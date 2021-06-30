 Skip to content
(Missoulian)   Amish put faith in God's will, herd immunity over vaccine, wounded Philly cop who knows carpentry   (missoulian.com) divider line
24
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I put my faith in paywalls.

brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's less surprising when you know that they're actually German.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see, an article about the amish that makes me turn off my ad blocker then makes me sign in, or the one right below it about boobs.  Decisions, decisions..
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them die.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that the wounded Philly cop would advise them to get their shots first.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://apnews.com/article/religion-a​m​ish-coronavirus-pandemic-health-463b17​f8a855f932762e4fd23e06c156
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: I'm sure that the wounded Philly cop would advise them to get their shots first.


Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Faith doesn't keep you physically safe.  That's not how Christianity works.  Faith rewards you in the afterlife, not in this life. Jesus didn't die a happy old man surrounded by grandchildren.  Just get the vaccine.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Amish communities are already dwindling. I wonder how much will be left after this.

I wonder what kind of community outreach comes from the government for them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the Bible, God was pretty much the leading cause of death, so I'm not sure if He's the one you want to look to for protection.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ifky: https://apnews.com/article/religion-a​m​ish-coronavirus-pandemic-health-463b17​f8a855f932762e4fd23e06c156


That was a good article, thank you.  I wonder why subby didn't want us to read it.

/what's a missoulian, and why are they so obnoxious about creating an account?
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why are certain lifesaving measures so hard for some religious people to accept as "God's will."  I mean, would the Amish say no to throwing a rope or a life preserver to someone in the water? Why then a vaccine? Do they not believe that God works through human beings?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If they're willing to stay home and die naturally, that's fine

If they send little Wilhelm running over to their English neighbor to ask them to phone for an ambulance, that's non-optimal

/ no, i am actually not fun at parties
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I believe bull milk stops the virus.
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What if I told you about this one crazy trick you can use to get all the community-wide herd immunity without anyone ever getting infected or sick with Covid? Interested?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gshepnyc: Why are certain lifesaving measures so hard for some religious people to accept as "God's will."  I mean, would the Amish say no to throwing a rope or a life preserver to someone in the water? Why then a vaccine? Do they not believe that God works through human beings?


Why would you fight going to Heaven?

If you die, your purpose for being here is over, and you get to move on to greener pastures.

On the flip side, if you have incurable, stage 4 cancer, why would you go through chemo and radiation to be really sick for 6 months and die versus ok for 1 month and sick for one month and die?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: If they're willing to stay home and die naturally, that's fine

If they send little Wilhelm running over to their English neighbor to ask them to phone for an ambulance, that's non-optimal

/ no, i am actually not fun at parties


Would they know how to use a phone or want an ambulance?
 
pdieten
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: In the Bible, God was pretty much the leading cause of death, so I'm not sure if He's the one you want to look to for protection.


They're not expecting protection. This is just a thing that happens, and they will pray, but if someone gets sick and dies, well, then that's just a thing that happened, and they move on. Religious people tend to be like that. You do what you know how to do, and if it doesn't work out, then it didn't work out.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: gshepnyc: Why are certain lifesaving measures so hard for some religious people to accept as "God's will."  I mean, would the Amish say no to throwing a rope or a life preserver to someone in the water? Why then a vaccine? Do they not believe that God works through human beings?

Why would you fight going to Heaven?


If Heaven is so great, then why is life supposed to be a gift? Sounds more like something you have to eat before getting dessert.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Let them die.


The only good reality-denying religious nut is a dead religious nut. Doesnt matter which religion.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, everything else they do makes sense so im with it.

I mean they had the good sense and logic skills to figure out that Almighty God, Creator of the Universe, wanted them to stop, technologically, at the wheel. And the reflector. And the wide brimmed hat.
The F-22, velcro and heated seats are where they draw the line.
Never mind that God, The Infinite Creator made all of that shiat. Thats beside the point.
The science of forging, packaging, shipping and selling the hammer used to build the wooden box they use to store their 11 year old brides is off the radar I guess.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The Amish communities are already dwindling. I wonder how much will be left after this.

I wonder what kind of community outreach comes from the government for them.


Electric Generators.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
God: "I gave you a vaccine..."
 
