. You can get in your car and get in that traffic. There will be slow bits, but you'll get where you're going. It all moves. There's a system. Most drivers stick to the system. You said it right. I've always found LA to be pretty "easy to get around" in.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I don't know if there's more of it or not, but I can at least say NY is more white-knuckle for sure. In Manhattan it's all about gridlock and trying to inch your way past double-parked delivery trucks. Even on the highways there's just so much jockeying for position, you can't let your guard down for a second. Very bad for the blood pressure. In LA you idle on the freeway and move ahead when you can. This says something about the cities' respective personalities, for sure.

I also detest Chicago and Seattle traffic.


I drove in NYC once and it was farking insane. Basically, light turns green, slam on the gas for one block, slam on the brakes at the next light. The only thing less cut out for NYC traffic than my Southern ass was the POS car I was driving that has just suddenly started having problems.

Went again 11 years later and cane in by plane and got around by subway.

/Google Maps -> Set destination-> Set for mass transit.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LA traffic doesn't bother me

Dallas on the other hand makes me want to shoot presidents
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Fart And Smunny: Dr.Fey: Surprising.  Here is a map of all the states with a smaller population than Los Angeles County:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x536]

It's a bit weird that California is highighted on that map - LA County is maybe 1/4 of its population.

Beyond that, pretty interesting.

I believe you are misreading the map.  California, like Texas, Florida, and NY, are not highlighted.  The blue states are the ones with the smaller populations.


May no longer be entirely accurate though, at least from a quick search.

2019 numbers just looked at GA population 10.62 million vs LA county 10.19.

Still crazy though.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With the 'hours in traffic' numbers in TFA in the 50s per year for the worst places, I take it this means to measure only the gap between Actual Time spent commuting and Ideal Time spent commuting, if yours were the only car on the road.

Because I get the impression that LA county - where I've lived and still have friends - would fare even worse on simple commute time, as lots of people commute crazy distances.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it's not Honolulu, actually.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It says number 1 is "New York-Newark".  They do know that those are 2 different places in 2 different states, right?

Or do they mean the commute between the two places has the worst traffic.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No! We here in LA work hard for that title!
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This just doesn't surprise me much, overall. There has been a diaspora from LA to the outer counties for decades now, and it has been having positive, albeit moderately positive effects on the local traffic while having negative, extremely negative effects on the regional traffic.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: Number one has got to be Atlanta...

* Clicks link *

Damn it.  Not even top 5.


Of all the cities I've been in, Atlanta traffic terrifies me.  First time in memory I visited there, we got caught in a traffic jam and ended up driving past the cause: this flaming husk of a sedan that looked straight out of Bad Boys II.

The scary part is, I think they're migrating up here.  Because MD traffic - already bad - has been getting worse.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: xtalman: Have lived in a number of big metro areas and driven in others.  The DFW area is by far the worst I have been in, NYC, DC and LA were easy to get around DFW is a clusterfark.

Agreed. I have *visited* LA a lot. Yes, they have a huge amount of traffic if you go by counting the number of cars on the roads, or the visual statement made by looking at 405. But the truth is, LA seems to be pretty easy to get around. You can get in your car and get in that traffic. There will be slow bits, but you'll get where you're going. It all moves. There's a system. Most drivers stick to the system. You said it right. I've always found LA to be pretty "easy to get around" in.


Time of day is a big deal in LA.  A 30 minute tip at noon can take 2 hours at 5.

Weather is also a big deal.  The town shuts down if it sprinkles. But only the first day if it's a multi-day shower.  Everyone shelters in place the rest of the storm.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

behind8proxies: It says number 1 is "New York-Newark".  They do know that those are 2 different places in 2 different states, right?

Or do they mean the commute between the two places has the worst traffic.


That.  People who work often drive out of town to go home (i.e. Long Island, Downstate NY, NJ, CT).
 
Slypork
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: Number one has got to be Atlanta...

* Clicks link *

Damn it.  Not even top 5.


I just passed through Atlanta last week and would put it higher on the list. I've never driven through there where it isn't backed up and under construction.

And, not to sound like Seinfeld, what's the deal with the Peach Pass toll near Atlanta. Other states have deals where the toll transponder can be used in multiple states but you have to have a special pass to use the express lanes near Atlanta. Meantime, Georgia residents who should be smart enough to get the damn transponder, just sit in traffic. First time I drove through I didn't realize that our Illinois transponder wouldn't work until we were already in the express lane and my wife looked it up. I figured I'd gladly pay the $25 penalty just to avoid a 2 hour backup.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why isn't the number normalized per capita? Seems that would be a better way to measure it on a "personal shiattiness" level. Or at least show both.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The Duck of Death: Number one has got to be Atlanta...

