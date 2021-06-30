 Skip to content
 
(MassLive)   You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't try to ice pick a random stranger on the street while carrying crack   (masslive.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My main question is how a random crackhead in Boston got a hold of an ice pick. Those are quite specialized mountaineering tools and MA is not known for that. It was a claw hammer wasn't it
/It's like journalists calling every pistol a Glock
 
bluewave69
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
so why are there still icepick around in 2021 it's been like a century since people had iceboxes / river ice in their cellars.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ice pic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can't tell me what to do, Subby!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok, I take back my previous statement. There are lots of simpler tools to break apart ice for restaurants and such which look like this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: Ok, I take back my previous statement. There are lots of simpler tools to break apart ice for restaurants and such which look like this
[Fark user image image 225x224]


Either way the guy had 20 crack vials on him.
Having an actual ice pick for mountaineering wouldn't be all that crazy at that point.
 
db2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well I guess I'll have to cancel 1/3 of my weekend plans then.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This news story says you can.
 
