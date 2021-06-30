 Skip to content
(AP News)   Thailand: Pandemic? Phuket, we're open for tourism   (apnews.com) divider line
26
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The vaccine is out, now places will open up and stay open unless another virus or bacterium comes along.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: The vaccine is out, now places will open up and stay open unless another virus or bacterium comes along.


If a country of 70 million has vaccinated 5 million people, is the vaccine really "out"?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: The vaccine is out, now places will open up and stay open unless another virus or bacterium comes along.


Only 3.9% of Thailand is currently vaccinated. It's not safe for them to reopen for a long while.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a new, more contagious strain infecting European teenagers. Do you know who normally travels to Thailand this time of year? European teenagers.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: kdawg7736: The vaccine is out, now places will open up and stay open unless another virus or bacterium comes along.

Only 3.9% of Thailand is currently vaccinated. It's not safe for them to reopen for a long while.


And with an average monthly income of 800 dollars per household they should just keep closed down and sell some stocks to live off for another year or two.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.


betterafter50.comView Full Size

WOMP WOMP
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: UltimaCS: kdawg7736: The vaccine is out, now places will open up and stay open unless another virus or bacterium comes along.

Only 3.9% of Thailand is currently vaccinated. It's not safe for them to reopen for a long while.

And with an average monthly income of 800 dollars per household they should just keep closed down and sell some stocks to live off for another year or two.


The earning power of a dead person is still $0/month.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: The vaccine is out, now places will open up and stay open unless another virus or bacterium comes along.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: zeroman987: To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.

[betterafter50.com image 200x182]
WOMP WOMP


Hey, it's a tragedy when underaged boys and girls get kidnapped and forced into sex slavery so some creepy fark can molest them.

Dumb asses need to be farking shamed when they make light of it, especially when it's directed at a particular country/ group of people.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is an interesting article about Thai sex workers losing business due to the pandemic.

The gist of the story is that the sex workers they interviewed wished the sex industry were up and running.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: Dumb asses need to be farking shamed when they make light of it, especially when it's directed at a particular country/ group of people.


I'm sure all the Thai child sex slaves who read fark were very sad when they read the jokes about themselves.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Headso: UltimaCS: kdawg7736: The vaccine is out, now places will open up and stay open unless another virus or bacterium comes along.

Only 3.9% of Thailand is currently vaccinated. It's not safe for them to reopen for a long while.

And with an average monthly income of 800 dollars per household they should just keep closed down and sell some stocks to live off for another year or two.

The earning power of a dead person is still $0/month.


When my grandfather died, we hollowed him out and filled him with quick-dry cement.  Then we carved out a cavity that made it possible to install a small vending machine and ran the coin slot up to his mouth.  We stuck him outside of Pizza Hut in Tulsa and he makes us about $200 a month selling Tic-Tacs and puffy stickers and shiat.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zeroman987: To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.


But at least you can feel good about yourself while not putting yourself out and having done nothing really about the problem.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Interesting thing about Thailand horror movies at least 1/3 or maybe even half of them are horror comedies.
 
comrade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zeroman987: To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.


I don't know what q-anon site you get your information from but that's just not true.  The vast majority of sex workers in Thailand are in it voluntarily.

I know it sucks but not everyone has the opportunity to go to college and get an education. Some probably aren't even capable of college.

Sex work is a legitimate choice for some women to get ahead.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zeroman987: To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.


Why are you so negative against Libertarianism? These bootstrappy kids are filling a niche market that is normally quashed by overreaching government regulations.
 
Snort
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: zeroman987: Dumb asses need to be farking shamed when they make light of it, especially when it's directed at a particular country/ group of people.

I'm sure all the Thai child sex slaves who read fark were very sad when they read the jokes about themselves.


fark.th Server not found.
 
raulzero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't forget that Thailand is a Military Dictatorship worshiping a king with the brain of a 2 year old child. Have a pleasant stay.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
zeroman987:

How's the weather in out of left field?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

comrade: zeroman987: To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.

I don't know what q-anon site you get your information from but that's just not true.  The vast majority of sex workers in Thailand are in it voluntarily.

I know it sucks but not everyone has the opportunity to go to college and get an education. Some probably aren't even capable of college.

Sex work is a legitimate choice for some women to get ahead.


You know shiat about Thai culture.  You are applying western values to a culture that does not value the same things.

