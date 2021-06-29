 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost) Boobies Those huge boobs on your Hooters waitress? Another lie   (nypost.com) divider line
109
    More: Boobies, Breast, Latin honors, Brassiere, Medical school, Kirsten Songer, Doctor of Medicine, DIY cleavage clips, British undergraduate degree classification  
•       •       •

3171 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



109 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I really only go there because I like the personality of the waitstaff. They are super friendly and the whole place has a very relaxed atmosphere.

To tell the truth, I hardly even notice the boobs and butts when I go, and I go a lot.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Outrageous
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I really only go there because I like the personality of the waitstaff. They are super friendly and the whole place has a very relaxed atmosphere.

To tell the truth, I hardly even notice the boobs and butts when I go, and I go a lot.


I only go for the wings.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Something something scrubs something something sponge bath

/ medical school
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been to hooters exactly once in my life.

It was OK, but not great.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was warned about women and their falsity.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this the 90s?  Who goes to Hooters?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whaaaaat? The next thing you'll tell me is when she sits down at our table and says "Oh, I"m so glad some cute, fun guys finally showed up. My other tables are SOOO boring." she is making it up!

Thankfully I know she's in second place in the t-shirt sales contest and if we each bought one she'd get a trip to Fort Lauderdale and would show us pics of her new bikini but she left her phone in the car today.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Whaaaaat? The next thing you'll tell me is when she sits down at our table and says "Oh, I"m so glad some cute, fun guys finally showed up. My other tables are SOOO boring." she is making it up!

Thankfully I know she's in second place in the t-shirt sales contest and if we each bought one she'd get a trip to Fort Lauderdale and would show us pics of her new bikini but she left her phone in the car today.


Man if you have a Hooter's waitress spinning that much BS I would hate to see what type of lies a stripper when spin to you.  "I would go home with you but I have to be home early to feed my three baby dragons."
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Whaaaaat? The next thing you'll tell me is when she sits down at our table and says "Oh, I"m so glad some cute, fun guys finally showed up. My other tables are SOOO boring." she is making it up!

Thankfully I know she's in second place in the t-shirt sales contest and if we each bought one she'd get a trip to Fort Lauderdale and would show us pics of her new bikini but she left her phone in the car today.

Man if you have a Hooter's waitress spinning that much BS I would hate to see what type of lies a stripper when spin to you.  "I would go home with you but I have to be home early to feed my three baby dragons."


Game of Thrones could have gone much differently if it hadn't been for Sir Friendzone.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to go to see sexy women. Now I'm married with kids, I'm old enough to be their dad... It'd be creepy now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I really only go there because I like the personality of the waitstaff. They are super friendly and the whole place has a very relaxed atmosphere.

To tell the truth, I hardly even notice the boobs and butts when I go, and I go a lot.


Sure thing sweety
playplex.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I went to a Hooters was 2006, and they were so behind in cleaning their grease trap half the dining area stank like hell.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Is this the 90s?  Who goes to Hooters?


No one; it's way too crowded.

/Breastaurants? What sorcery is this!?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i need more evidence, eip.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: The last time I went to a Hooters was 2006, and they were so behind in cleaning their grease trap half the dining area stank like hell.


Reported for misogyny.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We must have different definitions of "huge".
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh.

\the local breastraunt near me closed due to Covid, but they had been going downhill for years.
\\when a restraunt starts removing items from the menu, it's just a matter of time until they go under.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaaand that was an advertisement for various products.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another in the long list of life's disappointments...  (sigh)
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a ripoff of a 1960s Playboy Bunny bra-stuffing article?

/DRTFA
//Never been to Hooters
///Never went to a Playboy club
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People go to Hooters? I figured any remaining location was just a money laundering front at this point.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: We must have different definitions of "huge".


Shhh!  Those are huge.  That's what huge is.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I really only go there because I like the personality of the waitstaff. They are super friendly and the whole place has a very relaxed atmosphere.

To tell the truth, I hardly even notice the boobs and butts when I go, and I go a lot.


Done in one. Time for the next boobies thread because Necco Wafers won this one.

/eip flat Hooters girls
//and the not-so-flat ones too
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to a Fark party at Hooters a long, long time ago.

We were there for maybe an hour, and then they came around and said that some sort of MMA fight would be coming on and now we would all have to pay a cover charge!

We told them we weren't there for the fight but it didn't matter, we either had to pay the cover charge or leave. We left.

I haven't been to a Hooters since.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I used to go to see sexy women. Now I'm married with kids, I'm old enough to be their dad... It'd be creepy now.


