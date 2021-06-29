 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   And now British Columbia is on fire   (twitter.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

179 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 3:35 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
-including 121F degrees today in Lytton, the highest temp ever recorded in Canada or on Earth north of 50°N

Jesus H Christ.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Frankie will save us!

Major Heatwave Headed for Portland Oregon on Saturday June 26, 2021
Youtube 4eaBABjVmf4
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Closer up. Look at that pyrocumulus, DAMN
1. https://twitter.com/weatherdak/sta​tus/​1410080621179805696?s=19
2. https://twitter.com/weatherdak/sta​tus/​1410082956295561217?s=19
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there in 2018, and there were just enough fires at the time to tint the sky orange.  But the temperature was fine.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: [Fark user image image 600x284]


Hey! This is Canada!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
High winds and lightning in the forecast for the next couple days.
This is like a more extreme repeat of 2017
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: -including 121F degrees today in Lytton, the highest temp ever recorded in Canada or on Earth north of 50°N

Jesus H Christ.


Yeah, I saw that and took a breath.

But hey, at least the H2 comes in FOUR different trim levels with the option of no less than three(3!) premium color choices.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mofa: Noctusxx: [Fark user image image 600x284]

Hey! This is Canada!
[Fark user image image 425x201]


The other one was fine, it just had the French written on the back.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here we go. I thought we would somehow avoid another summer of wildfires and smoke. So much for that dream.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, good. Wouldn't be summer without the fires.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
history.comView Full Size

Karma finally catches up to them.

/yes, I know. You don't have to explain it.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Here we go. I thought we would somehow avoid another summer of wildfires and smoke. So much for that dream.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Why would you think that, Morty!?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [history.com image 768x432]
Karma finally catches up to them.

/yes, I know. You don't have to explain it.


Thomas Kinkade never could get perspective right, could he?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: I was there in 2018, and there were just enough fires at the time to tint the sky orange.  But the temperature was fine.


Oh God I don't want to imagine a repeat of the 2018 Nuclear Winter fires. Lord that was a horrible farking month.

As in, there was so goddamn much smoke in the northwest that the sun couldn't heat up the ground and stir up enough convection to disperse anything.

When it finally rained, the rain tasted like ash.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.