* Clicks link *

Damn it.  Not even top 5.

I was also shocked not to see DC on there.


Top of the worst drivers list, not most the drivers list.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Dr.Fey: Fart And Smunny: Dr.Fey: Surprising.  Here is a map of all the states with a smaller population than Los Angeles County:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x536]

It's a bit weird that California is highighted on that map - LA County is maybe 1/4 of its population.

Beyond that, pretty interesting.

I believe you are misreading the map.  California, like Texas, Florida, and NY, are not highlighted.  The blue states are the ones with the smaller populations.

May no longer be entirely accurate though, at least from a quick search.

2019 numbers just looked at GA population 10.62 million vs LA county 10.19.

Still crazy though.


I looked at GA as well since I live here. That is crazy that it is even close.
 
farkregurgitator [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xtalman: Have lived in a number of big metro areas and driven in others.  The DFW area is by far the worst I have been in, NYC, DC and LA were easy to get around DFW is a clusterfark.


Weird. I travel for my job and don't think that DFW even compares with NYC, DC, LA, Boston, Philly, Atlanta, Houston, or Chicago off the top of my head. Could be that you were in DFW when 35E was torn up but that was several years ago and since then driving there is not a big deal at all. I see you're from Oklahoma though, so it's possible that you just hate DFW anyway since you two have that silly rivalry thing going on.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember the first time I drove in LA.  I scoffed because the traffic wasn't nearly as bad as I had heard.  I could pretty much get around where I needed to be, for the first couple of days.

Then I tried to drive from downtown LA to Santa Barbara on a Friday afternoon; at most a two hour drive.  It took six hours.

It isn't the worst traffic I've ever been in.  That would be Mexico City.  But it was damned close.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: As the article said, it's only temporary: transit is getting back to pre-covid shutdown levels with both service and passengers.


That's only a dead cat bounce until delta/delta+ show up and people internalize that vaccination only means that delta will ruin your life rather than kill you.

Not many people will voluntarily ride mass transport when being in the same confined air space a single unvaccinated Trump Humper means a mild case of COVID that will put you off work for weeks and possibly cause permanent organ damage.

A permanent return to "normal" transit ridership won't happen unless society can get the upper hand over SARS-CoV-2 variants. This could take years, or decades, any may not even be possible.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Krieghund: endosymbiont: xtalman: Have lived in a number of big metro areas and driven in others.  The DFW area is by far the worst I have been in, NYC, DC and LA were easy to get around DFW is a clusterfark.

Agreed. I have *visited* LA a lot. Yes, they have a huge amount of traffic if you go by counting the number of cars on the roads, or the visual statement made by looking at 405. But the truth is, LA seems to be pretty easy to get around. You can get in your car and get in that traffic. There will be slow bits, but you'll get where you're going. It all moves. There's a system. Most drivers stick to the system. You said it right. I've always found LA to be pretty "easy to get around" in.

Time of day is a big deal in LA.  A 30 minute tip at noon can take 2 hours at 5.

Weather is also a big deal.  The town shuts down if it sprinkles. But only the first day if it's a multi-day shower.  Everyone shelters in place the rest of the storm.


True dat!

When it rains, people in LA will say either, "It's raining, so we better leave 45 minutes early" or "Good thing I've got four-wheel-drive".

On that second one, people who say it are self-aware enough to know that they are mildly lampooning LA attitudes, but they also eye the clouds suspiciously and I think a little part of them actually feels relief that their SUV has AWD.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fark that. i'm going to go roll my car on the 10.
we want our shiat crown back mf-ers!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Slypork: The Duck of Death: Number one has got to be Atlanta...

* Clicks link *

Damn it.  Not even top 5.

I just passed through Atlanta last week and would put it higher on the list. I've never driven through there where it isn't backed up and under construction.

And, not to sound like Seinfeld, what's the deal with the Peach Pass toll near Atlanta. Other states have deals where the toll transponder can be used in multiple states but you have to have a special pass to use the express lanes near Atlanta. Meantime, Georgia residents who should be smart enough to get the damn transponder, just sit in traffic. First time I drove through I didn't realize that our Illinois transponder wouldn't work until we were already in the express lane and my wife looked it up. I figured I'd gladly pay the $25 penalty just to avoid a 2 hour backup.


I just looked into it and apparently EZ Passes are only good in:

Fark user imageView Full Size


VT and CT having no tolls at all.

But being in NC, I get the best of both worlds with some kind of shared program:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
