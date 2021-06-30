 Skip to content
Man walks into liquor store, snags four bottles of booze worth $400, walks out without paying. I'm guessing single malt
28
    More: Dumbass, worth of booze, prime suspect, Ontario, Police, Burlington LCBO, Canwest, man  
•       •       •

Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Single malt?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What kind of liquor store has bottles that expensive just sitting out? The ones near me tend to have those either locked up or behind a counter
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some dude, or dudes drove into a beer store in london Ontario, and made off with 2 cases of warm beer.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect is described as being in his 30s, five-foot-eight, 190 pounds with black hair.

I love how they can't comment on the guy's skin color, you  can't tell from the photo if the guy is a dark skinned white guy or a hispanic or indian guy or a light skinned black guy.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: What kind of liquor store has bottles that expensive just sitting out? The ones near me tend to have those either locked up or behind a counter


Most stores I shop at have their under $100-150 single malts on the shelf, though usually up high to make their removal visible and/or to place them within the sightline of the POS.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single malt...
So you're saying he got away scotch free?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Single malt...
So you're saying he got away scotch free?


*golf clap*
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Single malt?

[Fark user image 143x353]


Here we are, more than twenty years later, and just that picture was enough to make me taste a little bile at the back of my throat and make an involuntary "herp" sound.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have the joy of living in an area where you have to scan your Id before you can even get in.
A few places after 9 or so at night you just walk into a cage and the clerks get your booze.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: What kind of liquor store has bottles that expensive just sitting out? The ones near me tend to have those either locked up or behind a counter


The one I shop at does. It's an old store in downtown, caters to bums purchasing buzz balls with change and executives looking for special runs of Scotch and Bourbon.

The bottles are all out on the shelves. Kind of a cool place.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: What kind of liquor store has bottles that expensive just sitting out? The ones near me tend to have those either locked up or behind a counter


Keep in mind that the prices are in Canadian dollars. The article doesn't specify that it was in Ontario, but it does give a phone number with the 905 area code.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



lets see how obscure, this is...
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What $400 of liquor might look like....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
four bottles of booze worth $400

For insurance purposes, I'm sure.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: ArkAngel: What kind of liquor store has bottles that expensive just sitting out? The ones near me tend to have those either locked up or behind a counter

Keep in mind that the prices are in Canadian dollars. The article doesn't specify that it was in Ontario, but it does give a phone number with the 905 area code.


LCBO
Liquor control board of Ontario.
Very much specified it's in Ontario
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what? Since Prop 47 passed in California this happens day in, day out multiple times a day in every city. Prop 47 made it a misdemeanor (you only get a ticket) if anything under $950 is stolen and you can get unlimited misdemeanors (tickets) without ever getting a felony.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never been to TotalWine? $450 bottle of bourbon on a stackout. Wines upward of $250 on eye level. $26 handles of Everclear. That last is my typical purchase. Makes good umbrella drinks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pet Peeve: I hate it when a local news operation does not preface the article with which state the event happened in assuming you already know because you're a local. There are like a dozen Burlingtons scattered across North America. I take it was in California based on the Halton clue but I went through the chore of disambiguation
/and I was hoping the coat factory was selling booze now
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x476]


lets see how obscure, this is...


That stuff'll kill ya.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: Never been to TotalWine? $450 bottle of bourbon on a stackout. Wines upward of $250 on eye level. $26 handles of Everclear. That last is my typical purchase. Makes good umbrella drinks.


If you buy half-gallons of Everclear and know enough of the lingo to call them 'handles' you might have a drinking problem. Check your social media, and see how many pics you have of yourself holding a drink in your hand.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could have saved his back from four heavy bottles, and robbed a printer ink store, filled a small paper bag.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leftover Cocaine: mehhhhhh: Never been to TotalWine? $450 bottle of bourbon on a stackout. Wines upward of $250 on eye level. $26 handles of Everclear. That last is my typical purchase. Makes good umbrella drinks.

If you buy half-gallons of Everclear and know enough of the lingo to call them 'handles' you might have a drinking problem. Check your social media, and see how many pics you have of yourself holding a drink in your hand.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm a Hard Cider freak myself.....
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was Ripple.  The $400 was just cop math.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: What kind of liquor store has bottles that expensive just sitting out? The ones near me tend to have those either locked up or behind a counter


It can be hard to keep track of those airline bottles of Grey Goose.

///dnrtfa
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dave0821: LCBO
Liquor control board of Ontario.
Very much specified it's in Ontario


Thank you. That was my second Burlington guess. My journeys as an armchair detective Columbo impersonator have reached their conclusion
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Police can't do anything about it.  They say they can't make a case out of four bottles of booze.

Larry Fine
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: That was my second Burlington guess


Very much so Burlington. Fairview St. A 15 minute walk from where I live.
Used to be a very good store but now it's better days have passed, it needs a major reno, it's tired.
 
