(Northwest Indiana Times)   Man pulled over in golf cart tells cop "I'll blow numbers", can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street   (nwitimes.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blow numbers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize the cop's name was Numbers
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice paywall
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Numberwang!

(as if you weren't thinking it, too)
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lamberto " Bert " "Numbers"  " Nummagario.  Welcomes his new cellmate
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does blowing numbers make you gay?

/asking for a friend
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Zero's a number, can you blow me?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He could've caused a minor injury.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
bucket.trending.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JesseL: Does blowing numbers make you gay?

/asking for a friend


Somewhere, Carol Vorderman is unaccountably moist.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is intrigued.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can you blow me where the Pampers are?

Still love the fact that Gutter gave us Elf and two Iron Man movies.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the other guy was sober, why wasn't he driving?  Idiots.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: If the other guy was sober, why wasn't he driving?  Idiots.


Maybe the passenger had also been drinking but happened to be below the legal limit at the time the stop was made.  Plus if it wasn't his golf cart then it may not have been up to him if he got to drive or not.

/knows a guy that basically has to have the keys taken away if he drinks
//because on occasion suddenly he really wants to drive
///it's farking scary
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
An officer said he spotted the eastbound (and down) golf cart shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday disregard stop a sign on Lincoln Street at Francis Street.

I smell a Smokey and the Bandit reboot that no one asked for or wants!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: FrancoFile: If the other guy was sober, why wasn't he driving?  Idiots.

Maybe the passenger had also been drinking but happened to be below the legal limit at the time the stop was made.  Plus if it wasn't his golf cart then it may not have been up to him if he got to drive or not.

/knows a guy that basically has to have the keys taken away if he drinks
//because on occasion suddenly he really wants to drive
///it's farking scary


It shouldn't be that hard to walk anywhere a golf cart can go, but this might be a modified golf cart for driving all over The Villages.  The scary thing is I don't think anyone checks the sobriety of golfers driving them on the course, and I've heard a few stories of flipping carts (not sure if a complete roll over or just ejecting a passenger.  Carts use lead acid batteries so are pretty hard to flip over even on a rolling golf course).
 
