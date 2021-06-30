 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Russia objects to the Dutch Ruddering around like they own the place   (thedrive.com) divider line
4
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 5:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia can eat a dick.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing but dick waving.  If Russia wanted a fight then they wouldn't have seen the planes.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thedrive.comView Full Size

"Negative индивидуалист, the pattern is full."
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I still think it's bullshiat. Neither side will do anything but beat on their big old monkey chests and fling poop. I guess they both just need their poors back in line and not questioning their government.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.