Sex work in Thailand is not a choice, not in the same way it is a choice in the Netherlands or Nevada.  Ultimately, many Thai people have a strong sense of duty to ensure that their parents and other older relatives are taken care of.  This sense of duty originates from their religious beliefs and the culture they have grown up in.

It is not about "getting ahead," it is about people who are desperate to fulfill their obligation to ensure that their elder family members have enough  money to survive.  If you don't understand Thai culture, you have no clue how strong this urge/sense of duty is.  There is NO social support system, or welfare system, or food stamps.  If a Thai prostitute doesn't fark fat old white guys for money, she does not eat, and her family back in which ever province she came from does not eat.

This means that ultimately, they are groomed from a young age to believe that they must do anything in order to support their elder relatives, including sex work, because in many cases they are groomed to believe that this is the only thing that they have to offer that has any value.  If you have been groomed by predators to believe that you should engage in sex work, then are you really consenting to sex work? or are you being exploited?

The power dynamics are completely out of whack in terms of the local culture.  When you consider the fact that when you pay 1500 baht to stick your little mushroom dick into that prostitute, you are probably feeding her family for about a week.

There is no real choices for Thai prostitutes, and you are a shiat person if you pay for sex with a Thai prostitute.  You are exploiting a person living in poverty, in a society with no social safety net, that have to fark in order to feed their family, including their older relatives.

Basically you are like Donald Trump.  So go fark yourself.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: kdawg7736: The vaccine is out, now places will open up and stay open unless another virus or bacterium comes along.

Only 3.9% of Thailand is currently vaccinated. It's not safe for them to reopen for a long while.


Well let's give the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the kinds of tourism in Thailand aren't conducive to disease transmission.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zeroman987: To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.


Actually, NOBODY was talking about it until you brought it up.

So, thanks for that!
 
zeroman987
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SMB2811: zeroman987: To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.

But at least you can feel good about yourself while not putting yourself out and having done nothing really about the problem.


At least I don't punch down on people who are forced to have sex with sick, disgusting farks.
 
comrade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zeroman987: comrade: zeroman987: To the people making sex worker jokes about Thailand:

You realize the prostitutes are commonly victims of human trafficking.  They are told they will have a job in Bangkok or tourist destination, and when they get there the job is farking tourists.  They aren't allowed to leave.

So fark you for making jokes about victims of human trafficking, including making jokes of children who are victims of human trafficking.

I don't know what q-anon site you get your information from but that's just not true.  The vast majority of sex workers in Thailand are in it voluntarily.

I know it sucks but not everyone has the opportunity to go to college and get an education. Some probably aren't even capable of college.

Sex work is a legitimate choice for some women to get ahead.

You know shiat about Thai culture.  You are applying western values to a culture that does not value the same things.

Sex work in Thailand is not a choice, not in the same way it is a choice in the Netherlands or Nevada.  Ultimately, many Thai people have a strong sense of duty to ensure that their parents and other older relatives are taken care of.  This sense of duty originates from their religious beliefs and the culture they have grown up in.

It is not about "getting ahead," it is about people who are desperate to fulfill their obligation to ensure that their elder family members have enough  money to survive.  If you don't understand Thai culture, you have no clue how strong this urge/sense of duty is.  There is NO social support system, or welfare system, or food stamps.  If a Thai prostitute doesn't fark fat old white guys for money, she does not eat, and her family back in which ever province she came from does not eat.

This means that ultimately, they are groomed from a young age to believe that they must do anything in order to support their elder relatives, including sex work, because in many cases they are groomed to believe that this is the only thing that they have to offer that has any value.  If you have been groomed by predators to believe that you should engage in sex work, then are you really consenting to sex work? or are you being exploited?

The power dynamics are completely out of whack in terms of the local culture.  When you consider the fact that when you pay 1500 baht to stick your little mushroom dick into that prostitute, you are probably feeding her family for about a week.

There is no real choices for Thai prostitutes, and you are a shiat person if you pay for sex with a Thai prostitute.  You are exploiting a person living in poverty, in a society with no social safety net, that have to fark in order to feed their family, including their older relatives.

Basically you are like Donald Trump.  So go fark yourself.


I've never paid for sex. I just know that it's a legitimate form of work and what you describe matches that.  They have no opportunity - they come from poor rural villages and can work a few years and make enough to support their families for years.

We see the same thing here in Europe. Poor rural farm girls from Romania and elsewhere working a few years to start a family.

It sounds like you're really hung up in sex.
 
