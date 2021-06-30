 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   "Kids can't catch Covid" catches up with kids   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Vaccination, summer camp, Vaccine, youth summer camp, Immune system, Public health, COVID-19 outbreak, young people  
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh look, they're helping the kids meet Jesus.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It well and truly sucks that the only large community left with no vaccination option is kids under 12 and that that same community is being sent to summer camps or to get out of their pandemic lockdown blues (and their parents fraying mental states) due to the relaxation of COVID social engagement restrictions and congregate with other kids right at probably one of the most critical points in the pandemic (where we either have a shot at getting rid of it as a major threat or Delta takes over and people who were vaccinated months ago start getting it due to not having a national booster shot timing policy in place yet).

Oh yeah, and then we're going to send them all, probably maskless, to mandatory in-person public schools in two months that never bothered to really upgrade their ventilation systems over the past year beyond buying a few new filters because they barely have money to operate to begin with.

And there's a massive heatwave so people are congregating inside more than normal during the summer.

And I don't think US governors or even most localities have the stones at this point to re-impose restrictions even if things get bad.

I just can't shake the feeling we're setting ourselves up for another lost year.
 
Corvus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Add don't know how there wasn't more resistance to the "kids don't get covid" BS. Everyone knew they did.

Where I live before summer vacation k-12 schools were the biggest places outbreaks were happening.

I think politicians where too scared to come out against parents who just want to get rid of their kids during the day.
 
TNel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: I just can't shake the feeling we're setting ourselves up for another lost year.


As long as the vaccine holds up to variants then it's just going to be anti-vaccine people which at this point I am fine with.  The only issue is the kids under 12 that don't have to ability to get a shot.  Hopefully pfizer can get their trials done and under 12 can get it soon.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Although everyone there was eligible for vaccination, only a handful of the people at the camp had been vaccinated."

Eligible. Teens and adults.

Everyone there COULD have been vaccinated, but had chosen not to be.

F**k 'em.

I truly feel compassion and fear for the kids under 12 and those who due to actual medical reasons cannot be vaccinated, but this story is not about them. THESE are the ASSHOLES who are supposed to be getting vaccinated to help protect those that can't. And if they choose not to anyway, then F**K THEM. F**k them right out of society,
 
sniderman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The camp did not check the vaccination status of those who attended.

Of course not. Because Jesus.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Outlawtsar: It well and truly sucks that the only large community left with no vaccination option is kids under 12 and that that same community is being sent to summer camps ...


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's worse than you think ...
 