Boring home life?
Sick of spaghetti and meatballs, but don't care what you eat as long as it isn't spaghetti and meatballs?
Not enough spare cash to go to that other kind of gentlemen's establishment?

You're their prime clientele now.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I really only go there because I like the personality of the waitstaff. They are super friendly and the whole place has a very relaxed atmosphere.

To tell the truth, I hardly even notice the boobs and butts when I go, and I go a lot.

I only go for the wings.
[Fark user image image 440x293]


The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing people chicken wings are worth eating.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Aaaaand that was an advertisement for various products.


Yep.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess at least they have wings, not sure what Tilted Kilt angle besides breastaraunt was - because you couldn't have picked a less noteworthy cuisine than Scottish...

/ well maybe Canadian cuisine would have been less noteworthy
// Poutine is still real to me dammit!

tiltedkilt.comView Full Size
 
blockhouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must go to a nubbz medical school.  None of the medical students I work with have time for a job in addition to their studies.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Lurr of Omicron Persei 8.  Knock it off with the loud "Duh!", will  you?   You're disturbing the universe.  Another outburst and I shall report you to the Galactic Planetowners Association.   By the way, your planet needs 5 trillion2 in upgrades and repairs.   Fix it before your incompetence affects my resale value.  Communications Off.

Man, as soon as I started that broadcast, I really got the itch you know where, right?   But you can't do anything about it cause you're trying to be force full and....   ah crap.  End Transmission!
 
balloonatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The waitress herself is funny and smart, whoever wrote the article is revolting. I feel like all the progress women have been hoping for and working for has gone nowhere. The world is such a stupid place.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elzar: I guess at least they have wings, not sure what Tilted Kilt angle besides breastaraunt was - because you couldn't have picked a less noteworthy cuisine than Scottish...

/ well maybe Canadian cuisine would have been less noteworthy
// Poutine is still real to me dammit!

[tiltedkilt.com image 735x387]


I don't think most of the women are Scottish.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: offacue: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I really only go there because I like the personality of the waitstaff. They are super friendly and the whole place has a very relaxed atmosphere.

To tell the truth, I hardly even notice the boobs and butts when I go, and I go a lot.

I only go for the wings.
[Fark user image image 440x293]

The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing people chicken wings are worth eating.


YOU GO TO HELL AND YOU DIE

/ not really
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it work in reverse?

/male
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

balloonatic: The waitress herself is funny and smart, whoever wrote the article is revolting. I feel like all the progress women have been hoping for and working for has gone nowhere. The world is such a stupid place.


Name doesn't check out
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when we had a hooters in town the waitstaff was all college aged girls who were very thin.  Everywhere.  So it wasn't so much 'hooters' but 'flatliners'.  the saving grace was their supervisor who was in her 30s with kids and it showed.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Habitual Cynic: Just another in the long list of life's disappointments...  (sigh)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TNel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were on vacation and the teen boys of the house wanted to go to Hooters.  So it took some time but the wife allowed it.  The waitress was someone in a polo and jeans, completely took the wind out of their sails.  But to be honest the wings were decent and the blue hooteraide was actually decent.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: Does it work in reverse?

/male


What, to make someone's dick look smaller?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elzar: I guess at least they have wings, not sure what Tilted Kilt angle besides breastaraunt was - because you couldn't have picked a less noteworthy cuisine than Scottish...

/ well maybe Canadian cuisine would have been less noteworthy
// Poutine is still real to me dammit!

[tiltedkilt.com image 735x387]


Fish and chips
Bangers and mash
Shepard's pie

Sounds a lot better than what Hooters serves.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last Hooters I went to was by Midway Airport, and the Hooters Girls were like size 16, with terrible weaves and neck tattoos. It was a terrible mashup of the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video and a DMX concert, with an episode of Maury mixed in for good measure.

Wings were really good, though.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't touch em, they might as well look good to the eye
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was surprised when I learned that Hooters isn't the only place like Hooters, it's just the most popular. My dad took me to a place called "Bazookas" when I was like 16 or 17. He claimed he didn't know the meaning behind the name.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You Are All Sheep: when we had a hooters in town the waitstaff was all college aged girls who were very thin.  Everywhere.  So it wasn't so much 'hooters' but 'flatliners'.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.   Or A-holder, DD-holder; whatever.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't this story come out in some form or another every few years?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peach_Fuz: [Fark user image 174x174] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nice stool sample.
 
Displayed 50 of 109 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.