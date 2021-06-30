 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Java ferry sinks. Null point exception   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
6
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I do believe you mean "floating point exception," subby.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have taken the espresso.
 
Cormee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: Should have taken the espresso.


They were to latte to catch it
 
Cormee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*too 🙄
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It sunk near Bali you say?
Then at least 3000 white women in their 20-30s have it tastefully curated in their instagrams then.

We will never forget.
 
The_Limper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did someone finally try to catch them?
 
